The Small Cap Achievers Delivered Big Time Total Returns

I recently penned this article, The Dividend Achievers Higher Yield Portfolio Update. I have tracked the group from December of 2013. The total returns and dividend income performance was impressive beating the underlying total index (VIG) on both counts of total returns and (not surprisingly) portfolio income. Of course past performance does not guarantee future returns with respect to total returns and dividend payments.

When I wrote the first article on the Higher Yielders back in December of 2013, I focused on the larger cap companies, but I also made note of the Smaller Cap Higher Yielders from the Nasdaq Dividend Achievers US Select Index. The Smaller Caps had a company value of $4 billion or less. Here is the list of Smaller Cap Higher Yielders from 2013.

RLI Corp (RLI), Erie Indemnity Co (ERIE), South Jersey Industries (SJI), MGE Energy (MGEE), Connecticut Water (CTWS), American States Water (AMR), York Water (YORW), Cracker Barrel Old (CBRL), SJW Corp (SJW), Brady Corp (BRC), Bemis Co (BMS), Owens & Minor Inc, (OC) McGrath RentCorp (MGRC), Mine Safety Appliances (MSA).

Without further ado here's the performance of the Smaller Cap Higher Yielding Dividend Achievers Portfolio from December of 2013 to end of July 2017, courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. The portfolio is equal weighted and rebalanced on an annual schedule.

The total return outperformance is quite considerable, besting the Dividend Achievers index by over 6% annual. Not only that, while VIG had a negative year in 2015, the Smaller Cap Higher Yielders were positive in that year.

For the total period, here is how the returns were distributed.

The size premium is well known and well studied. Investors might read the articles on Ploutos and Kurtis Hemmerling. Here's an article from Kurtis on the size premium, Dividend Growth - Size Matters A Lot.

Is the outperformance of the Smaller Cap Higher Yield Dividend Achievers due to the size premium in the Dividend Growth Space? From December of 2013 through to end of July 2017, here's the Smaller Cap Achievers vs. the Wisdom Tree Mid Cap Dividend ETF (DON) and the Wisdom Tree Small Cap Dividend ETF (DES).

We see the Achievers Portfolio outperforming those funds to a very large degree. For the period of study, there is certainly a nice combination of more generous yield and smaller cap tilt added to the quality screens of the Dividend Achievers Index. The 10 year plus history of dividend increases and quality screens of the Dividend Achievers Index appear to be adding value to the Smaller or Lesser cap dividend growth selection process.

So what about those dividends? Based on an initial $10,000 portfolio from January of 2015 to end of 2016 here's the dividend growth history with dividend reinvestment. Portfolio 1 is the Smaller Cap Dividend Achievers, Portfolio 2 is DON, and Portfolio 3 is DES. The Smaller Cap Achievers Delivered a generous yield and impressive dividend growth for the period.

For investors who create their own individual stock portfolios this observation might have value. There are many exchange traded smart beta funds that apply screens for quality and volatility and value and other factors of concern. Investors might also find active fund managers that they trust. Once again, for me, I go to the Vanguard models. The Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund (VDIGX) has a wonderful history of delivering generous risk adjusted returns. I am happy to see 11 of my eligible 16 US dividend growth holdings in that fund. I hold (NYSE:BRK.B) but of course and Mr. Buffett does not pay out dividends for good reasons. Apple (AAPL) does not have a long history of paying dividends so perhaps I am 11 for 15 for inclusion in VDIGX holdings. I do understand that The Vanguard Dividend Growth Fund is closed to new investors.

Investors might consult their funds of choice to see if the companies they hold, or companies they are considering - make the cut in those funds. No offense to the hobbyist non-professional stock analysts on Seeking Alpha, but I will put my trust in the professionals. I don't go to my neighbor to get my teeth cleaned. For me to pretend I am a company or sector analyst would more than spurious. My research continues to suggest that if we simply buy enough companies of high quality, good things might happen over longer periods. Once the portfolio has been created it might come down to consistency and patience and simply sticking with the plan.

Thanks once again for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Investors should also understand any and all tax consequences.

Happy investing.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLK, BRK.B, TD, BNS, RY, TRP, ENB, BCE, TU, AAPL, NKE, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.