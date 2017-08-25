What To Do About The Debt Crisis

Let me start off by saying this is a hastily crafted article. I've written many detailed articles about seasonality and here's just one. But they all point the same way; September is a time to be out of the market. It is 2:1 more likely to be down than up.

Average Monthly S&P Returns 1954-2014

So, given no particular warning signs, it is best to be cautious in August and September. In fact, in my July article I mentioned that starting in August I would plan for drops of 1% per week. Well, August isn't over yet and I don't know where it will land when this article is published, but so far this month the SPX is down about 1.5% and that's before the recent Debt Ceiling in-fighting we are just starting to see.

That brings me to the Debt Ceiling itself. There is no need to panic. The most likely scenario for investors is some volatility, maybe a drop, then resolution and a bounce back. Is this "guaranteed"? Of course, not. Just most probable.

On the other side, what could happen? Well, we could have a prolonged shutdown, a big drop, serious damage and a less-than-hoped-for bounce. It will be resolved; it's just the impact it will have on the "bounce back."

So the "mantra" for buy-n-holders is "stay the course."

But I'm not a buy-n-holder, I'm an opportunistic investor. Not a "trader" or a market timer. Just when I see an opportunity that puts the odds in my favor, I take it. I don't expect to win every time - just win more than I lose and play the probabilities.

The opportunity: The way I see it the probability of a reasonable up move, greater than 1%, is pretty limited. The possibility of a 5% or more down move is much greater.

In a previous article, I illustrated that being out of the market on the 25 worst days is more profitable than being in the market on the best 25 days.

Whether the next month will be in the 25 worst days is anybody's guess. But it is less likely to be in the 25 best days.

Let me reproduce a summary graph that illustrates the relative advantage of missing the bad times versus gaining the good times:

So here's what one can do to take advantage of this:

1) Don't sell off positions. Just not worth the costs and potential tax problems

2) Don't buy an inverse ETF. This is always stupid. Don't ever do this. If you have one, get rid of it and sell DITM calls.

3) Do sell a NAKED call on SPX (or SPX mini), 5% or more in-the-money (ITM). Choose an expiry date of, say October 13th. See my article on why one should sell naked calls on SPX and how to "work around" if one has an IRA or ROTH.

If one sells a SPX call, 5% in-the-money, they won't get much of any growth on an uptick. The tradeoff is protection up to 5% on the downside.

Of course, one could go further ITM or less ITM depending on how they evaluate the risk.

But, at the very least, sell a call at-the-money (ATM). That will provide a cushion of about 1.5% on the downside and 1.5% potential gain on the upside.

The Urgency: The time to act is soon (maybe even now). Money is made by being ahead of the market, not waiting till it's too late.

Prayers: I hope I'm wrong. I hope the market just goes "merrily along." I'm not predicting anything or wishing for anything. I'm simply playing the odds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade options on SPY and SPX.