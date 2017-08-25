Exxon Mobil Dividend Head Fake

XOM management is highly likely to increase the dividend growth rate as prices and profits improve; dividends are a priority at XOM.

XOM dividend growth has slowed down but this is largely understandable in light of the weakness in the energy environment.

Increasing the dividend right now would not only be "out of cycle" for XOM but it would also reduce growth opportunities.

Research indicates that this "yield signal technique" does not signal earnings improvements (you can't use dividends to fake the truth).

Wells Fargo (WFC) recently issued a report that Exxon Mobil (XOM) needs to raise its dividend to boost the stock. XOM, please don't listen to this.

New investors can enjoy XOM's 4% dividend right now. Current investors can hold with a clear mind, and long term focus. There's no need for a special dividend, or radical increase, or really anything beyond the usual course of action.

We'll dive in soon but first here's more color on what Wells Fargo had to say:

"We believe the catalyst for improved share-price performance will be driven by the company's ability to increase the dividend by a meaningful amount (at or above 4%) which will signal to the market that "lower for longer" oil prices are no longer restraining cash returns to shareholder."

Let me set your mind at ease a bit. Benartzi, Michaely, and Thaler found that changes in dividends do very little to convey earnings changes. So, while a higher dividend might fool the market, it shouldn't fool individual investors. Here's the part that matters for us:

"Conventional wisdom in corporate finance suggests that changes in dividends have information content. In other words, a firm's managers use dividend changes to send explicit signals about future earnings. Despite the popularity of this belief, little empirical evidence supports the claim that dividend changes provide signals about future earnings changes."

While I would enjoy a higher dividend as an individual investor, I would still look closely at the usual metrics like P/E ratio, payout ratio, balance sheet, and so forth. A higher dividend would be welcome but it wouldn't pull the wool over my eyes.

I Don't Want Fake Signals

I'd rather have the truth. XOM should not (illogically) raise the dividend so that the stock price goes up. It's not as if higher stock price would help from an equity perspective, e.g., to issue new stock and raise capital.

While a dividend is a show of strength, it shouldn't be used to try to engineer reality. I know higher dividends are appreciated but I very much like XOM for its strength. I don't want an extra stretch in the balance sheet based on a fake signal. There's no need to be artificial here.

Wall Street Shenanigans

The Wells Fargo report is typical Wall Street, where there's a strong desire to have the tail wag the dog; higher dividend, higher price.

But the truth is that we have to look at earnings, cash flows, growth, and more of the business itself before we look at the dividend.

Dividends are real money flowing out of a business. I don't want XOM to "fake it until they make it" - the Wells Fargo recommendation sure feels that way.

Looking Into XOM Capital Allocation

While XOM didn't have the best quarter, there's plenty of good news:

Earnings of $3.4 billion increased 97 percent from the second quarter of 2016.

Capital and exploration expenditures were $3.9 billion, down 24 percent from the second quarter of 2016.

Dividends per share of $0.77 increased 2.7 percent compared to the second quarter of 2016.

Yes, I did cherry pick. But, I can look at the press releases, earnings transcripts, and slides and see the XOM is staying healthy in a tough environment.

Raising the dividend more than 2-3% in this environment doesn't make much sense. And, there are reasons the buybacks have been knocked out too:

If you think about our capital allocation approach, it really is founded on being committed to a reliable and growing dividend and at the same time continuing to invest in accretive investment opportunities. With the remaining cash, then the decision is around how do you put that to additional work, how do you distribute it to your shareholders if you feel that's appropriate. And that's really viewed on a quarterly basis where we step and we consider is there some debt that's maturing that we'll go ahead and close out, or does it make sense to go ahead and purchase some shares with it.

You can use cash for dividends, growth investment, buybacks and paying down debt. Here, we have Jeff Woodbury telling us they put already put a priority on dividends, then growth. That's a rather clear signal on priorities and where XOM stands right now. It's also the empirical truth.

More About XOM Dividends

Jeff Woodbury also had this to say about XOM Q2 2017:

"Cash flow from operations and asset sales exceeded dividends and net investments in the business for the third consecutive quarter."

And, this important little piece:

"And at the end of the quarter, cash totaled $4 billion and debt was $41.9 billion, down $1.7 billion from the prior quarter."

I can't say that XOM is doing things perfectly but they are managing debt, growth, and of course the dividends quite well. They are telling me through their actions that the dividend it current at the proper amount given the conditions. Why stretch the balance sheet? Why cut down future growth?

Growth?

I also realize that dividend growth has slowed down since 2012:

2012: 18%

2013: 13%

2014: 10%

2015: 7%

2016: 3%

2017: 2%

That's not pretty but I accept that big oil is cyclical and in this environment I'll simply hold and accept smaller increases. The larger increases and capital returns will come back, but why push it now? I prefer a conservative approach.

Right now, XOM is paying a dividend over 4%. It's just above the 52-week low. And yes, while it might go lower, getting 4% on XOM is pretty incredible.

Before 2015, you have to go back to the 1990's to see XOM with a 4% yield.

Source

Buy or Sell XOM?

If you believe in the future of oil then XOM is almost always a good bet in the long term. In the short run, there might be better investments. That said, I keep nibbling at XOM as the price declines. The 4% dividend right now is especially attractive for current income investors and perhaps new investors.

I do not think XOM is a sell. Why sell near the 52-week low? It might drop a bit more, but nearly all the bad news seems to be out on oil. We'll see.

XOM seems quite steady and safe here, but we won't see screaming growth in earnings or the dividend for several quarters at least. In short, XOM is clearly a hold to me and for some people, it could be a good time to enter.

Conclusion: It's foolish to think that raising the XOM dividend more makes sense. Besides, XOM just raised it this year and we "can't" see a change until next year. The dividend tail should not wag the dog.

XOM is making the right moves in terms of capital allocation. Current investors can easily hold and enjoy the dividend. No fake signals are needed here; steady as she goes. And lastly, to be perfectly clear, do I want XOM to raise the dividend? Of course! And that can happen again next year, keeping the dividend streak alive.

Wrap Up: If you enjoyed this, I only ask that you click the "Follow" button. I am always looking to learn from others and to increase my circle of friends here on Seeking Alpha. I appreciate your feedback and your comments. And, feel free to share this article with friends and family who will benefit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM,WFC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.