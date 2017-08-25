Krystal Biotech Wants To Raise $35 Million In IPO

I'm skeptical of the prospect of investing in a pre-clinical firm in the nascent and ultra-high regulatory risk gene therapeutics space.

The firm is a pre-clinical stage gene therapy company focused on developing treatments for dermatological disorders.

Krystal Biotech has filed to raise $35 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Gene therapy company Krystal Biotech (KRYS) intends to raise up to $35 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

Krystal Biotech is a pre-clinical stage company focused on gene therapy that provides clinical benefit for patients who suffer from rare, debilitating disorders.

Given the long road ahead for Krystal and the extremely cautious regulatory environment for gene-based therapies, I’m skeptical of the value of investing in such an untested company.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we know more details about the IPO.

Company and Technology

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based Krystal Biotech was founded in 2015 to provide therapies for patients suffering from dermatological disorders.

Management is headed by CEO Krish Krishnan, and COO Suma Krishnan. Prior to leading Krystal Biotech, Krish Krishnan was COO of Intrexon Corporation and CEO of President of Pinnacle Pharmaceutical, and Suma Krishnan was Senior Vice President of Product Development at Intrexon Corporation.

The company’s technology is focused on gene therapy that provides clinical benefit for patients who suffer from rare, debilitating disorders.

The lead candidates include KB103 and KB104. KB103 is being developed to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease, and KB104 is being developed to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis that is a family of genetic skin disorders.

Management intends first to seek regulatory approval for its KB103 candidate in Europe, followed by other jurisdictions and/or licensing opportunities.

Since its founding in 2015, Krystal Biotech has raised $7M from Sun Pharma, which bought its 16.5% stake in a $7 million series A round.

Market and Competition

According to a research report by RnRMarketResearch, the global market for the dermatological market is expected to rise from $20 billion in 2015 to $33.7 billion in 2022.

This growth represents a 68.5% increase during the seven-year period.

Furthermore, the report stated that the major market players are expected to retain their market shares throughout the period.

Major competitive vendors include:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

AbbVie (ABBV)

Amgen (AMGN)

Novartis (NVS)

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)

Financials and IPO Details

Krystal’s recent financial results are typical of a very early development stage biopharma in that they feature no revenues and elevated R&D and G&A expenses from ongoing development efforts.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past one and ½ years (Audited GAAP for the full year of 2016):

(Source: Krystal Biotech S-1)

As of June 30, 2017, the company had $3.5 million in cash and $4.8 million in total liabilities.

Krystal intends to raise $35 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, but has not indicated a per share price range or proposed post-IPO market capitalization.

Krystal says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

...to fund the preclinical and clinical development of KB103 for the treatment of DEB and for the preclinical development of KB104 for the treatment of Netherton Syndrome, to fund research for the development of treatments for additional dermatological indications, to design and build our in-house manufacturing facility, and for general corporate purposes, including working capital. The listed manager of the IPO is Ladenburg Thalmann & Co.

Commentary

Krystal is a very, very early stage biopharma seeking to go public in order to finance its lead candidate, which is still in pre-clinical development.

Given the high-risk profile that clinical stage biopharmas present to investors, the notion of investing in Kyrstal’s ultra-high-risk profile is difficult to justify since its lead candidate hasn’t even undergone testing to determine that it isn’t a danger to patients.

Additionally, the firm is initiating efforts to develop gene-based treatments for patient conditions.

The FDA has only recently recommended approval for the first genetic treatment for cancer which is considered a watershed moment.

While gene-based therapies indeed have promise, the FDA has proven itself to be even more cautious than it usually is with regard to non-gene-based drug approvals.

So, I see a very long road ahead for Krystal in the best of regulatory environments.

Although we don’t know details of the IPO, I don’t see any reason to recommend investing in such an early stage, high-risk company.

When we know more details about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

