Hang On To Bank Of America - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/24/17)

Includes: BAC, BBY, BWLD, CCL, CRM, ERI, GPRO, IRBT, JCOM, KITE, MCD, NCLH, OLED, PTLA, RCL
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

The cruise line stocks are good.

GoPro is done.

McDonald's is a better buy than Buffalo Wild Wings.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, August 24.

Bullish Calls

Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE): "I like Kite, but we are Portola (NASDAQ:PTLA) fans on this show."

Universal Display Corp. (NASDAQ:OLED): There is a big short position in the stock, but it's set up for a good 2018 and 2019.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT): The company has good products. It's a buy.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): The bank needs rate hikes to grow. Hang on to the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH): It's a good buy. Cramer likes Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) and Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL) too.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI): It's a good stock.

Bearish Calls

j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM): It's a cloud-based company, but Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is the best in that group.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO): "It had a better-than-expected quarter and gave me a good outlook, but then you're done. I'd rather see you in Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)."

Buffalo Wild Wings (NASDAQ:BWLD): The restaurant business is hard. It's best to buy McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).

