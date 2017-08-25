Can Merck Maintain Its Dividend Payment Despite Revenue Woes?

by S.Mitra, MBA (ISB)



Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has over a 20-year long track record of consistent dividend payments with impressive growth rate to boot. While the stock price supplemented the strong dividend yield, capital growth rate waned in recent times. The company is seeing stagnation in its main products’ revenue although its upcoming star performers are showing good potential. However, new products are likely to take their time to reach their peak and until then Merck is expected to show a more restrained growth rate.

Merck received a reprieve as the FDA expanded the use of Lynparza for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer in patients who have responded to platinum based chemotherapy. Another development is with regard to its new two tablets a day regimen which is BRCA genetic mutation agnostic. This implies that this regimen can be used for patients whether they were tested high risk for the cancer or not. This development will help the company in expanding its addressable market considerably. However, it is more of a win for AstraZeneca than Merck since it is a part of Merck’s new global strategic oncology collaboration with AstraZeneca. Apart from Lynparza, the collaboration will also focus on investigational medicine selumetinib, a MEK inhibitor originally developed by Array Biopharma (ARRY), as monotherapy and in combination treatments for multiple cancer types. Merck will have equal share in profits as well as in development and marketing costs. The collaboration is expected to help Merck in diversifying its product portfolio and to draw synergies from Keytruda.

The key to future growth for Merck is Keytruda, its blockbuster cancer drug which has recently shown remarkable uptake. The drug is currently approved for treating a number of oncological conditions such as bladder cancer, melanoma and Non Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC). For the second quarter of the year, the drug accounted for $881 million in revenue, up from $314 million it had reported a year earlier, thus showing an impressive growth of 180 percent on year over year basis. While NSCLC is the biggest market for Keytruda, it is expected to benefit from label expansion for other conditions as well. This is vital for Merck as the company struggles to make up for the decline in its star performers. Looking at the company’s latest 10-Q, the figures are rather dismal with Merck’s global revenue reporting only 1 percent increase to $9.9 billion. Its key drugs such as Zetia and Remicade posted 45 percent and 39 percent decline in their revenue to $549 million and $208 million respectively. After Keytruda, Gardasil was the other product to post double digit growth rate of 19 percent to touch the $469 million figure while Zepatier also jumped from $112 million to $517 million on YoY basis.

As the company struggles with decline in revenue from its established products, dividend investors want to know whether its upcoming performers Keytruda and Zepatier will be able to fill the gap. The robustness of the company’s drug pipeline is also of concern as Merck stock’s performance is largely based on the performance of its products. While Keytruda has shown promise, it is set to face formidable competition from another anti PD-1 drug Opdivo, which had the benefit of being the first to get approved. However, with the FDA approvals for additional indications and Opdivo’s recent failed kidney cancer trial, Merck can expect to boost its position in the market vis a vis Opdivo, which posted $1.2 billion in revenue for Q2 in comparison to Keytruda’s $881 million. However, Merck still needs to remain on its guard as the checkpoint inhibitor field is going to see more action with new drugs in PD-1, PDL-1, CTLA-4 and related receptor blocking. Keytruda also need to solidify its own performance in the market rather than counting on Opdivo’s failures like in 2016, when Keytruda benefited from Opdivo’s disappointing performance on the NSCLC front.

As for Zepatier, the drug has shown strong performance in the second quarter. However, HCV is a highly competitive market, with other contenders such as Harvoni and Mavyret. It is likely that the revenue from Zepatier may plateau a lot sooner than expected. This does not sound like a good news for the company as we look at upcoming patent expiries for Merck. The company is looking at Zetia losing its patent exclusivity next year, although with 45 percent drop in its revenue, the drug has already started its journey downward.

Merck has good potential to keep up its dividend payment and growth track record. However, the total return to the investors is likely to remain restricted as the stock continues its choppy movements. While the company has robust pipeline and well performing new drugs, Merck needs to pump up its performance to make up for the losses caused on account of declining volumes of its established drugs. The company’s focus on collaboration is likely to yield good results as proved by Lynparza. Overall, until Merck hits a jackpot with Keytruda, it is likely to lag behind its other dividend aristocrat peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.