3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 25, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep up with the latest news in biotech and pharmaceutical research!

Let's dive in.

Novartis scores the second CDK 4/6 approval in Europe

The brewing war between three big pharma companies Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) will be fought in the treatment of breast cancer. The first blood drawn has been in metastatic hormone receptor-positive disease, with tons of room to grow.

NVS's entry into the space is ribociclib, an agent that differentiates itself a little from PFE's palbociclib in that it is somewhat selective for CDK 4 over 6. It previously gained approval in the United States with a similar label to palbociclib, in combination with endocrine therapies for hormone-positive breast cancer.

Now, NVS has announced that the EMA has approved ribociclib across Europe for first-line treatment of metastatic, hormone-positive breast cancer in combination with any aromatase inhibitor. This approval was based on the findings from the MONALEESA-2 trial, which showed improved progression-free survival when adding ribociclib to letrozole therapy.

Looking forward: This is definitely a key for NVS's ongoing strategy in CDK 4/6 inhibition. It's difficult to tell at this time how exactly ribociclib and palbociclib will be differentiated in the market since they appear very similar in terms of efficacy and safety, at least at first blush. Time will tell, also, whether there will be a shakeup assuming the approval of abemaciclib later this year or in 2018.

Genmab and Johnson & Johnson announce improvement for first-line myeloma treatment

In the increasingly crowded space of multiple myeloma therapy, Genmab (OTCPK:GNMSF) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) made a serious splash with the approval of daratumumab for relapsed/refractory disease, based on results from studies like CASTOR and POLLUX.

Now, its attention has turned to expanding the indications for this anti-CD38 drug. In fact, the phase 3 ALCYONE study was designed to investigate the addition of daratumumab to first-line treatment (specifically, the regimen of bortezomib, melphalan, and prednisone, also known as VMP).

And recently the companies announced positive top-line data from ALCYONE. Median progression-free survival has been reached in the control arm while it has not in the daratumumab-containing arm. An interim estimate of the benefit suggested doubled progression-free survival with the addition of daratumumab, and the independent data monitoring committee suggested that the data be unblinded for full analysis.

Looking forward: This is definitely an excellent look for daratumumab in first-line therapy, and it comes as a surprise for yours truly, to be sure! We could see full results relatively soon coming out of this trial, but there are questions that remain. In particular, American doctors don't routinely use melphalan-based regimens anymore, which might be why the news was carried largely by Genmab. This means that the overall impact on first-line therapy is a little unclear at this time. But these results are definitely promising!

Adamas sinks an approval in Parkinson's disease

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) is a small-cap biotech stock whose fortunes have rested on the development of ADS-5102, a treatment for levodopa-induced dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease.

Well, its wait is over, and its work has paid off. ADS-5102 has received FDA approval!

For reference, the company previously announced the acceptance of its application to the FDA back in January 2017. So in just about eight short months, it's managed to progress past the goal post into a market-stage biotech, much to the celebration of the shareholders, I'm sure.

Looking forward: ADMS bills the approval as the first medicine to be allowed to market for the treatment of dyskinesia associated with Parkinson's disease. As a measure to improve quality of life, ADS-5102 is seriously needed for patients, as no effective treatment for the underlying neurologic degeneration has been identified. So for now ADMS should have a solid place in the market.

Thank you for tuning into another edition of this digest! As always, I greatly appreciate your readership. If you feel this series might be helpful to you, I hope you'll consider becoming a follower of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you to receive real-time email updates whenever new articles of mine go live, including new editions of this digest!

At any rate, thanks again, and have a great day!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.