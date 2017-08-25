Caterpillar Is Facing Strong Headwinds

Caterpillar (CAT) stock has been on a tear the last year and a half and is now trading close to all time highs. Previous peaks in the stock have been met with a downturn (see the stock chart below) and we think this time will be the same.

For this article, we are going to focus on two of Caterpillar’s largest end markets, Chinese construction and Resource Industries, and why weakness in these markets will eventually lead to a pullback in Caterpillar’s stock.

Chinese Construction

Caterpillar does not break out sales by country but it does break them down by region. For fiscal 2016, construction equipment sales in the Asia/Pacific region accounted for $3,754M or 10.5% of the company’s $35,773M in equipment sales. Given the relentless pace of construction in China it’s safe to assume a majority of those sales were in China. While 10.5% isn’t a huge percentage of Caterpillar’s total overall equipment sales it is worth noting that this was the only segment that showed year over year growth (13%) for fiscal 2016 and thus has been a big driver of the stock’s appreciation.

The question is how long will this growth continue. Construction spending in China has been on a year’s long down trend (see the graph below from Reuters).

Yes, there was a slight uptick at the end of 2015, beginning of 2016 but that was in the overall context of a long downtrend. In fact, don’t just take it from us. It has been official government economic policy in China to attempt to transition the economy from fix asset investment to consumer and services led growth.

What we don’t think investors realize is just how reliant the Chinese economy has been on fixed asset investment and just how far spending will fall as the rebalancing takes place (given that China is a centrally planned economy there is no reason to doubt the change will continue to happen). To get an idea of the sheer scale of the change ahead take a look at the graph below from Business Insider.

Right now services make up a little more than half of the Chinese economy. In natural resource extraction heavy economies like Russia, services make up 60% of the economy. In emerging market countries such as Brazil services are 67% of the economy. In developed market countries services range from around 70% of the economy in manufacturing heavy countries such as Japan and Germany to 80% in consumption heavy economies like the US and France.

We would guess the ultimate end point for the Chinese economy is something along the lines of Germany or Japan given China’s emphasis on exporting manufactured goods. This means there will likely be a 25 percentage point shift out of fixed asset investment and construction spending. Investors should be prepared for construction spending in China to continue its long down trend. When this sector was the sole bright spot in Caterpillar’s latest fiscal year that is a worrisome thing.

Resource Industries

Mining and mineral extraction, or Resource Industries, as Caterpillar refers to its division is another area that we see long-term headwinds. The sector accounted for $5,726B or 16% of Caterpillar’s latest fiscal year sales.

We believe that over the past decade and a half or so Caterpillar has benefited from an enormous mining cap-ex boom. Over the next few years mining cap-ex is expected to slow it’s fall and stabilize on a shallow downtrend.

(Graphic source: Mining.com)

However, one needs to “zoom out” and look at the big picture. The chart below from the World Mining Congress shows the global mineral output from 1984 to 2015.

We can see how output was relatively flat during the 1980s and 1990s. Then in the early 2000s output began to take off before plateauing at new highs in the late 2010s.

Back in 2000 before the mining boom annual mining cap-ex was around $40B or $58.01B adjusted for inflation. In 2012, cap-ex peaked at $138B and today (2015) sits at around a $69B annual run rate.

We believe the commodity price fueled mining boom is ending (or at least abating) and that we are entering another 80s and 90s style output plateau. This means that mining cap-ex should continue to fall before leveling off at roughly a replacement rate. Yes, the world population is growing and the global middle class is expanding and with that demand for more goods but remember that was the thesis behind the current boom. The resource industry tends to be characterized by booms and busts where huge capacity is brought online to meet future demand, capacity overshoots the demand, and then capacity build up pauses. We expect mining cap-ex to be muted for the foreseeable future.

Summary

With over a quarter of its equipment sales coming from sectors that are under pressure, including the only sector to show growth last year, we believe Caterpillar does not make an attractive investment. Caterpillar’s stock is approaching all time highs and trades at a rich 24.5 times forward earnings. A lot has to go right for the company to justify its stock price and we just don’t see that happening with long term headwinds from China construction spending and global mining cap-ex.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.