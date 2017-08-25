What Did The Fed Just Say About This New Bubble?

This has the potential to destabilize the markets due to the massive debt.

The growth in the number of multi-family units under construction are plummeting.

Banks are reporting weaker demand for commercial real estate loans - something consistent with past peaks in real estate.

Commercial real estate Prices have rolled over and are nearly negative on a year-over-year basis.

The Fed recently admitted that commercial real estate is a big concern of theirs.

What They Admitted...

There are several reports in which you can glean information on the thoughts of the Federal Reserve that they do not publicly say. Most often, when you hear members of the Federal Reserve speak, they engage in either happy talk, ambiguous statements or intentionally confusing jargon.

There are two reports, the Federal Reserve Minutes and the Federal Reserve Senior Loan Survey, in which documents are released that contain key thoughts of Federal Reserve members that they are not willing to say in public. This is either out of fear of disrupting the markets or out of an unwillingness to admit they created the bubble that they now are terrified of.

The Federal Reserve minutes are statements that are released three weeks after each Federal Reserve meeting that detail information that was discussed at the prior meeting.

The Federal Reserve Senior Loan Survey provides information on Bank Lending Practices and addresses changes in the standards and terms on, and demand for, bank loans to businesses and households over the past three months.

These two documents are very important in order to get the real information regarding what the Federal Reserve thinks about the economy as well as what banks are seeing in terms of loan growth and demand for new loans. In these reports, you will often find thoughts and opinions that you'd never expect to hear a Fed member say in public or on TV.

The takeaway from these past reports can be summarized as, the Fed knows they created a bubble and they know where it is about to burst.

The Federal Reserve is very aware that the low interest rate policy for an extended period of time caused excess risk taking in the form of 'yield chasing'. Take a look below at what they said in their past meeting.

Low Interest Rates Are Causing Excessive Risk Taking: (Federal Reserve)

"A number of participants pointed to potential concerns... that low yields were inducing investors to take on excessive risk in search for higher returns."

Too little, too late. The bubble has already been created so it really does not do any good that the Fed is saying that the past 9 years of zero interest rates may not have been a good idea. But let's read on to see where the bubble is.

Commercial Real Estate Loans Are Concerning: (Federal Reserve)

"Smaller banks could be assuming significant risks in effort to expand their CRE (Commercial Real Estate) lending." "A couple of participants saw, as a possible source of financial instability, the pace of increase in real estate prices in the multi-family segment."

Commercial real estate and multi-family homes are just now a concern for the Fed....

Commercial real estate prices have soared since 2009 and are significantly higher than the peak in 2007. Over 25% higher.

Commercial Real Estate Prices: (GreenStreetAdvisors)

When the bubble burst in 2007, Commercial real estate prices fell 40%. That large of a decline in such a leveraged asset can cause massive problems in the banking sector as the amount of debt involved with commercial real estate is enormous.

Despite the 8-9 years of constant growth starting in 2009, commercial real estate prices are on the verge of posting their first year-over-year decline since the recession.

Commercial Property Price Declines: (GreenStreetAdvisors)

The Fed is concerned the small banks are taking aggressive measures to expand their commercial loan book exactly at the time that commercial real estate is on the verge of declining for the first time in 9 years. I understand their fear in that regard.

The other main point of concern for the Fed was multi-family properties. Below is the image again on what the Fed said about multi-family real estate.

Multi-Family Properties: (Federal Reserve)

"A couple of participants saw, as a possible source of financial instability, the pace of increase in real estate prices in the multi-family segment."

Below is a striking image on just how big the build-out (bubble) in multi-family houses is. There was not a multi-family bubble in 2007 but there sure is now.

Multi-Family Construction: (Census Bureau)

It is very nice of the Fed to make this observation on the bubble in multi-family homes after the peak is already in.

Below is a graph on the year-over-year growth rate in multi-family houses under construction.

Multi-Family Construction Growth Crashing: (Census Bureau)

As I mentioned, the bubble this time is not in single-family homes as it was in 2007. As you can see below, we are still very far away from peak construction, which eases peoples' fears on the bubble.

History doesn't always repeat itself but it rhymes.

The bubble this time is not in single-family homes but in multi-family homes.

This Bubble Is Multi-Family Not Single Family:

(Census Bureau)

The massive bubble in multi-family homes has peaked and has begun to turn down, similar to the aggregate picture on commercial real estate prices that was shown above.

The Federal Reserve Senior Loan survey paints an even more ominous picture as to what the future may look like in this space.

If prices are beginning to crash, hopefully, there is demand coming around the corner to buy up those declining assets.

Sadly, that is not the case.

Banks are seeing weakening demand for commercial real estate loans. That is very bad news as there is no demand coming to meet the selling pressure that has already begun.

Demand For Commercial Real Estate Is Drying Up: (Federal Reserve)

"Banks also reported that demand for CRE loans weakened during the second quarter...banks reported weaker demand for construction and land development loans secured by multi-family residential properties."

The below graph is from the Federal Reserve Senior Loan Survey and it tracks the reported demand by banks for commercial real estate loans.

The declines in demand that we are seeing today mirror the falling demand that was seen in the past two recessions.

Commercial Real Estate Loan Demand Falling Rapidly: (Federal Reserve)

If you think that this is not a systemic issue, all you have to do is look at the levels of debt that are associated with both commercial and multi-family properties.

Commercial And Multi-Family Debt At All-Time Highs: (Mortgage Bankers Associations)

The level of debt is half a trillion dollars higher than what we saw in the last real estate bubble.

With $3 trillion in loans sitting on top of a bubble that has clearly peaked and is showing weakening demand, I think it is appropriate that the Federal Reserve is worried about this bubble.

I do not blame them for trying to keep this view behind closed doors.

In terms of their timing, I guess it's better late than never.

