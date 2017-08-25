7 Obstructions Of The Rally - Cramer's Mad Money (8/24/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Thursday, August 24.

Why does the rally stall after gaining steam? "There's plenty of gremlins at play here that seem to counteract the positives that might let us go higher," said Cramer. He gave 7 reasons which get in the way of a rally.

Trump: "When President Trump sticks to the script on his teleprompter, the market seems to go higher. When he's all caught up in the enthusiasm of the moment and starts improvising, he says things that get in the way of his economic agenda," said Cramer. Disinterest: People are losing interest in buying stocks. "New money just doesn't come in at the pace it did during the great advances of the past," he said. FAANG stocks. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are the only stocks leading a rally. Bears: The bearish outlook of fund managers is weighing on the markets. Analysts: "Only on Wall Street could that be some kind of counter-intuitive, outsider, concept. This short-termism plays out every day in the analyst-journalist financial community," said Cramer. Dark Star: When former Home Depot (NYSE:HD) CEO Frank Blake called Amazon the 'Dark Star' of retail, it makes investors think twice before buying. "Maybe he should just call it the Death Star, because many investors act like it's a planet-killer that can wipe out brick-and-mortar chains without batting an eyelash," he added. Fed: The market is hanging on the Fed's words to gauge if the market is risky or not.

"Here's the bottom line: we can go up overall, because remember this is a market of stocks, and stocks represent the future, longer term prospects of companies, not this trading back and forth," concluded Cramer. What matters in the end is the earnings of companies.

CEO interview - Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Intuit posted a good quarter and gave mixed Q1 guidance. Its stock is up 18% YTD. Cramer interviewed CEO Brad Smith to know what lies ahead for the cloud-based software provider.

The Congress has been debating on the tax reform and there is a risk of shutdown. "We're excited about tax simplification. We've been working really hard for years to try to make it happen, but in the absence of that, we'll do the job for Congress. We will simplify the taxes so people can get them done without having to worry about making a mistake," said Smith.

He added that a simplification in tax code will not affect their business. "If there is a simplification of the tax code, which we are all for, those 85M people that still go to somebody to do their taxes will have the self-confidence to do it on their own. They'll use a piece of software like TurboTax or they'll use a smartphone, and we think that will be a huge stimulus for growing the do-it-yourself category," added Smith.

Using machine learning, AI and Salesforce, they have released a SOS service for small businesses. "We've been able to bring the best of a human-assisted experience into a do-it-yourself software, and it is absolutely killing it in the market," said Smith.

"The research suggests about 34% of people are working in this gig economy as a freelancer. They're driving for Uber (Private:UBER) or Lyft (Private:LYFT), they're running tasks for TaskRabbit, and they're delivering for DoorDash. And today, they have to separate their personal from their business expense, then they have to be able to file using the right tax form, and the government considers them a small business," adds Smith. Intuit is making inroads in tax filings for small businesses and freelancers.

Amazon and retail

The growth of Amazon has been affecting retail. However, Cramer found four companies that are not only competing with Amazon, but also thriving.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) posted a good quarter and credited its success to personalization. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) reported a good quarter too and said that its investments in Europe are paying off.

Lastly, the discount retailers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) posted good earnings as they offer good value for the consumers.

"Retailers looking to protect themselves from Amazon, the dark star of retail, now have not one, not two, but three potential force fields: customer relations management, overseas penetration, and deep value. They all make great investments," said Cramer.

CEO interview - Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Synaptics posted a decent quarter but issues mixed guidance as a result of which the stock fell. Cramer interviewed Rick Bergman to know more about the quarter for this leading touch display technology provider.

"There's a big transition ongoing in the smartphone market around new display types, and over the last several years, we've been building key capabilities to be ready for that transition in the display, in the fingerprint area, in the touch area," said Bergman. He adds that many key cycles are in their favor.

He said that the next-generation smartphones will not need buttons for fingerprint readers. They will begin mass production of the new technology by the end of 2017. "Literally, it'll say 'authenticate here' right in the middle of the screen. No buttons, perfectly beautiful display to maximize your display area and the ease of use for the end user," he concluded.

CEO interview - EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The stock of EPR Properties yields 6% and is down 5% YTD. They posted a good last quarter. Cramer interviewed CEO Greg Silvers to know more about the quarter.

Silvers said that most of their tenants are not dependent on ticket sales for profit as they make money from concessions, food and beverages. This means that their rents are protected despite the softness in box-office sales. "When we look at it quarter to quarter, we'll see these fluctuations, but over the year, there's never been a year that's been down more than around 5% and we're coming off two record years. So this is really kind of a reversion to the mean," he added.

Top Golf is one of their top tenants and it continues to grow. EPR also believes in improving the credit quality of their clients as they have done in the past.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL): The numbers are yet to be cut. Wait for it to happen before buying.

Pandora (NYSE:P): It's neither here nor there. Cramer prefers Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE): It's a good stock and a great long-term buy. Don't sell it.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS): It has come down a lot and is due for a bounce. Wait for it to post two good quarters before buying.

Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN): Their margins will be under pressure.

