Homebuilders - Rally Had Ended

Homebuilders have had a strong rally since 2016 which is about to end.

In this article you will read why I am turning bearish on homebuilders after being bullish for quite some time. I will use a few very important leading indicators that you might or might not be familiar with.

Source: NFPA

The first graph is the most important one. You see two lines. The yellow line displays the leading NAHB housing market index while the other shows us leading building permits. The NAHB housing market index is leading because it is a survey that focusses on an outlook. Hence it is forward looking. The other one displays the number of building permits. This is obviously leading since filing for a permit is one of the first things a homebuilder has to do.

What we see is that both are weakening since 2015. Neither permits nor NAHB sentiment has gained any territory. The good thing was that building stocks were underpriced last year.

Below, you see a comparison between the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) and building permits. Note that both are displaying year-on-year growth.

Building permits have grown 4.1% in July which is too low to back a homebuilders rally.

New home sales even dropped 5.6% in July to early 2016 levels.

The current situation is as follows: building permits, housing starts and new home sales are weakening. Looking only at building permits (the most positive one and strongest leading indicator) we see that construction stocks are a bit overvalued after being undervalued in the first half of 2016. This is also visible when looking at the comparison between KB Home (KBH) and building permits.

The rally has been funded and well deserved but the air is getting thin up here. KB Home has already dropped 10% from its July high and further declines are not impossible. I've sold my remaining homebuilding stocks to wait for further signals. This is also what I am recommending.

Conclusion

Do not buy these stocks right now. You won't be missing a rally unless the Trump administration gets tax cuts done over the next few weeks - which is highly unlikely. Once permits start gaining steam again, you might buy a few bargains.

However, at this point it is safe to sell or stay away if you don't have a position. I will do the same and keep you updated about the situation.

Many thanks for reading this macro article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or something other you want to share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.