New Home Sales - Economic Benefits And Self-Correcting Imbalances Will Help

Readers of this column know that I expect home sales to pickup in the second half of this year and in 2018, along with the economy. However, sales of new single-family homes fell 9.4% in July, and were 8.9% short of sales in the prior year period too. So what gives? Well, it depends on who you ask.

First let's look at the numbers

Sales of new single-family homes ran at an annual pace of 571K in July, well short of economists' forecasts for 610K. New home sales fell 9.4% in July, off the revised pace of 630K in June. Even more disheartening was the fact that sales dipped 8.9% against the prior year period, when they were running at an annual pace of 627K.

Looking more granularly at the numbers, weakness was mostly concentrated in the Northeast and the West U.S., where sales declined 23.8% and 21.3%, respectively, month-to-month. Sales were up 6.2% in the Midwest, month-to-month, though they still fell 12.7% against the prior year period for the Midwest. In the South, sales were down 4.1% month-to-month and 11.7% year-on-year. It's hard to pinpoint the weakness to any one region, given this data, so we have to consider broader reaching implications.

Lawrence Yun, Chief Economist of the National Association of Realtors (NAR) suggests, and many agree, that a shortage of housing inventory is the most significant block to sales today. If this is true, then things should be looking up moving forward.

That is because, inventory of new homes for sale improved in July to 5.7 months supply - at the current sales pace (which is a lower denominator now). However, looking at the absolute number of homes for sale, they are also up. 277,000 new homes were for sale across the U.S. at the end of July, versus 272,000 in June and 236,000 in July 2016. Yun notes that it is only taking builders 2.9 months to find buyers for new homes, which, he says, "are historically low numbers." Lawrence Yun says that the only thing holding back home sales is the inventory shortage.

But it may not be just inventory that is holding up sales. Home prices continue to increase, and are frustrating and pricing some new home buyers out of the market. The median sales price of new houses sold in July was 313,700, up 0.7% from 311,600 in June, and up 6.3% from 295,000 in July 2016. Still, given the rapid pace of builder to buyer connection, it seems supply is the more weighty limiting factor.

Distribution of home sales by price might offer some insight into how limiting price is. However, sales were weakest in the mid-price range in July, from $299K to $399K. This leaves me to buy into the idea that supply is the real limiting factor here.

I read in a related CNBC report that John Burns Real Estate Consulting indicates that the price premium for new homes to existing homes has more than doubled since 2011, and is at an extreme level. Clearly, new homes are preferred by most prospective home buyers, so a premium always exists, but it's big now. I think this is a symptom of the supply shortage problem and the imbalance of supply to demand.

Housing Securities 08-24-17 SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) -0.2% SPDR S&P Homebuilders (NYSE: XHB) -0.3% Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NYSE: NAIL) -1.2% PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) -0.1% D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) -0.2% K.B. Home (NYSE: KBH) -1.2% Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) -1.4% Lennar (NYSE: LEN) -0.8% Home Depot (NYSE: HD) -0.6% Lowes (NYSE: LOW) -0.5%

I fall back on my faith that the longer full employment characterizes the American labor market, the more likely buyers are increasingly going to come to the market for new and existing homes. As more new homes are reaching the market now, and as existing home inventory also likely benefits from homeowners drawn to sell by rising prices, I expect the pricing and inventory anomalies will self-correct.

I also continue to see benefits in housing coming from full employment, freer lending by less constrained lenders, and pent-up demand post the crisis of over a decade ago. And so I'm not distressed by the decrease in sales in July. For more of my work on the real estate market, I welcome readers to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.