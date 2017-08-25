Macau Gaming Stocks: The Long-Term Bull Case

Near term, we think shares of Wynn Resorts look best positioned for at least the next few quarters, due to expected outperformance of the high-end segment.

33% of people in the U.S. have gambled in the last year, 29% in Australia and only 2% in China.

Compared to the U.S. and Australia, the Chinese gambling market is underpenetrated.

Forget Las Vegas, Macau is the gambling capital of the world. It rakes in multiples of Las Vegas’ gambling revenue each year. And there’s still a massive opportunity for investors.

“If you look at the U.S. and Australia, those are the most penetrated gaming markets in the world. You can see that 33% of people in the U.S. have gambled in the last year, 29% in Australia and only 2% in China,” says Gaming, Lodging and Leisure analyst Todd Jordan in the video above. Even on a more conservative measure, estimated gross gaming revenue as a percentage of nominal GDP is just 2.5% in China versus 3.2% in Australia and 3.6% in the U.S.

The opportunity for investors is massive, Jordan says.

“We’re very, very bullish on the long-term growth,” he says. “This is a great place to be for long-term investors.”

We think shares of Wynn Resorts (WYNN) look best positioned for at least the next few quarters, due to expected outperformance of the high-end segment. In fact, VIP and premium mass are currently the drivers for the +20% monthly gross gaming revenue (GGR) growth we’ve seen in Macau. In the near term, WYNN should continue to be the biggest beneficiary of outsized VIP growth. The company generates a market leading 60-65% of its revenue from that segment.

Watch the video above for more.

