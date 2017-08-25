Beating The Market With Quality Stocks: MasterCard

Competitive advantages and an attractive business model should mean big and even growing profitability for MasterCard in the years ahead.

Measuring a company's profitability levels is not enough. You need to understand the main drivers behind those profitability levels.

At the end of the day, a stock is simply a share in the ownership of a company. The more profitable the company, the more value it can create over time, so companies with above-average profitability tend to deliver superior returns for investors over the long term.

However, investing in quality stocks is about much more than buying companies with high profitability ratios. Elevated profitability attracts the competition, if the company is not strong enough to protect its markets and profits, then chances are that profitability levels will be eroded by the competition over time.

For this reason, it’s important to understand the main drivers behind the company's profitability levels in order to invest in businesses that can generate big and sustainable profitability over the long term.



Profitability Drives Superior Returns





The following screen using data from Portfolio123 invests in a basket of 25 companies based on a combination of profitability ratios. The system includes indicators based on return on capital, such as return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE), and it also considers profit margins on sales, as expressed by ratios such as operating profit margin and free cash flow margin. Importantly, profitability indicators are not only evaluated on an absolute basis, but also in comparison to industry standards.

Over the past ten years, a monthly-rebalanced and equal-weighted portfolio of the 25 best companies based on their profitability levels produced a cumulative total return of 1376.8%, far surpassing the 98.3% return delivered by the S&P 500 in the same period. On an annual return basis, the screener made 15.54% per year versus 3.76% for the S&P 500.

Case Study: MasterCard

Among the companies included in the list, MasterCard (MA) is particularly interesting candidate to consider. The card processor generates stratospheric profitability levels, and it has delivered spectacular gains for investors over the years.



The following chart compares MasterCard versus the average company in the industry based on indicators such as operating margin, net margin, return on assets, and return on equity. All the indicators are clearly pointing in the same direction.



Unsurprisingly, this tremendous profitability at the company level has been reflected on impressive returns for investors in MasterCard stock. MasterCard has delivered a cumulative return of 834% in the last decade, downright obliterating the S&P 500 and its cumulative return of 66.7% in the same period.

MA data by YCharts

Second only to Visa (V), MasterCard is one of the most powerful and globally recognized brands in the payments industry, a business in which trust is a key strategic advantage. Even better, the network effect means that the company is getting both bigger and stronger over time, which creates a virtuous cycle of growth and increased competitive advantages for MasterCard.

Merchants need to accept the debit and credit cards that can bring more customers to the store, and customers want to own the cards that are accepted everywhere. The bigger the size of the network, the more valuable the service to parties on both sides of a transaction, so customers and merchants attract each other to the leading card companies like MasterCard and Visa.



The most recent earnings report from MasterCard confirms that the business keeps firing on all cylinders as of the second quarter of 2017, as the company produced both record earnings and profits during the period. Total revenue reached $3.1 billion, growing 13% year-over-year. Earnings per share amounted to $1.1, a vigorous increase of 24% versus the second quarter in 2016.



Operating margin during the second quarter of 2017 amounted to 54.1% of revenue, an increase of nearly 2.9% versus the second quarter in 2016. Rising profitability last quarter was by no means a rarity for MasterCard, as the company's business model allows for expanding margins over time.

A considerable share of MasterCard’s cost base is related to the infrastructure necessary to process payment transactions, so cost are more stable than revenue, and profit margins tend to rise as revenue increases. When looking for companies with big and sustainable profitability, MasterCard’s business model is exceptionally attractive.

The secular growth story in management is barely getting started. According to management, more than 80% of all payment transactions around the world are still being made in cash. This means that MasterCard enjoys abundant room for expansion over the years and even decades ahead.

The Bottom Line

Quality companies with superior profitability tend to generate above-average returns for investors. MasterCard is not only tremendously profitable, but the company has rock-solid competitive advantages and an attractive business, so it’s well positioned to sustain and even increase profitability levels going forward.

