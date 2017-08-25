Hang On To Bank Of America - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/24/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, August 24.
Bullish Calls
Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE): "I like Kite, but we are Portola (NASDAQ:PTLA) fans on this show."
Universal Display Corp. (NASDAQ:OLED): There is a big short position in the stock, but it's set up for a good 2018 and 2019.
iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT): The company has good products. It's a buy.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): The bank needs rate hikes to grow. Hang on to the stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH): It's a good buy. Cramer likes Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) and Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) too.
Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI): It's a good stock.
Bearish Calls
j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM): It's a cloud-based company, but Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is the best in that group.
GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO): "It had a better-than-expected quarter and gave me a good outlook, but then you're done. I'd rather see you in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)."
Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD): The restaurant business is hard. It's best to buy McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).
::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::
Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!
Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up