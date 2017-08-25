Salesforce - Will The Fundamental Things Apply As Time Goes By?

The Salesforce Quarter - Evaluating a quarter of superlatives

Salesforce.com (CRM) reported the results of its fiscal Q2 Tuesday afternoon. The results were strong, and certainly strong for a company of this scale. Revenue growth was about 26% and exceeded expectations, at least those reported by First Call by about 2%. On the balance sheet deferred revenue growth had been projected to be 22% year over year. The actual number was 26%. Off balance sheet deferred revenue growth reached 30% compared to growth of 26% the prior quarter. Non-GAP earnings per share had been projected to be between $.31-$.32 and they were in fact $.0.33. The company’s cash flow was unusually strong in the quarter, rising 32% year on year. Most of that performance was a function of balance sheet items and the growth of stock based compensation-not the best way to generate cash flow.

The bookings calculation, which includes the growth of both deferred categories, actually rose by 39% this past quarter, a number that is clearly unsustainable for this company. It should be noted that good as this attainment was, it was a product of weakness in the year-earlier quarter and increasing seasonality in terms of billings that the CFO has called out on many occasions. As the saying goes, the beer, at least from the perspective of sales, performance, is not likely to get any colder than it was last quarter. And yet… The title of this article comes from one of the more famous songs from the movie “Casablanca.” And that title and the additional lyrics of the ballad echo my sentiments about the shares of this perennial growth company almost precisely. Well not all of the lyrics-it is a love song, after all. But I do think at some point, as time goes by, fundamental things like earnings generated without excessive use of stock based compensation.

The company has not chosen to focus on margins-at least on a GAAP basis. In terms of evaluating expense discipline. I look at GAAP figures-after all that measures the comparison between actual dollars spent quarter by quarter. This company chooses to ignore GAAP as a metric to be considered in running their business. GAAP margins actually fell a little this quarter and that is despite the revenue over-attainment. Indeed, GAAP earnings fell from a profit to a loss. Non-GAAP margins, on which the company does focuses, rose 195 bps, slightly faster than the company’s plan for margin expansion-but of limited importance in assessing the trending of expense management.

Looking at GAAP expenses, and expense ratios, gross margins fell about 100 basis points and the cost of research and development rose noticeably compared to the prior year and as a percentage of revenue. Overall, research and development spend was 44% higher than the prior year, partially representing the costs incurred in integrating the acquisitions Salesforce has made this past year and partially because the company, is accelerating spending to take advantage of the market opportunities.

What should investors do?

I do not think that providing a recommendation for CRM shares is a case of one size fits all. I personally do not own the shares, simply because it is my expectation that investors will ultimately be looking for results that this company cannot and will not choose to deliver in terms of margin improvement. Other investors, looking at the results of this past quarter, will come to a different conclusion based on the growth of the company and the likelihood that once again, the quarterly projections will come to be exceeded. My own portfolio discipline limits the number of names in my portfolio. My screen limits names whch are not showing improving expense trends absent some other supervening factor.

I personally prefer investments in which future over attainment is not already so firmly baked into expectations. It is likely to be difficult to generate huge positive alpha when 40 of 45 analysts already rate the shares as a buy or better. I just don’t have the visibility to know what this company might do to better please investors than the results that Salesforce just reported-except to improve margins and that is a consummation that the CFO more or less deliberately ruled out on the conference call.

Many analysts chose to raise their price targets for CRM shares. One doesn’t often see bookings growth of the magnitude that CRM reported for a company of this size. Honestly, one doesn’t often see bookings growth of 39% in a quarter for a company of any size. Most analysts who follow this name are far more interested in growth than in GAAP margins. And most analysts would never voluntarily elect to point out the unfavorable trend of GAAP margins or the dissonance of reporting that non-GAAP margins are improving while ignoring the deterioration of non-GAAP margins.

The company has raised guidance as I will detail in the balance of this article. That said, the increase in guidance, consistent with a pattern of multiple quarters for this company was questioned by some investors/analysts as inadequate. Some analysts took pains to make excuses for the company’s forecast for deferred revenue growth of 18%-19% in the current quarter. The fact is that much of the “slowdown” in bookings growth is simply the impact of seasonality on billings, a subject on which the CFO has spent hours and some of it has to do with the company’s relative performance in the year earlier period which showed a result above normal Q3 seasonality as it rebounded from a relatively muted Q2 bookings performance.

I think that investors who want in on these kinds of metrics do so with the risk of losing sight of the totality of the business merits of Salesforce. And therein lies the problem. It has proven to be very difficult for investors to achieve the kind of returns in this name that might fully justify its current valuation and perceived risk. Results can’t really be expected to improve at a faster cadence than they did last quarter. Over the past year, the shares are up about 16%. They have done better than that on a year to date basis-they are up about 41%-but that result is mainly a function of the fall and then recovery of the shares in the wake of 3rd quarter earnings a year ago. By comparison, the IGV index has appreciated by 27% and the index is up by 31% YTD.

I have speculated in past articles, that part of the issue is that investors may have reached the limit of their patience in terms of ignoring stock based comp expense. It is a real expense that does dilute current shareholders and it continues to increase at a rapid clip. This past quarter, stock based comp rose by 34% year on year. Essentially all of reported non-GAAP earnings are coming from stock based comp. Investors may simply not be willing to value those kinds of earnings as meaningful-or at least that might be the case as time goes by.

All of that being said, it is important to recognize that this company's sales machine is operating more or less flawlessly and my cavils are about the expense discipline and the use of stock based comp and not the company's go-to-market strategy, product set or sales execution. Initially in the wake of the earnings release there was a flurry of discussion surrounding the company's forecast for deferred revenue growth in this current quarter. As it happens, the company inherited $625 million of deferred revenue when it purchased Demandware last summer. Next quarter that addition to the deferred revenue balance goes away-the accretion of Demandware deferred revenues is anniversaried- and thus the math itself implies that deferred revenue growth has to come down by 600 basis points. There is nothing disappointing, or suggestive or malign in that projection-well that is unless one doesn’t like doing numbers. And that 39% bookings increase this past quarter-well some of it was doubtless a function of the quarter seeing close activity that might have been expected to fall into future quarters.

In any event, what is going to happen next quarter? Not the stated guidance. There are many uncertain things in the world but one of them is not the relationship between the forecast of Salesforce and the actual level of revenues and bookings that it subsequently reports. In this particular quarter, the CEO said that he had “dreams of 25%” revenue growth for this current quarter compared to the stated forecast of 23%-24%. I would challenge any observer to imagine that if this CEO articulates such dreams on the conference call, that the company will not figure out how to make those dreams come true.

But to an extent, all of this is not much better than the calculus behind how many angels can dance on the head of a pin. What investors really want to understand is just how long the company can continue its string of hyper growth-in terms of years. They also are also likely to be concerned, at least at some point, about operating margin growth for this company and they are concerned about what must happen in terms of sales execution and product strategy to ensure that the company can achieve the kind of multi-year growth on which they are counting. I think I will foreshadow some of what I will detail in the balance of the article by quoting from a comment by the company CFO, “ It is important to note that coming out of a strong second quarter, we are accelerating our investments in expanding our distribution capacity, new product initiatives and Trailhead. These investments are set up for the long-term growth while pressuring our near-term margins. Nevertheless, we remain on track to deliver a 125-150 basis point of non-GAAP operating margin improvement in FY18,” Putting that together with some reasonable expectations for growth in the balance of the year leads to the conclusion that stock based comp will continue to rise and the GAAP reported income will fall. That is probably not a formula that will lead to share price outperformance in the near term. But it does produce an expectation for growth to stay higher, longer than current consensus expectations. The CFO, in answer to a margin question suggested that over time, unit operating margin economics would produce mid-30% operating margins. But when that might be, and how that might happen and how much the reliance would be on stock based comp in that margin forecast were not subjects that were further discussed.

Evaluating CRM’s growth engines

There are more than a few ways to evaluate the success of CRM in a particular quarter. I prefer to look at the growth in the different clouds. Why? In terms of investing in this name, the key is how long hyper-growth can continue. The biggest concern investors have is how long the sales cloud, still 38% of the company’s total revenues, can maintain growth in the mid-teens. The latest forecast from Gartner, which I have linked here shows that CRM growth this year is expected to be about 15%, and total spending will reach $37 billion. Not all of that $37 billion relates to spending on the solution set that Salesforce calls its sales cloud. I think it seems fair to say in looking at all of the numbers, that CRM is not really a saturated market, that it is growing at a reasonable cadence and that Salesforce continues to take market share in the space, when viewed holistically.

While to some it may seem less than intuitive to some readers, it is apparent that users these days have goals of refreshing their 1st generation CRM solutions with unified mega-procurements that bring standardization and big data analytics to an enterprise. The mega deals that Salesforce has been able to close are a function of user priorities to standardize on a unified approach to sales management. And the advent of Einstein, which can now be part of a project to bring technology to the sales force and to the call center has probably been a major boost for CRM and a factor in differentiating its offering. From what I know of the subject, specifically, Einstein has already been instrumental in helping Salesforce close some of the mega-deals it reported on during this last conference call.

While the assertion can’t be proven, I believe that there is enough growth and market share opportunity in the space for Salesforce to keep growing its Sales cloud in the mid-teens for some time to come. If there was one specific metric that was encouraging for holders/investors of these shares, it was the re-acceleration of growth in the sales cloud to almost 15% last quarter, a nice pick-up of more than 100 bps from the growth of the prior quarter. While from time to time, some commentators fret about this company’s market share and competitive positioning in the wake of cloud competition from the 3 main challengers in the space, Microsoft (MSFT), Oracle (ORCL) and SAP (SAP), the numbers this quarter suggest that the leadership of Salesforce, in terms of sales performance is not waning.

The other clouds that Salesforce offers all did well last quarter. The Platform cloud has shown about 33% growth for the last several quarters and continued to grow at that rate last quarter. The company’s Service Cloud, its second largest revenue source showed the weakest relative performance, with growth declining from 24% to 20.5%. The marketing cloud, which includes Demandware and several other acquisitions made last year, grew by 57% last quarter, down from 62% in the prior quarter. Some of that is a function of the lapping of acquisitions, particularly including Demandware, that closed in the middle of July 2016. On an organic basis, the Salesforce marketing cloud grew by 36% this past quarter. That level of growth was several hundred basis points faster than CRM’s closest rival in the space, the Adobe (ADBE) marketing cloud. The marketing cloud probably represents the greatest growth opportunity in terms of TAM for Salesforce and its strategy is working.

In addition to the opportunities in the 4 major product families, Salesforce has a major growth opportunity in that its penetration outside of the Americas is far below what might be anticipated for a software company of this scale. At this point, the company gets 74% of its revenues in the Americas, 17% of revenue in the EMEA region and 9% of revenues in the Asia/Pac region. Growth in all geos has been quite consistent for an extended period of time. It would not be terribly unusual to expect that growth outside the Americas might accelerate at some point, even if growth in the Americas region starts to moderate due the increasingly greater scale of the company in this country.

During this latest conference call, management spoke of a TAM for all of the offerings that CRM sells that has reached $100 billion. I am not a market research analyst and I haven’t seen the kind of data the company used to develop that estimate of its TAM. But I think, overall, current evidence suggests that the company is likely to grow at faster rates, longer than is probably reflected in consensus thinking. The multiple growth engines of this company are fully engaged and functioning. The investments that the company has been and is making are producing the results expected. And that is one of the factors in the company’s valuation that wars against the lack of real profitability.

So, What’s the matter with Salesforce

This is a site that is focused on making readers money in the stock market. I do not provide advice or trade my own portfolio without some expectation of profit. CRM is a model growth engine. It does not appear, at least to this writer, as though it is a model investment or that it has a business model that is producing results that investors might crave-well as time goes by. In thinking about Salesforce as an investment, some may be tempted to analogize to the strategy of Amazon (AMZN) that has many times been willing to sacrifice short-term profits in exchange for building franchises far beyond its perceived core competencies. But that, I am inclined to believe, is just the point. Amazon goes outside its core competencies to extend its growth franchise; CRM has doubled down on what it knows-and investors rebelled with their wallets when CRM was publicly interested in changing that paradigm through the mooted acquisition of LinkedIn.

The real problem with this company as an investment is that from the perspective of reaching GAAP profitability it is going backwards, and while not often discussed in the pages of most brokerage reports, the trend seems to be troubling investors. I have looked at all of the expense categories on a year over year basis. The prior sequential quarter was a Q4 which will inevitably produce skewed sequential comparisons for this company and so I have not included that analysis. Last quarter, on a GAAP basis, research and development expense grew by 44% year on year. Some of that level of increase is a function of the companies that were acquired by Salesforce over the last year, and perhaps the percentage growth will decrease going forward. On the other hand, the CFO talked quite specifically about the need to accelerate investment-and research and development is often an area of investment.

Sales and marketing costs grew by 24% year on year, essentially in line with revenue. But the rate of increase seems likely to rise noticeably in the next few quarters-per the CFO commentary. The company obviously could build more infrastructure overseas, it has initiatives that it will need to fund to optimize the results of its Microsoft partnership and it is funding something called Trailhead which is a set of guided learning paths that allow users to develop what are described as Salesforce skills. The Trailhead initiative is a major undertaking with many modules, multiple trails and electronic super badges that showcase Salesforce skills.

General and administrative costs rose 24% year on year. Why the company has to increase general and administrative spending at this rate is something I cannot determine. General and Administrative spending is 11% of revenues on a GAAP basis. I find it interesting, and useful at times, to look at companies in the space on a comparable basis. In this particular instance, I chose to take a look at Adobe. Just looking at Adobe’s spend ratios can be instructive. Adobe is a company with comparable size and comparable growth. But it has a far different opex spend profile and opex growth profile when compared to Salesforce. Specifically, Adobe’s increase in general and administrative costs last quarter was 14% year on year and its general and administrative expense cost ratio is less than 9%-and Adobe is growing a bit faster than CRM.

Overall, Adobe makes GAAP operating margins of 28% while Salesforce cannot get much beyond break-even GAAP operating income That I believe, has been and remains the issue that is holding back the progress of the shares and is likely to continue to do so. And it makes valuation comparisons somewhat less meaningful than might otherwise be the case. But that said, read below for an analysis of how the numbers, both GAAP and non-GAAP actually look.

Valuation

Salesforce has a current market capitalization of $74.4 billion. It is facing a rising level of outstanding shares which grew by 3.2% year on year. That is what happens when stock based comp is high and rising. Net cash is currently at $2.5 billion. That yields an enterprise value of about $72 billion With forward 12-month sales reasonably projected at $11.5 billion, the EV/S is 6.3X. Given the continued strong revenue growth of the company, I think that the EV/S is not an outlier and actually may be below the average ratio of EV/S plotted against expected revenue growth.

Salesforce has a PE based on the consensus for forward non-GAAP earnings of 62X. That isn’t particularly an outlier, as those things go. Workday (WDAY), for example, with just slightly faster estimated top-line growth, has a P/E, again based on non-GAAP earnings of about 130X. The problem, for me, and I imagine many other analysts/investors is that this company has no GAAP earnings and no prospect of achieving GAAP earnings any time soon. That might be OK if there were some indication that the use of stock based comp was slowing, but quite the opposite is the case.

Salesforce is a relatively mature company in the sense that it has 25k employees, a huge infrastructure and at this point a large base of users and deferred revenues. It is the failure to see any trends in terms of expense management at this point that I find troublesome. As I write this article this afternoon, several other hyper-growth companies are reporting their numbers. Most of these companies, with one glaring exception, do not make non-GAAP profits-and yet I have written articles recommending their shares. The major difference, as I see it, without going through a detailed discussion, is that the companies that have reported today are showing encouraging GAAP expense trends. Until I see that happen at Salesforce, I simply have to point out to investors my perspective, albeit one that is not in congruence with almost all other publishing analysts.

Salesforce has maintained its cash flow forecast for the full fiscal year although certainly it ran ahead of that metric last quarter. Overall, the company is forecasting that it will see CFFO of a bit over $2.6 billion. Last year, capex was a bit more than $450 million and it is has grown by 59% year to date. I assume that the cadence of cap ex increase will decline going through the year, but regardless, I think the company’s most likely free cash flow metric will be in the range of $2 billion. Even ramping that level up to project forward 12-month results, still doesn’t provide for a free cash flow yield of much above 3%.

For this writer, the sources of changes in cashflow are as important as the actual level of CFFO. So far this year, stock based comp has represented 32% of CFFO. This compares to 28% of CFFO in the prior year. Put another way, the increase in stock based comp was 53% of the growth in CFFO over the last 6 months. The other major items contributing to the increase in cash flow for the year-to-date are balance sheet items which are likely to show seasonal reversals before the end of the year. At this point, the items that would represent the best "quality" components of an increase in CFFO, deferred revenue balances and GAAP net income, have not contributed to the increase in CFFO.

I think it is reasonable to question just how much investors might be willing to pay for growth in cash flow that is generated by increased levels of stock based comp coupled with balance sheet items that cannot persist and are likely to reverse before the end of the current fiscal year.

Investing, at least for me, is an exercise in considering alternatives. No doubt that the results that this company posted were strong, albeit against somewhat weak year-earlier sales performance. And no doubt, the company’s revenue generating outlook remains as strong as has ever been the case. But to a certain extent, with the shares already recommended by 40 out of 45 analysts who cover the name, the kind of performance that was posted by the company is the kind of performance investors have come to expect. At some point, I think investors are likely to do the calculations about the fundamental basis of earnings and take note of the lack of a trend toward expense management. I will continue to avoid these shares-not because of any disdain toward the company and its business outlook-but because of its decision not to focus on any kind of GAAP margin goal as a part of running the business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.