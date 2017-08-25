Do You Want An 8% Yield Whilst Waiting For An Exit Opportunity?

Investors who are a little risk-averse could increase their income substantially while waiting for a price at which they would like to exit their position.

Altria (MO) has announced a dividend increase that was a little bit better than what I had expected, and shares are now yielding 4.1% -- which is a very solid income yield for most income focused investors. Those fearing about the possible outcomes of the FDA's new nicotine policy may want to engage in option strategies to boost their income further whilst waiting until the picture gets clearer.

To many owners of Altria's shares (me included) the following must look quite beautiful:

The company has just announced that its new quarterly dividend payout will be $0.66 per share, which is 8.2% higher than the previous level. With that announcement Altria has slightly surprised me, as the dividend growth rate of 8.2% is higher than last year's dividend increase of 8.0%.

With regards to some insecurities about Altria's coming profitability and cash flows (due to the recently announced nicotine plans by the FDA) I had assumed a slightly lower dividend growth rate to give the company more latitude for investments into new ventures other than its smokeable products.

The dividend announcement can be seen as a strong statement by the company's management: Despite the FDA's plans, that have brought Altria's share price down substantially, the company is adamant on keeping its dividend growth rate at a high level, which means that management is likely quite confident that the company's profitability will remain very high going forward.

There are many good reasons for such an opinion, including the company's efforts with bringing its reduced risk product iQOS to the market: The heat-not-burn technology is significantly less dangerous than cigarette consumption, thus the FDA's plans would likely not hurt iQOS sales, and if Altria becomes one of only a few companies that brings such a heat-not-burn product to the US market, Altria could actually benefit through a higher market share.

The FDA's new measures also are a big hindrance for companies that want to enter the US market, thus those plans are poised to keep the quasi-oligopoly intact, which means that margins for tobacco companies will likely remain very high.

On the other hand the FDA's plans poise at least some risk to Altria's business model -- otherwise shares would not have sold off so substantially after those plans were announced:

MO data by YCharts

The company's shares are currently trading 18% below the 52 week high, and only seven percent above the 52 week low (which was formed directly after the FDA announcement).

For those investors that are a bit worried about Altria's future outlook, option strategies can be the right choice. If one is not sure whether Altria's share price will recover, why not sell covered call options that are out of the money?

When we look at Altria's option chain, we see that the call options with a strike price of $70 and with an expiry date of September 2018 are trading for $2.59 right now.

If an investor holds 100 shares of Altria right now (investment value $6,360), he can expect $264 in income over the next twelve months (for a 4.2% yield) -- by selling one such call option contract (which covers 100 shares), he would get an additional $259 in income, effectively almost doubling his total proceeds over the next year (for an income yield of 8.2%).

If shares do not meaningfully recover over the next thirteen months, he has increased his income by a very hefty amount, and not lost any additional money in the meantime. If shares do recover to $70 or above over the next 13 months, he would very likely be forced to sell his shares at $70 each -- the investment would be gone, but he would have recovered a substantial amount of the losses he had to endure over the last couple of weeks.

If shares get called away at $70, the total return would also be quite strong:

$7,000 for the shares, $264 for the dividends and $259 for the option premiums add up to $7,523 for an investment currently valued at $6,360 -- an 18% return in a little bit more than a year, quite likely much more than what the market will deliver over the same time.

Takeaway

How (or whether) the FDA's plans will affect Altria's profitability in the future is not yet known, but management's decision to increase the dividend by a very big amount shows a lot of confidence. Investors who are less confident and who would be happy to exit their position at a higher price to be on the safe side may think about utilizing option strategies such as selling covered calls.

Those strategies have the potential to almost double one's income yield, whilst waiting for shares to recover the losses they had to endure over the last couple of weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.