Macau Gaming Stocks: The Long-Term Bull Case

Forget Las Vegas, Macau is the gambling capital of the world. It rakes in multiples of Las Vegas’ gambling revenue each year. And there’s still a massive opportunity for investors.
“If you look at the U.S. and Australia, those are the most penetrated gaming markets in the world. You can see that 33% of people in the U.S. have gambled in the last year, 29% in Australia and only 2% in China,” says Gaming, Lodging and Leisure analyst Todd Jordan in the video above. Even on a more conservative measure, estimated gross gaming revenue as a percentage of nominal GDP is just 2.5% in China versus 3.2% in Australia and 3.6% in the U.S.
The opportunity for investors is massive, Jordan says.
“We’re very, very bullish on the long-term growth,” he says. “This is a great place to be for long-term investors.”
We think shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) look best positioned for at least the next few quarters, due to expected outperformance of the high-end segment. In fact, VIP and premium mass are currently the drivers for the +20% monthly gross gaming revenue (GGR) growth we’ve seen in Macau. In the near term, WYNN should continue to be the biggest beneficiary of outsized VIP growth. The company generates a market leading 60-65% of its revenue from that segment.
Watch the video above for more.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.