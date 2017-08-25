10 Reasons To Buy Ford Now

As a result of automotive demand concerns, Ford (NYSE:F) stock continues to slump. However, there are many reasons why I consider Ford to be a good buy, which includes excellent free cash flow production, a huge dividend, and rock-bottom valuation ratios. It is also coming off a second quarter that showed year-over-year growth in both automotive sales and financial services. So, while there are concerns of "peak car", Ford continues to prove its critics wrong.

1. Ford Stock Price is Near a 5-Year Low

The stock price hasn't been this cheap since the end of 2012 and also trades approximately 38% less than the 5-year highs set back in mid-2014.

2. Free Cash Flow Remains Strong

Ford continues improving its year-over-year free cash flow production, which is on pace to eclipse $13 billion this year. This is important to continue supporting the company's huge dividend, and also to continue reducing debt.

Current free cash flow also compares favorably over the last 25 years. Performance was only better during the late 1990s and early 2000s, but the stock also traded nearly 3x more at that time.

3. Price/FCF is Near a 5-Year Low

Ford's Price/FCF multiple continues to trend downward and is currently at 3.94x, which is a rock-bottom level. This is the best way to put some perspective on my previous two points (i.e., Ford's low stock price and FCF production). To show just how ridiculously low this multiple is, here's what some other companies currently trade at:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) - 19.26x

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) - 16.63x

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) – 32.28x

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – 15.28x

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) – 18.21x

4. Conservative Two-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Analysis Shows 63% Upside Potential

I've made this analysis as conservative as possible. It shows the possibility that car demand wanes over the next 5 years and then basically doesn't grow thereafter. I assume that Ford finishes out 2017 with $13 billion in free cash flow (year 1), which is basically the trajectory it is on, and then free cash flow decreases by 25% every year (years 2-5). Then, I assume that free cash flow increases by only 1% every year thereafter (second stage), which is less than the rate of inflation. One might wonder how a stock could show so much upside potential with these parameters, but the result makes sense to me. Just refer back to how heavily discounted Ford's Price/FCF multiple is. There is just no other stock I've seen that trades at such a large discount relative to the free cash flow it is producing.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - I used the beta listed on Google Finance.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk-Free Rate.

5. A Massive 5.63% Dividend Yield

Ford's slumping stock price and increasing dividend payment equal one thing: a monster yield. With an annual yield of 5.63%, it currently has the 8th highest yield on the S&P 500. This makes Ford a great option for income-oriented investors. This yield should also help limit some of the downside risk should the stock price continue to slump.

6. Strong Dividend Coverage

The good news is that Ford's dividend payout ratio is very low, which means its dividend is sustainable even though the yield is so high. Even if the company's free cash flow is half of what it was in 2016, its payout ratio would still be just a little above 50%.

7. Price/Sales Multiple is at a 5-Year Low

Ford's Price/Sales multiple is at a 5-year low and almost 50% below what it was just a few years ago. You really need to go back to the financial crisis to find a time when the company's Price/Sales multiple was consistently below what it is now.

8. Favorable Valuation Relative to General Motors

It trades more expensive in regard to forward P/E, but I favor the fact that both the Price/FCF and Price/Sales multiples are lower. Ford also provides a higher dividend yield and has the better balance sheet.

Forward P/E, Price/Sales, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

9. Wall Street Is Bullish

According to MarketWatch, 7 out of 26 analysts recommend Ford as a "Buy" (only 2 recommend as a "Sell"). The average target price is $12.35 per share. Given the current stock price of $10.71, that's a 15% upside.

10. The Automotive Landscape is Changing

The main reason Ford stock trades at such a steep discount is fears of weakening automotive demand, especially for higher-margin truck and sports utility vehicles. However, I think Ford and other automakers still have a bright future. Self-driving cars and electric cars are likely to change the landscape of the auto industry over the next 10 years, which the company has been spending billions of research dollars on. There could be far fewer cars on the road at that time. However, I don't necessarily see this as being negative for Ford. In this scenario, it would sell less cars, but self-driving cars are going to just be massive computers and are likely to be much higher-margin (Ford doesn't currently make that much per car, only about $1,000). A good example of this is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which currently sells at a higher valuation than Ford but produces significantly fewer cars.

Conclusion

Ford stock price continues to be on a multi-year slide, but I believe now is the time to buy based on attractive valuation ratios. Both Price/FCF and Price/Sales multiples are near 5-year lows. Perhaps the most compelling reason to buy Ford comes through in my two-stage discounted cash flow analysis. Even in what seems to be a worst-case scenario, the stock still exhibits significant upside potential. The company also has a huge dividend yield, which is well supported by free cash flow and will provide some downside protection. Don't forget that the automotive industry will vastly change over the next 10 years, but Ford's investments in self-driving and electric cars should allow the company to adapt just as it has for the past 100 years.

