One Thing I Got Wrong About Boeing

Earlier prediction that Boeing would deliver over 800 jets is wrong as production ramp up of Boeing 737 occurred later than I expected.

Over the past couple of years, I have made some predictions about Boeing’s (BA) stock prices and the deferred balance on the Boeing 787 program, but also about deliveries and orders. In one instance, I was terribly wrong when I predicted that Boeing would deliver over 800 jets in 2017.

In this article, I want to have a look at why this prediction was too high and how this will affect my rough revenue assumptions.

Boeing 737

Source: www.boeing.com

2017 is not only the year in which Boeing has introduced the Boeing 737 MAX in commercial service; it is also the year in which Boeing has raised production for the single aisle aircraft from 42 aircraft per month to 47 aircraft per month. In my initial calculations, I assumed that this rate hike would occur at the start of the year, but this did not occur until the second half of 2017. I have, therefore, lowered my estimate for Boeing 737 deliveries from 564 to 525. This figure includes 65 Boeing 737 MAX deliveries and 10 unit margin versus the annual delivery target that the production rate would suggest. The higher production combined with the Boeing 737 MAX being added to the delivery mix will lead to a revenue boost of roughly $1.1B partly offset by discounts on the Boeing 737-800.

Boeing 747

Source: The Boeing Company

Previously, I had expected Boeing to deliver 6 jumbo jets only in 2017. Boeing has already delivered 5 jumbo jets to date and 4 more jumbo jet freighters are expected to be delivered to UPS this year. So, the delivery rate is ahead of the production rate, which has to do with some aircraft being built upfront and delivered later. Deliveries are expected to be flat year over year with 9 deliveries and no revenue impact.

Boeing 767

Source: The Boeing Company

Initially, I expected only 2 commercial deliveries for FedEx (FDX) and Boeing to put most of its program resources on the KC-46A. I now expect that Boeing will not be able to deliver any KC-46As in 2017. Instead of 2 commercial deliveries, I am now expecting 12 commercial deliveries. I think that this will provide only a minor headwind to Boeing’s revenues.

Boeing 777

Source: The Boeing Company

The Boeing 777 used to be one of Boeing's most profitable aircraft with high market appeal and Boeing used that to its advantage by increasing the production rate to as high as 100 aircraft per year at the expense of the soft cushion in its backlog. This enabled the jet maker to cover up part of the dilutive impact the Boeing 787 had on company earnings and margins. In 2017, however, the rate will be cut to 7 aircraft per month and will be cut even further to 5 aircraft per month in August of the same year.

I estimate that the number of deliveries will be roughly 25 units lower in 2017 combined with a lower pricing on the Boeing 777 models that the jet maker has recently sold in order to close the production gap leading to a $4.1B headwind on the program.

Boeing 787

Source: The Boeing Company

The Boeing 787 program has the highest production rate of any wide body aircraft available. In 2016, Boeing delivered 137 aircraft, and for 2017, there are 145 deliveries scheduled. The combination of higher deliveries and more deliveries of the bigger Boeing 787-9 should drive revenues on the program higher by approximately $1.4B.

Conclusion

Initially, I expected that Boeing would be able to deliver over 800 jets which would allow the jet maker to increase revenues by $250 million. In that calculation, I did anticipate a rate increase for the Boeing 737 in the first half of 2017, yet the increase did not occur until the second half of 2017.

Under the new assumptions, I am expecting fewer Boeing 737 deliveries, in combination with lower pricing on the current generation aircraft and fewer Boeing 767 deliveries. I no longer expect tanker deliveries this year and slightly higher Boeing 777 and Boeing 747 deliveries. For the Boeing 787, I expect a bigger positive impact on revenue driven by the delivery mix.

Overall, I expect a negative impact on revenues of roughly $1.7B compared to the Boeing Commercial Airplanes revenue in 2016. This is no biggie, as this lower revenue falls within the range that Boeing has guided for 2017 for its commercial airplanes segment.

The lower top line continues to support my view that 2017 will be a year in which cutting costs will be predominant to achieve earnings and free cash flow growth.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile. If you enjoyed reading this article, feel free to share it with your network.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.