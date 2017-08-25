How To Retire Early With Money

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Lifestyle

Future retirees need to understand lifestyles play a major role in retiring. While some retirees may be just fine pulling in $30,000, others may be looking for significantly more. Here are a few things to consider when looking toward retirement:

Where do you want to live?

Do you want to travel? If so, to where? How often?

How much do you plan on spending on entertainment?

What other expenses will you be taking on?

These are very important questions when figuring out how to plan for retirement.

Who are you supporting?

Maybe you’re retired and only need to take into account your personal costs. If not, keep in mind any expenses which may occur:

What if you have a spouse?

What if you have an animal or five?

What if you have kids who need to rely on you financially?

Do you plan on helping your grandchildren financially?

Do you give to a charity or church?

These are all important questions and there are many more. Some retirees make it to retirement and haven't accounted for all the costs they would be taking on. Planning for retirement is essential for success.

Planning

Planning can be the difference between a $2,000,000 portfolio and having nothing. The number of people who aren’t investing in their future is heart-breaking. This isn’t because they don’t have the money to put aside. More often than not, it’s because they haven’t been taught to plan for their future, or in this case retirement. An investor who saves early and lives below their means may live lavishly in retirement, while someone making $120,000 a year before retirement may have nothing.

Trying to save for retirement and ordering pizza once a week? Stop it. Here’s a chart from the University of Illinois:

Debt

Debt. That thing you shouldn’t have in retirement. Find me someone who says they can’t put money aside, and in almost every case I’ll show you someone who is overspending (exclude single parents). Consequently, they are not saving as much money as they could. Credit card debt is an epidemic and retiring with it is generally a terrible idea. Pay off the highest interest rate and work down. It’s sad to see so many people in debt and just ignoring massive interest rates. If a loan has an interest rate of 0.5% it’s a different story. High interest rate loans will eat into retirement income like cockroaches feasting during the middle of the night in a garbage can.

Knowing how much you will need in retirement

Planning on retiring at some point? It would be a good idea to take a year and pretend you are retired. During that year, track all your expenses. This should give a future retiree a good reference point for what income is needed. Also, make sure to be realistic about the returns you will get in a portfolio. It’s much better to base your retirement on 3% to 4% a year according to the Trinity study. There is nothing wrong with targeting higher returns, but investors should build a suitable margin of safety.

Portfolio strategy

But CWMF, you say 3% to 4% when the S&P 500 has seen massively higher annualized returns since inception. That is correct, and should be a view for investors who are planning decades down the road. Once retired, retirees often can’t sustain a significant drawdown. If you’re retiring in 20 years, volatility is a smaller concern. If you’re a retiree, you need to be more vigilant.

There will be some cases where portfolios are built around living off sustainable dividends. Most dividend champions will not see a cut to their dividend even in the event of a serious market panic.

There are several things to keep in mind when managing a portfolio. Here are a few:

Can you sustain significant losses?

Will you be living off dividends, selling a portion of the portfolio, or a combination of both?

Are you retired? Do you have 5 years until retirement? 20?

What kind of risk are you willing to take on?

Do you understand that risk adjusted returns does not mean more risk always equals more returns?

Healthcare

Vanguard suggests investors consider long-term care insurance:

“While you're considering your retirement health care coverage, give some serious thought to your needs 20 or 30 years down the road. There may come a time when you need ongoing care in a facility or at home. Medicaid will only pay for long-term care once you've exhausted most of your financial resources. So if you hope to leave a legacy for your children or other loved ones, look into long-term care insurance. The costs for these policies will increase as you get older, and you may not qualify at all if your health declines—so it's smart to consider buying a policy now.”

Social Security

Retirees could maximize their lifetime benefits from social security if they knew how long they would live. General speaking, retirees should wait as long as possible to claim if they believe they will live past 80. If they do not expect to reach 80, then they should file early. All of the complicated math can be boiled down to those simple estimates. However, investors should not delay Social Security payments while making payments on high interest rate loans. The growth rate for Social Security payments is generally in the 6% to 9% range for each additional year the benefits are delayed.

Dividend stock portfolios

Colorado Wealth Management Fund and Big Dog Investments built two strong portfolios in this dividend stocks article. Given the criteria was that the companies must pay a dividend, these are good options for most retirees and investors with a long time horizon.

Here are the portfolios:

Big Dog Investments CWMF 1 (PM) Philip Morris International Inc (MO) Altria Group, Inc. 3 (KO) Coca-Cola Company (TGT) Target Corporation 4 (WMT) Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NNN) National Retail Properties 5 (O) Realty Income Corporation (STOR) STORE Capital Corporation 6 (JNJ) Johnson & Johnson (SKT) Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, 7 (HD) Home Depot, Inc. (The) (TAP) Molson Coors Brewing 8 (IBM) International Business Machines (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc. 9 (T) AT&T Inc. (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corporation 10 (AAPL) Apple Inc. (CVX) Chevron Corporation 11 (ABBV) AbbVie Inc. (GD) General Dynamics Corporation 12 (V) Visa Inc. (MA) Mastercard Incorporated 13 (MMM) 3M Company (LMT) Lockheed Martin Corporation 14 (GM) General Motors Company (TSN) Tyson Foods, Inc. 15 (KHC) The Kraft Heinz Company (GIS) General Mills, Inc. 16 (DG) Dollar General Corporation (K) Kellogg Company 17 (CSCO) Cisco Systems, Inc. (DF) Dean Foods Company 18 (CVS) CVS Health Corporation (KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corporation 19 (NKE) Nike, Inc. (CPB) Campbell Soup Company 20 (DIS) Walt Disney Company (UVV) Universal Corporation 21 (ATVI) Activision Blizzard, Inc (NVDA) NVIDIA Corporation 22 (LOW) Lowe's Companies, Inc. (SPG) Simon Property Group, Inc.

There were some strong contenders that didn’t make this list. McDonald’s (MCD), Intel (INTC), General Electric (GE), Costco (COST), and Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) were several notable companies that we both considered putting in the portfolios. I’m sure CWMF would like his Dean Foods pick back for any of these better dividend stocks. Companies like Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Netflix (NFLX) were not eligible for the portfolios, but investors not looking for dividends may like them for small allocations.

Here are the portfolios in a portfolio tracker:

This was BDI’s list with a current yield of 2.71%

CWMF:

CWMF’s list has a materially higher yield at 3.24%.

Several useful metrics

CWMF has access to MorningStar’s CPMS program. He ran both portfolios through several ranking criteria. The results are shown below:

Investing in funds

For investors who would rather invest in ETFs, here’s an article of the 5 cheapest dividend ETFs. Here are the 5 ETFs:

Ticker Name Index (SCHD) Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100™ Index (VYM) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF FTSE High Dividend Yield Index (VIG) Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers Select Index (DGRO) iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Morningstar® U.S. Dividend Growth Index (HDV) iShares Core High Dividend ETF Morningstar® Dividend Yield Focus Index

These are all specifically dividends funds, but one of my favorite ETFs is the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC).

Conclusion

I take retirement very seriously. I’m a defensive investor and believe retirees should seek their returns without carrying too much risk. This is my portfolio and returns over the last 18 months. Retirement can be a very stressful topic, so why compound it with a risky portfolio?

