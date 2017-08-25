IGA: Global Equity CEF Yielding 8.3% Is Outperforming The Field

I’ve spent a lot of time and words recently on income funds appropriate for an IRA: fixed-income funds that generate most of their distributions as ordinary income. I’ve been over several PIMCO funds, a topic that has generated considerable recent attention here and elsewhere, and I’m pleased to see that investors who did not panic a week ago have generally turned out okay on those funds. As I noted in those articles on PIMCO: follow the NAV. For PIMCO, the portfolios and investment strategies are difficult to follow, but NAV is published every day. And NAV keeps moving up, so I am not concerned about short-term blips in the data. As we'll see, that message continues today.

Today's Message: Tax Efficiency

What I want to do next is put the fixed-income categories behind me for a while and give some attention to CEFs more suitable for taxable accounts. These are almost always equity funds where managers can take advantage of accounting quirks (at least they look like quirks to this non-accountant) to generate tax-deferred income. I’m talking, of course, about return of capital.

Return of capital is a topic that has been discussed here ad nauseam, but any time I write about a fund that has a history of returning capital, I hear from readers about how that fund is doing nothing more than returning an investor’s money. As regular readers well understand, this can be a misreading of the term - a case of taking specialized terminology too literally. When a fund is not required to pay out income, i.e., income from sources other than capital gains or dividend and interest income, it is considered return of capital. Tax regulations are such that a fund can retain that income with no tax consequences, if it is paid out to shareholders it is return of capital. And as return of capital, it is not taxable. The income is deducted from the adjusted cost basis of the investment, and when the fund is sold it becomes taxable as a capital gain, or reduces any capital losses should such be the case.

One important source of return of capital is income from selling options. That income can be retained in the fund without incurring a tax liability.

The Fund

With that introduction, let’s turn to today’s fund of interest. I’m interested in expanding my exposure to international markets, so I’ve been looking for funds with moderate to high allocations internationally. The one that has caught my attention is the Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGA).

IGA is a global option income fund. Its investment objectives are the familiar ones: high current income and capital appreciation. It has an inception date of October 26, 2005. The fund has $216 million in AUM. Management fees and other expenses total 1.02%. Income is generated primarily from dividends and its call-writing options strategy.

Portfolio

IGA holds a diversified portfolio of equity positions, with slightly more than half of that portfolio in U.S. companies.

These are the fund's top ten holdings.

Current sector weightings are shown next.

Option Writing Strategy

IGA writes call options on selected security indexes and/or ETFs, on an amount equal to approximately 50–100% of the value of the Fund’s common stock holdings. As of 6/30/17, the average call was written at the money, option coverage was 49.84% of the portfolios and the average call option life at time written was 47 days and average time to maturity was 21 days.

Discount

IGA currently carries a -7.89% discount. At the beginning of the year it was about -12% and the 52-week average discount is -10.5%, so the fund has been losing discount points. This is seen in the Z-scores, which are 0.5, 1.0 and 1.6 for 3, 6 and 12 months respectively. This has been the trend among CEF across the board, and IGA has been running right with the trend. For a set of 20 unleveraged, tax-advantaged equity funds I’ll be using for a peer group, the average 3- and 6-month Z-scores are 0.52 and 1.05 respectively.

For IGA, there was a deepening of the discount throughout 2016 as equity, particularly international equity, hit a rough patch. The discount has been moving in the other direction since the end of 2016, as we see in this 3-year chart from CEFConnect.

Of the 21-fund comparison group, IGA’s discount ranks third. Only one global, covered call fund has a better discount - the BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend's (NYSE:BOE) -8.25% - a fund I hope to review shortly.

Distribution Yield

The distribution yield for IGA is 8.29% paid quarterly. This ranks it at the 40%tile of the comparison group. The distribution has included 43% return of capital for the past year. The distribution appears to be well covered. It was reduced from $0.28 to $0.225 per share for the October 2016 distribution payment. Undistributed net investment income (UNII) is positive at $0.033 per share. For investors who put a higher priority on yield sustainability than high yield alone, the fund’s 8.3% distribution yield should be appealing, as the deep cut (19.6%) of a year ago and the apparently adequate distribution coverage indicates the fund is not at risk of further cuts. I'll note that the UNII data is from February and should be updated in the coming weeks.

Recent Performance

On a total return basis (distributions reinvested), IGA stacks up well against U.S. Equity (NYSEARCA:SPY) and the more appropriate benchmark, MSCI World Index (^MSW).

What is more impressive is the fact that on a straight price basis (with that more than 8% income withdrawn), IGA has still beaten SPY year to date and falls short of the World Index performance stats by only 52 bps.

Lest we make too much of those impressive stats, consider that nearly half of the price gains have come from discount reduction. The NAV portion of the gain is 5.56%.

Even so, a gain in NAV of 5.56% with income on NAV at near 8% is an impressive record indeed in comparison to the index’s 10.9% over the same YTD period.

Statistics relative to the 20-fund comparison group reinforce the strong performance record compiled by IGA this year. IGA places third among the funds for 1-year total returns on both price and NAV. The top-performing fund for both the metrics is the Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK), a tech sector fund that has benefited from runaway performance in that sector this year. STK has long been one of my favorite funds, but it is currently carrying a 10.75% premium. The Blackrock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund (NYSE:CII) has posted a better NAV return, and the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSE:EOS) is the only fund other than STK to beat IGA on price return. Of the two, the former looks to be more worthy of attention. CII, a fully domestic fund, has a -5.7% discount with Z-scores comparable to IGA’s. EOS has a modest premium (0.6%) and its Z-scores are exceptionally high, so most of that impressive price performance has come from discount reduction. Both fall short of IGA on yield. CII yields 6.58%, and EOS is paying 6.98%.

NAV Yield and Discount vs. Comparison Group

In this next chart, I show Premium/Discount versus NAV yield for the comparison group. For this chart, the area of the bubbles represents relative sizes of the funds in assets under management. Note that IGA falls below the trend line, which tends to indicate a stable or potentially rising discount/premium. This is an imperfect indicator but does provide some reassurance that the fund is unlikely to begin giving up ground to the discount in the near future. It is worth noting that the other funds I've mentioned - CII, EOS and STK - all fall above the trend line.

One other international, option income fund, IGA’s larger sibling Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD), is also well positioned on this chart. At 9.54%, it pays a greater yield than IGA, but its NAV performance has been less impressive than IGA's. Moreover, much of its recent gains have come from discount reduction as we see in the fund’s 3-, 6- and 12-month Z-scores of 2.5, 1.9 and 1.9, generally twice those of IGA.

