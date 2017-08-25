Buy Alert: Ulta

Photo credit

Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is a stock that I've been saying for a long time was stretched too thin. The stock has always commanded enormous valuations because it has been successful on a level that very few retailers have. That's all fine but as I've been saying, at some point, paying 40 or 50 times earnings for a stock is too much and it appears that the break down Ulta experienced a couple of months ago was the inflection point for the bears. To be clear, I went against Ulta for a very long time while it continued to climb so I'm not taking a victory lap here, but if you bought this stock at $310, there were plenty of warning signs advising you not to. And after another otherworldly performance in the second quarter, Ulta is getting hammered on not raising its guidance enough; this is the problem with stratospheric expectations.

Let's begin with the chart as it shows the meteoric rise and steep, brutal fall of Ulta in the past couple of years. Obviously, this stock has been a rocket ship that was basically unimpeded in doubling from the summer of 2015 to June of this year. The stock fell below the rising 200DMA once but recovered eventually and continued its skyward march. The 50DMA didn't cross the longer term MA in a sign that the bulls were completely in charge. The stock was never oversold but did reach overbought condition a few times, indicating there was a significant amount of bullish conviction. In other words, it was a perfect rally and it went on for a long time and made patient shareholders a lot of money.

But in June of this year, that all changed and Ulta has gone pretty much straight down for the past two months or so and as I write this, the stock is going for $222, nearly $100 lower than it was in June. Shares are oversold - which is a new thing for Ulta to experience - and the moving averages are turning markedly lower. The 50DMA has crossed the 200DMA in a bearish manner and unless some miracle happens and Ulta rallies $50 or $60 in pretty short order, the longer MA is going to turn down. These things put together certainly paint the picture that the rally is over and price action is obviously suggesting that as well. And while I'm certain Ulta will rally again at some point, how far will it decline before that happens?

We don't know that yet but there are some support levels on the way down from brief stops the stock made on the way up. I see support at $210 and $190, give or take, so those levels may come into play if the bears really take control of this thing during the sell-off and push it lower. That certainly looks like the base case right now as the bears are bulldozing longs at this point and until that stops, it will keep declining. In other words, this isn't pretty from a technical perspective.

The thing is that Q2 was every bit as amazing - I don't use that word lightly - as we've become accustomed to from Ulta. Revenue was up better than 20% as comps gained 11.7%. That number is absolutely enormous and I'm not aware of any other retailer in any sector producing those kinds of gains. And let's also keep in mind that this is on top of a 14.4% comp gain in last year's Q2 for a two-year stacked comp of 26%. That stat boggles the mind but Ulta has been doing this for some time. The gain this quarter was split roughly halfway by traffic and average ticket gains, indicating sustained, robust demand. In other words, Ulta is doing it the right way and should continue to see strong gains going forward from a comp sales basis.

One thing I've always been critical of with respect to Ulta is that its margins weren't as good as they should be considering just how much it produces in comp sales gains. That story remained the same in Q2, although it did produce a 50bps gain in operating margins. SG&A costs declined 10bps and gross margins were up 40bps but the same problem I've always had with Ulta persists; it spends too much money. Part of that is because incentive compensation is an enormous expense given that Ulta pretty consistently blows past targets and that's a good thing. But years of double-digit comp sales growth should produce some SG&A leverage and it just hasn't. Hopefully at some point that will become a reality but for now, I remain a bit disappointed in margin performance despite the uptick in Q2.

As I write this, Ulta is going for just under 27 times this year's earnings and about 22 times next year's estimates. Whether those estimates tick down slightly as a result of the Q2 report is yet to be seen but I doubt they'll move much. And while that is still a lofty valuation to be sure, Ulta is going to grow EPS in the high-20s this year and about 20% in 2018 and beyond. Those are enormous numbers and keep in mind that Ulta has consistently proven naysayers (like me) wrong for the past few years. That makes me think that investors are throwing a temper tantrum when it comes to Ulta and that the stock is broken, but not the company.

In other words, for the first time, I'm actually bullish on Ulta. The company's growth story continues and if it can produce some SG&A leverage going forward, results could be truly extraordinary. To be clear, that isn't needed for Ulta to be a long term value here in the $220s, but it would certainly help. Either way, enormous comp sales gains, strength in the e-commerce business and continued store growth look like the path forward and while the short term may be choppy, Ulta looks like good value here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ULTA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.