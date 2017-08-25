What Teekay Tankers Can Afford

Liquidity could come under pressure depending upon the length and depth of the downturn. Forecasts are optimistic enough, but will they be accurate?

The parent company, Teekay Corporation, has some liquidity to help out. However, an extended downturn could cause some serious challenges.

Not much really. Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) is having a rough time at the bottom of the market. Like another company, Teekay Offshore (NYSE:TOO), the credit lines are nearly maxed out, and the cash flow is not quite what it should be. Unlike Teekay Offshore, the recovery appears to be a little further down the road. That could make for an interesting next few months for both the company itself and its parent company, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK).

Source: Teekay Tankers Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Statement

As shown on the cash flow statement (click on the August 3 report), the debt payments are getting a little steep for the size of the company. There have been sales and leasebacks as well as some sales of stock. But the lower net operating cash flow is going to put some pressure on the cash balance and the credit line.

Interestingly, management is still okay with a "minimum dividend". This is one of several issues that got Teekay Offshore into trouble during the downturn. That dividend is really not doing much for Teekay Tankers so it should probably be cancelled until better times arise. That extra $10 million could come in handy over the next few quarters.

Management is forecasting more weakness ahead. A recovery in 2018 appears probable but is far from guaranteed. Anticipated recoveries often happen when they are good and ready, not when the company needs them. Interestingly, Tanker Investments, the proposed acquisition candidate, has noted a reduction in the liquidity caused by lower asset values.

Source: Tanker Investments Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Release

Teekay Tankers has a more leveraged balance sheet. Such a revaluation event could affect Teekay Tankers a whole lot more. Higher leverage does not work well in a market downturn.

Source: Teekay Tankers Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Statement

The liquidity for Teekay Tankers is not much more (click on second-quarter earnings results) than the liquidity of Tanker Investments. But Teekay Tankers is a much larger company. Furthermore, about $150 million of debt is coming due within the next year. There is not a lot of availability on the credit line for the size of the company. Any sizable reduction of the credit line could pressure this partnership quite a bit.

The current cash balance and the declining cash flow appear to just barely cover those obligations. Any extended downturn past current forecasts could cause some serious problems. It actually appears that Teekay Tankers needs the acquisition much more than Tanker Investments.

The parent company, Teekay Corporation, just received a cash infusion. So it is definitely in a position to help Teekay Tankers should help be needed. The real question is whether or not the merger is a good thing during a time of decreasing cash flow. Management has indicated several benefits to the merger. One of those benefits is deleveraging the balance sheet some. But the declining cash flow of both companies does not bode well for the future unless those benefits far outdistance that declining cash flow. Management needs to clearly demonstrate how the combined company can much better withstand the current hostile industry conditions long term.

Given the necessary cash infusion of Teekay Offshore, shareholders of Teekay Tankers may be looking at a similar situation if the downturn continues longer than expected. The amount of debt due shown above and the declining cash flow definitely argue for a possible dilution in the future. Nothing is guaranteed, but the possibility has to be larger as the downturn continues.

The stock may have some speculative appeal of recovery potential based upon the forecasts of management. However, a delay of the anticipated recovery could cause a lot of financial damage. Long term, this management needs to get out of the commodity-type businesses and find longer-term contracts or specialized markets to escape the worst of the industry cycles. Becoming larger in a very cyclical market with no special cost advantages or profitability hedging ability may not be the best long-term strategy. In any event, far less balance sheet leverage is advised in the future to better withstand the industry cycles.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.