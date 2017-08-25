Bet Big On Small Economies By Looking Beyond The BRICs

Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF and Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF provide exposure to the smaller economies that have the most room for growth over the coming decade.

Investment Thesis

The US stock market is expensive, but there are still parts of the global market that are cheap. Whether you are predominantly a stock picker or you get most of your equity exposure through index funds, ETFs that focus on the smaller emerging markets and the frontier markets can provide a good source of value and diversification for your portfolio.

Relative Valuation

Much has been written about how the current rally in US stocks is unloved. While this may be true, and the rally lacks the exuberance that often presages a market crash, there is something else even more unloved: non-US stocks.

The world is experiencing synchronized growth and recovery from the depths of the financial crisis almost ten years ago, and yet US stocks have been outperforming non-US stocks for the past five years. This hasn't been simply due to earnings growth in the US, but due to multiple expansion, and that multiple expansion can't continue forever. For the moment, other areas of the world seem downright cheap in comparison, as shown by this graph of CAPE ratios based on publicly available data from Research Affiliates:

Research conducted by Vanguard on the effect of P/E ratios on future ten-year returns of the S&P 500 shows that valuation has explained about 40% of long-term returns historically. While that leaves the majority of those returns unexplained, valuation is still the best predictor that we have.

StarCapital went on to analyze the effect of CAPE and P/B on future ten-year returns of world markets and found a similar effect. It discovered that both P/B and cyclically adjusted P/E were effective predictors of future performance in 16 different international markets and were especially useful in combination with each other.

So instead of not putting money to work because the US stock market is at rich valuations, a good alternative is to put that money to work in less expensive markets. In particular, the emerging markets have rarely been as cheap relative to the US as they are now.

While there is no guarantee that emerging markets will outperform US stocks over the next decade, valuation indicates that there is a very good chance of it.

Emerging Markets

There are many ways to get exposure to emerging market stocks. Through stock picking in the half of my portfolio devoted to individual securities, I often have good cause to own stocks in the more developed emerging markets. Over the past several years, I've found attractive stocks to own in Brazil, China, India and South Korea. In the other half of my portfolio devoted to market coverage, I own an emerging markets fund for broader exposure.

The primary problem with owning a market cap weighted emerging markets fund, or picking from ADRs that trade on US exchanges, is that you invariably end up with most of your emerging markets exposure in the biggest and most advanced of the emerging market countries. The top three emerging markets ETFs have between 2/3 and 3/4 of their assets in the BRICs (Brazil, China, India, and Russia) and other advanced economies like Taiwan and South Korea. The most recent data for Schwab Emerging Markets ETF (SCHE), iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG), and Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) illustrate this:

IEMG VWO SCHE China 27.22% 29.30% 26.06% India 9.13% 12.10% 12.25% Brazil 6.96% 8.00% 8.30% Russia 2.80% 3.40% 4.16% Taiwan 12.51% 15.60% 15.17% South Korea 14.75% 0.00% 0.00% Advanced Emerging 73.37% 68.40% 65.94%

Source: iShares, Vanguard, and Schwab

The heavy weighting of these ETFs to the most developed of the emerging markets leads to greater correlation with developed markets and lower growth overall than one would expect.

Fortunately, there are two good options if you want additional exposure to the smaller emerging markets and to frontier markets.

Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF

Ticker: BBRC

Inception: 8/15/2012

Expenses: 0.58%

Index: FTSE Beyond BRICs Index

Holdings: 90

Yield: 3.13%

P/E: 13.42

P/B: 1.94

Source: Morningstar

The Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF (BBRC) is the oldest and the biggest of the two and invests in companies in emerging and frontier markets, but excludes investments in Brazil, Russia, India, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Argentina. Roughly 75% of its assets are in emerging markets, with the remaining 25% in frontier markets.

The index is market cap weighted and its biggest country weighting is Mexico with 15.11% of the fund, followed by South Africa with 14.20% and Malaysia with 11.05%.

Source: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

Due to the nature of the companies in these countries that are liquid enough to invest in, the ETF has a fairly strong tilt towards financials with 36.87% of the fund. The next two sectors after that are telecom with 15.77% and consumer staples with 12.77%.

Source: Columbia Threadneedle Investments

The Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF is an appealing alternative to emerging markets funds that are dominated by China, India, Taiwan, Brazil, and Russia. The smaller economies that it tracks are generally higher growth and lower valuation compared to the developed markets.

The biggest selling point for this ETF over its competitor is that as the dominant player in the niche space, it often has greater liquidity.

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF

Ticker: EMFM

Inception: 11/06/2013

Expenses: 0.56%

Index: Solactive Next Emerging & Frontier Index

Holdings: 200

Yield: 2.42%

P/E: 15.15

P/B: 1.89

Source: Morningstar

The Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (EMFM) is the more recent arrival and it invests in companies from emerging and frontier markets, but excludes investments in Brazil, Russia, India, China, Taiwan, and South Korea. Like its competitor, it maintains a ratio of roughly 75% emerging markets and 25% frontier markets.

The ETF attempts to balance its exposure across stocks, sectors, and regions, so that no one holding, industry, or country dominates the index. Its largest country weight is Indonesia with 10.75%, followed closely by Thailand with 10.56% and Mexico with 10.13%.

Source: Global X Funds

The starkest difference between the Global X ETF and the Columbia ETF are in the sector exposures. By balancing its exposure, it has half of the allocation to financials as its competitor with 18.52% of the fund. This is followed by materials with 16.41% and energy with 12.24%.

Source: Global X Funds

The Global X offering, while often experiencing wider bid-ask spreads, has the advantage of being available commission-free on both E*TRADE (ETFC) and Interactive Brokers (IBKR). If you use one of those two brokerages, then the Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF is the clear choice. It requires some patience, but I have found that it is not that difficult to purchase shares at or below NAV.

Conclusion

There is a strong argument for increasing emerging and frontier markets exposure because they are historically cheap compared to the roughly 20.5 P/E and 2.75 P/B of the US stock market. Either the Columbia Beyond BRICs ETF or the Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF would make an excellent supplement to traditional emerging markets exposure. I have recently gone overweight emerging and frontier markets with EMFM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.