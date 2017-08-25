B&G Is A Buy

The Soup-Du-Jour

B&G Foods (BGS), the company that owns classics like Cream of Wheat, Mrs. Dash and Green Giant, has become a buy in my opinion due to its recent announcement of acquiring natural foods company Back to Nature Foods for $165 million. B&G has seen declines for almost a year, down around 32%. With its current portfolio of conventional shelf stable and frozen foods, the growth trajectory based on recent trends to the natural and organic space is minimal. Therefore, with this purchase, it is firmly establishing a foothold in the growing space and providing a counterbalance to its large conventional food portfolio. With the dividend hovering over 5%, and the likelihood of it being cut low, it also makes the stock more appealing as it realigns its strategy for the long term. It’s also important to consider B&G Foods as a potential hedge or value stock to hold onto when the always present possibility of a stagnating or bearish market hits in the upcoming years. People will always need to eat; and in a financial or physical crisis, shelf stable products and their companies will become their weight in gold.

2017 for B&G has not been a great year. As seen from the chart below, B&G has been trending downwards since last October.

(Chart Source: Charles Schwab)

Only if Mrs. Dash actually expired, customers would need to purchase more of it. Kidding of course, but I’m sure there’s a statistic out there to show the growth rate based on the length of expiration date. Therefore, if an item expires within a month or so, it has a higher chance of getting bought more, either due to consumption or expiration. A theory unproven, but what has been proven is the seismic shift from conventional food to more healthy options and have seen stocks like B&G gap down for months now.

Peer Pressure

B&G has also done poorly amongst its competition. It's important to note how poorly B&G has done compared to its peers, most notably in the Packaged Foods & Meats category. As I’ll explore later in the piece, the only beacon of hope among this space appears to be in natural/organic manufacturers, while the main players like General Mills (GIS), Kellogg (K), Campbell Soup (CPB) and others seemingly continue to suffer.

Yet, B&G seems to have suffered exponentially more than the others. When we look at the historical P/E ratios compared to its competitors, it appears to make more sense. B&G has historically fared worse than its more tenured peers as seen on the chart below.

(Chart Source: S&P Global)

(Chart Source: S&P Global)

Its operating cash flow has also fared poorly among its competitors, scaring investors and analysts alike to recommend hold or sell ratings. The current analysts' consensus is hovering around a 2.40 or strong hold. Out of the 10 analysts covered, 6 say hold, 2 buy, and 2 strong buy. Although, many of the analysts polled still do see upside according to tipranks.com



(Chart Source: Etrade.com)



B&G has long been undervalued amongst its competition, and could be for good reason. Most of the large CPG companies have been diversifying outside general conventional shelf stable products and putting their toes into natural and specialty brands. Will B&G Foods' recent acquisition turn the tide and its stock price? I’d say yes.



Organic Growth

There is no denying the trend in the U.S. that healthier options are becoming the only options for families. They are doing away with the salty, sugary and processed foods, and replacing them with fresh, organic, and healthier options. There is also a consumer trend to get a fuller understanding of not only what is in the product, but who makes the product. The rise of Smart Label and its mission to provide detailed product information for everything in the store will just be the beginning.



Products made by companies with great stories are often as important as the products themselves. I may be more inclined to buy a product where the company treats its employees better, reinvests in sustainable infrastructure and gives back to the community, over a holding a company or conglomerate more focused on profit and operating income (banish the thought).



(Chart Source: Statista.com)



Organic food sales have been rising YoY without any signs of stopping. The Organic Trade Association said that in 2016 organic market topped $47 billion in U.S. sales. Research and Markets recently projected organic food and beverages will hit $456 billion by 2025. So it’s good business to be in the health business. One could go as far to say the natural and organic industry will show healthy profits for years to come.



Nature vs. Nurture

Enter B&G and Back to Nature Foods. Back to Nature, with its other brand SnackWell’s, is a leading cookie and cracker company made up of Non-GMO Project Verified gluten-free and organic products. The company also coined the term “better-for-you” snack foods. The acquisition will generate sales of around $80 million and $17 million annually, adjusted for EBITDA.



This isn't B&G Foods’ first successful attempt at innovation through acquisition, as it has done so most recently with Victoria Fine Foods and ACH Foods in December and November, respectively. But it does show a potential shift in B&G Foods' strategy moving forward and one I hope it continues to perform. Back To Nature is a great way of diversifying into the natural space, a space B&G has been underrepresented for so long.



Innovation through acquisition is nothing new for large CPG brands, and I could probably write a whole article on this evolution alone, but it’s worth noting here as well. General Mills with Annie's, Kellogg with Kashi, Dr Pepper (DPS) with Bai, Pepsi (PEP) with Kevita, and the list goes on. Whether due to operational inefficiencies or that it is more cost efficient to acquire a new and successful brand, rather than incubate or create one internally, is dependent on each case; but there is a trend nonetheless. Therefore, the fact that B&G entered the fray this week makes me more optimistic for the future of this company.



What Will It Yield?

With a dividend close to 6%, it’s hard not to consider B&G as an equity to invest in, either as a value investor or DGI. However, the current payout ratio as of July 1st was standing over 125.59%, which would make any investor pause or wait out a position to see if the dividend would be cut. The company does see growth happening this year and has estimated net earnings of $140 million, which would have the dividend covered. The growth would be due to its most recent acquisitions, and earnings would increase even more with acquiring Back To Nature Foods. Therefore, I’d argue that the dividend should be safe for the foreseeable future and may become even more safe as Back To Nature and B&G’s other most recent acquisitions start adding to the operating cash flow.

Food For Thought

As a company a little more than 20 years old, B&G has acquired a great collection of shelf stable and frozen foods. Its recent decline was due to waning sales and market uneasiness around conventional food producers, as the trend towards natural/organic foods will continue most likely for decades to come. With the acquisition of Back To Nature Foods, B&G is taking a big step in the right direction and could potentially turn the tide of its company image and stock price. I only hope that they continue to look for acquisition targets in the natural space, as in my opinion it is the only real way to invest in future growth and meet changing consumer demand. With the price just over 30 with a defensible P/E compared to its peers and a solid yield, it makes it a buy for me.

Food will never go out of style, but the type of food will; so it makes it that much more imperative for companies like B&G to diversify outside their general offerings. Due to this most recent diversification and my belief that consumer staples and CPG companies are great hedges and counterbalances to growth stocks during bearish or down markets, this company should maintain stable growth with an impressive yield for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My employer has business dealings with some of the aforementioned companies discussed in the article.