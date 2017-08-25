Why I Bought A La-Z-Boy

I was a little shocked when La-Z-Boy, Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) dropped over a fifth of its market cap because the market thought the company took a nap during its fiscal first quarter. My examination to find any good in the company had me buying in as a potential income and total return play over the next year or so.

Company Overview

Founded in 1927 in a garage, La-Z-Boy has grown to become the largest reclining chair manufacturer worldwide, having the product not only in its ~350 signature La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries and ~550 Comfort Studio locations, but also with over 2,400 dealers throughout North America and over sixty countries via direct ownership, partnerships and licensing agreements. Going further, it is the iconic brand name in a category that is quite bereft of them.

However, what flies under the radar is that due to the strength of its flagship as well as its other brands (Hammary, England, Kincaid, American Drew), La-Z-Boy is also the second largest manufacturer-distributor of residential furniture in the U.S.

The $1.52 billion in sales for the fiscal year 2017 were broken down as 69% from the Upholstery segment (La-Z-Boy and England brands, and the international business), 25% from the Retail segment (143 company-owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery stores; the rest are independently owned and operated), and the remaining 6% from Casegoods (bedroom and dining room sets, entertainment centers, under the American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid brands). The 2017 fiscal year continued the trend of year-over-year sales growth going back to 2013.

This trend continued in the just-completed Q1 '18 earnings, as sales increased 4.8% year over year to $357.1 million. However, at issue was a drop in operating margin from 11.4% to 8.5%. The company cited an increased advertising spend, as well as the fact that while the sales increase was due to acquisition, the subsequent lower volume throughout its plants did not allow it to absorb some fixed costs.

However, even with this decrease taken into account, operating and net margins at La-Z-Boy are enviable, trailing only the exemplary Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

And comparatively speaking, La-Z-Boy still returns an enviable return on the money that has been placed into the business, surpassing both my Return on Equity and Return on Invested Capital thresholds. Since La-Z-Boy carries very little debt, the ROIC gap between it and Leggett & Platt narrows considerably.

True, a 25% drop in operating margin in a quarter is not ideal. But La-Z-Boy's lean operations have me thinking it's more of an anomaly rather than a growing trend.

Growth Potential

All Under One Roof

Earlier, I mentioned that only 143 of the current 357 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries are company-owned, while the rest are independently owned and operated. The stated goal is to eventually own approximately half of them. Doing so will provide more correlation between margins and sales, as fixed costs can be leveraged with volume.

Ecommerce

La-Z-Boy is taking several different avenues to grow its ecommerce presence. The company is currently in talks with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to see if there is any room in Amazon's Marketplace. It recently spruced up its presence on Wayfair (NYSE:W), which has already led to an uptick in sales and higher engagement. And already accretive to earnings, the company has started investing and partnering in private-label brands that have cachet with the younger customers that the La-Z-Boy brand itself cannot reach.

Innovation

Ground has been broken on a new innovation center in Dayton, TN, that will open in 2018. There will be a test lab, a model shop and a 3D printing lab, among other things. This will allow designers to work more closely with manufacturers on prototypes.

Income Potential

Though David Fish's CCC list records that La-Z-Boy has only increased its dividend for the past five years, it is a former champion, having run a 25-year streak until the financial crisis. At 1.87%, it is below the threshold of many dividend growth investors (and won't reach 2% until $22), but the current payout is now $0.01 per quarter below the level from where it was cut.

During the financial crisis, sales declines in all of its business segments eventually caused a 23% reduction in headcount, a termination of employee matches in the company's 401(k) plan, and the complete eradication of the dividend.

Before I engaged and went long, it was important for me to compare the current financial situation with how it was back then to determine how likely a repeat would be - provided another recession happened. While one can never make guarantees, the same company that ended its fiscal 2007 with a 45% debt-to-asset and 81% debt-to-equity ratio now has barely any debt to speak of.

This is partially the reason why free cash flow has ramped up in recent years, more than covering the dividend.

Valuation

Due to the drop over the past two days, La-Z-Boy is priced at a level where I feel comfortable taking a measured shot. Over the past five years, this would seem to be a pretty decent price at which to jump in.

LZB PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Moreover, when compared with the aforementioned competitors, La-Z-Boy is trading at a discount to them.

LZB PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

LZB Price to Book Value data by YCharts

LZB EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

LZB Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Though my investment thesis is a bit deeper than this, some returns could be had just by a reversion to the mean.

My Coupled Option Strategy

A super way to generate outsized returns from positions already held is by writing covered calls. They can serve two purposes. First, they can really supercharge the income that is received from a position. Second, and often more under the radar, they can help manufacture a lower cost basis than the purchase price.

This is how I am looking at the La-Z-Boy situation. I don't know if I have picked the exact bottom. The strategy is to write out-of-the-money covered calls until the shares get called away. The out-of-the-money ensures that I will make a positive gain if the shares do get called away, but if the option expires worthless, I have another chance to use the premium to lower my cost basis.

Through my broker, I was able to get a $30 strike price expiring on October 20th for a $55 premium. In the 57 days until option expiration, I highly doubt there is a remote chance of a 27% stock price appreciation.

Summary

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a great American company trading at too cheap of a valuation for me to pass up. Sure, the metrics weren't as stellar as they have been. In my view, this serves as a momentary blip on the radar that presents me with a great total return opportunity over the next year or so.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is a great American company trading at too cheap of a valuation for me to pass up. Sure, the metrics weren't as stellar as they have been. In my view, this serves as a momentary blip on the radar that presents me with a great total return opportunity over the next year or so.