Crude Oil Gains In Asia As Harvey Gains Force, Texas Refiners Braced

Crude oil prices gained in Asia on Friday as Texas braced for a massive hurricane swirling in the Gulf of Mexico to make landfall, possibly causing a major storm surge along the coast dotted with major refining operations.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for October delivery jumped 0.63% to $47.73 a barrel, while on London's Intercontinental Exchange, Brent rose 0.71% to $52.41 $52.05 a barrel.

Hurricane Harvey rapidly intensified overnight Thursday, spinning into the potentially biggest hurricane to hit the mainland United States in a dozen years with landfall in refinery alley near Houston and Corpus Christi in Texas. An estimated 870,000 barrels of capacity may be curbed as refiners eye the storm's track, according to analysts. Also ahead are weekly U.S. rig count figures.

Overnight, crude futures settled lower on Thursday, as Hurricane Harvey looks set to hit the refinery hub of the U.S., stoking fears of an uptick in crude supplies as refineries are expected to shut down operations.

Sentiment on oil futures soured, as traders anticipated a rise in supplies of crude oil, the primary input at refineries, amid expectations of refinery outages along the U.S. Gulf Coast, after the U.S. National Hurricane Center forecasted Harvey was expected to be a major hurricane when it approaches the middle Texas coast on Friday.

“Demand numbers might suffer, and some [crude-oil] inventories might increase while refinery production also dips.” said Richard Hastings, macro strategist at Seaport Global Securities.

Two refineries in Corpus Christi, Texas - Flint Hills Resources' 296,470 barrels per day plant and Citgo Petroleum's 157,000 bpd plant - were shutting down operations in preparation for the storm.

More than 45% of the nation’s petroleum refining capacity is located along the Gulf Coast as well as 51% of U.S. natural-gas processing plant capacity, according to the EIA.

The slump in crude oil prices comes a day after the Energy Information Agency (EIA) released a report showing that supplies of crude fell for an eighth straight week.

Inventories of U.S. crude fell by roughly 3.3m barrels in the week ended Aug. 18, missing expectations of a draw of about 3.5m barrels.

The trend of falling crude supplies, however, comes against the backdrop of the rising U.S. crude output to a more than two-year high.

The EIA reported that total domestic crude production rose 26,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.528m bpd last week, holding at levels not seen since July 2015.

