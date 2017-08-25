Tips On TIPS - Treasury Inflation Protected Securities

If an investor expects inflation to be greater than the break-even, the TIPS should be purchased as it will be expected to outperform.

Recently, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, commonly referred to as TIPS, have been in the headlines as a recommendation by several large asset managers. As with any recommendation that is broadly disseminated, we urge investors to first understand the underlying investment and why it is being recommended prior to taking action. In this paper, we will explore how TIPS work, the current inflation environment, and how to evaluate the decision to purchase a TIPS versus a regular Treasury bond.

TIPS[1] and Treasury bonds share very similar features. Both are issued by the US Treasury. Both have fixed interest rates that are paid semi-annually. TIPS and Treasuries are both issued in maturities of 5, 10, and 30 years. The largest difference between TIPS and Treasuries is the adjustment to principal based upon inflation. TIPS, as the name implies, provides protection against rising inflation.

This is accomplished by the principal of the bond changing based upon changes in the inflation rate. If inflation increases, the principal of the TIPS is increased as well and vice versa. This results in the fixed coupon being applied to a larger principal amount, which increases the interest payment. At maturity, the investor would receive the higher of $1,000 or the inflation-adjusted principal.

How TIPS Work

For example, the US Treasury issues a new TIPS with a coupon of 3% that matures in 5 years. The table below outlines the changes to principal and the amount of interest paid based upon changes in inflation. It is important to note that even though the coupon is fixed on a TIPS, the amount of interest this bond pays is variable. The interest payment equals the coupon multiplied by the inflation-adjusted principal.

In year 1, there was no inflation and the bond paid a total of $30 for the year. In the following year, inflation increased 10%. The principal of the TIPS increased by 10% as well to $1,100 and the 3% coupon is applied to the increased principal amount resulting in a payment of $33 for year 2. In years 3 and 4, there was deflation and the principal of the TIPS was reduced resulting in a lower interest payment. In year 5, inflation increased again increasing the principal and the interest payment. At maturity, the investor would receive the inflation-adjusted principal amount of $1,280.

Table 2, below, outlines how a TIPS would work in a deflationary environment.

In this example, the interest payment declines with the decrease in inflation. At maturity, the investor would receive $1,000 instead of the inflation-adjusted principal amount of $815. Even in a deflationary environment, TIPS provide some protection from reduced interest payments due to the payment of the original principal amount.

How Inflation Is Measured

The inflation metric that the US Treasury utilizes to adjust the principal of a TIPS is the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U). The US Treasury adjusts the principal amount of a TIPS on a daily basis based upon the CPI-U tables from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The CPI-U is weighted based upon “the buying habits of residents... in the United States”[2]. Stated more plainly, the CPI-U is a basket of goods that the average household buys and measures how much these prices change over time. Table 3, below, are the relative weights of the underlying components of the CPI-U.

As we can see from the table above, housing has the largest impact on the CPI-U. The top three weighted categories of housing, transportation, and food & beverage constitute ~73% of the CPI-U. Even with the tremendous increases in costs for medical care and education, their impact on the CPI-U has been relatively minimal. This leads to the next important point regarding the inflation protection of TIPS:

If an investor’s personal spending outlays are weighted differently than the CPI-U, TIPS may only provide some inflation protection. Differences in age and location are two drivers of differences between CPI-U and personalized rates of inflation.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta provides a tool, MyCPI, that provides a more personalized estimate of a household’s inflation rate. The tool asks for a couple of inputs (household size, age range, income level, etc.) and then produces a “personalized” CPI based upon re-weighting the components of the CPI-U[3]. The output of the tool is limited by the inputs available and may not provide a better metric for your household inflation than the CPI-U. The best method is to track spending and to evaluate how closing your household’s expenditures align with the weights of the CPI-U to gauge how much protection TIPS may provide.

Current Inflation Environment

The year-over-year changes in inflation as measured by the CPI-U and PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure) has remained below 2% since October of 2012. There have been a couple of times where the CPI-U has been above 2% in the past five years: May/June 2014 and Dec 2016 to April 2017. Inflation has for the past five years been below the 2% target set by the Federal Reserve. Figure 1, below, shows annualized percentage change for CPI-U, PCE, and the PPI (Producer Price Index). Of these three inflation measures, only the PPI is above 2%.

These measures currently tell us what inflation has been in the past, which is great if you are writing a history book. However, the stock market and the fixed income markets trade on future expectations. While there is no way to predict the future, there are several sources that provide indications of expected future inflation. On a monthly basis, the 12 Federal Reserve Banks publish the results of their regional surveys where business provide their estimate of future inflation.

IHS Markit and the University of Michigan publish expected inflation based upon national surveys. These surveys do provide useful information; however, the information is delayed and the survey participants do not have consequences if their estimates of future inflation are incorrect.

The fixed income market provides a real-time estimate of expected future inflation via the difference in yield between plain-vanilla Treasuries and TIPS. This difference is referred to as the break-even rate. The break-even rate is calculated by taking the yield of the US Treasury and subtracting the yield of the TIPS with the same maturity.

This difference provides the expected annualized rate of inflation over a given time period. For example, the yield on the 5-year Treasury is ~1.75% and the yield on the 5-year TIPS is ~0.01%. The break-even rate is 1.75% - 0.01% = 1.74%. Average annualized inflation is expected to be 1.78%. This means that if inflation does average 1.78% over this 5-year period, an investor would be indifferent between owning the plain-vanilla Treasury or the TIPS. Table 4, below, provides the break-even rates based upon yields as of 8.22.2017.

Investing Decision

The break-even rates provide investors a basis to make a decision between investing in a Treasury versus the equivalent TIPS. The current 3-year break-even rate is 1.62%. If an investor believes that inflation will be more than this on an annualized basis, the investor should purchase the TIPS as it will be expected to outperform. If the investor believes inflation is lower than this break-even, the investor should purchase the Treasury as it will be expected to have a higher rate of return.

If the investor believes inflation will be equal to the break-even, the investor will be indifferent between the two options as they are expected to offer the same return. It is important to note that the relative performance of a Treasury versus a TIPS is dependent upon actual inflation (CPI-U) and if this inflation rate is greater than the break-even at the time of purchase.

The price of a TIPS in the secondary market will fluctuate based upon changes of expected future interest rates and inflation. If future inflation is expected to increase, an increase in the price of the TIPS would be expected, and vice versa. If interest rates are expected to increase, the price of the TIPs would be expected to decline, and vice versa. The price of a TIPS will increase if inflation increases or interest rates decline.

With this basic pricing dynamic established, this leads to the question: What happens to the price in a rising interest rate and inflationary environment? The answer depends on if the interest rate or inflation effect dominates. Examining the short and long-end of the TIPS curve can provide some clarity.

On the short end of the curve, the inflation effect would be expected to dominate since the duration of the TIPS is relatively low. On the far end of the maturity spectrum, there is no clear answer. This is a result of the longer time to maturity, which leads to increased uncertainty regarding the path of future interest rates and inflation that would be estimated over an extended period of time.

In 2012, Vanguard published a study on TIPS[4]. Their study concluded that shorter maturities tracked changes in CPI-U more closely than longer maturities for a couple of reasons. The first being the low duration (interest rate sensitivity), which effectively reduces changes in prices due to interest rate changes. This is similar to how short-term Treasuries closely track changes in the Federal Funds rate.

Secondly, shorter-term TIPS track the volatility of the CPI-U more closely, which is “typically driven mostly by fluctuations in food and energy prices.” Longer-term TIPS have inflation and interest rate expectations based upon the entire life of the bond, and this can lead to deviations in tracking short-term changes in inflation. Figure 2, below, outlines the respective correlations of TIPS to real yields, nominal yields, and break-even inflation.

The Reason For The Buy Recommendation

Recently, several large asset managers have made a recommendation to purchase TIPS. The reason behind the recommendation is that break-even rates across the curve from 3 years to 30 years are about 1.75% and there is a general consensus that inflation will be increasing. Simply, these asset managers believe inflation will be greater than 1.75% and thus TIPS are undervalued in comparison to a Treasury.

We believe that the recommendation is based partly upon the premise that inflation cannot remain low for much longer. We caution against the view that just because something is at a low (or high) level for an extended period of time that it must move to a higher (or lower) level. The interest rates and inflation rates in Japan serve as an example of this. Figure 3, below, plots the CPI for Japan, the US, and the target inflation rate. Japan for a little more than a decade has experienced “low or no” inflation. Outside of a brief spike in 2014, Japan’s inflation rate as measured by their all-items CPI has been at almost zero for a decade.

The most important thing in regards to the recommendation to purchase TIPS, or any investment, is to understand the fundamentals. This is the first step in determining if an investment would be a good addition to a portfolio. The second step is to understand why the recommendation is being made and who is making it. This information should be then analyzed in the context of your personal situation and your investment objections. As with any investment, it is extremely important to understand what you own and why you own it.

Adam Hoffman, CFA, CAIA

[1] US Treasury. “Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS)”. Retrieved from TreasuryDirect - Home.

[2] Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Relative Importance of Components in the Consumer Price Indexes”. Retrieved from www.BLS.gov.

[3] Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. “MyCPI: Customizable Inflation Measure Reflecting Each Household’s Uniqueness”. Retrieved from www.FRBAtlanta.com.

[4] Vanguard Group. (2012, October). “The Long And Short Of Tips.” Retrieved from Vanguard.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Peak Capital Research & Management's clients are long the following positions in either Vanguard ETFs or Mutual Funds or utilizing a similar iShares ETF. Broad US Index, Broad International Index, short-term corporate bonds, intermediate-term corporate bonds, and GNMAs.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.