Foot Locker Vs. Dick's Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Foot Locker (FL) were both hammered by the market after reporting their earnings last week. Initially I was surprised with the extent of decline in Dick's stock price. Even though margins were shrinking, the company's revenue CAGR in the last few years have been in high single digits. Even in the recently reported quarter, revenues were up 9.6% and earnings over 17%. These are not the figures of a typical firm classified as "company in decline". Foot Locker on the other hand reported a steep decline in earnings and a 4.4% dip in sales. On further analysis of this divergence though, I have concluded that Foot Locker is the more attractive investment alternative compared to Dick's. I elaborate reasons for this argument in the passages below.

Pricing Multiple

Apart from operating in the same industry, Dick's and Foot Locker roughly earn the same amount of revenue. However, on an average and in the last five years, Foot Locker has been generating 1.8 times the amount of cash flows generated by Dick's. DKS and Foot Locker are currently trading at a forward price to earnings multiple of 9.1x and 8.7x respectively. Something does not add up here, or else Foot Locker would have traded at a richer multiple relative to Dick's Sporting Goods.

In order to understand this discrepancy, I went back to fundamental determinants of the ratio used for pricing companies. In its most basic form, the P/E ratio can be expressed as follows.

Firms with a similar payout ratio (or cash flow potential), risk and growth rate should have approximately the same earnings multiple. Since, Foot Locker has higher cash flow potential and both the companies have similar risk profiles, the market must have priced a higher growth rate for Dick's.

Growth rate assumption for Dick's to exceed Foot Locker's cash flows

The trailing 12 month (or TTM) gross margins of DKS and Foot Locker are 29.6% and 33% respectively. For my analysis I have assumed that gross margins settle at an average of 28% of sales for both companies. Operating expenses have increased at a CAGR of 3.5% for Foot Locker and 9.9% for Dick's in the last five years. Since cash flows were turning negative in the second year of projection, I have kept them at TTM levels.

The relatively capital light nature of its operations is a key reason why Foot Locker generates higher cash flows compared to its rival. Capital expenditures of Dick's have exceeded 5% of sales whereas Foot Locker has managed to keep it within 3.5% of sales. For the sake of this analysis and in light of recent trends in retail, I have assumed 5% capex as a percent of sales for DKS and 4% for Foot Locker.

However, despite these skewed assumptions which favor DKS heavily, I found that relative revenue growth of Dick's must be unreasonably high to justify current multiples. For example, even if DKS had a 5% higher revenue growth rate each year, it would take the company five years to match the cash flows generated by Foot Locker. The historical difference in revenue CAGR is far lower. Between FY2012 - FY2017, Dick's Sporting Goods and Foot Locker had a revenue CAGR of 8.7% and 6.7% respectively.

Conclusion

Based on the above calculations, I think Foot Locker offers a much better reward to risk ratio compared to DKS. For investors still willing to bet on DKS, I recommend a long term horizon and a strong stomach.

Note: All company related data have been sourced from Morningstar.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.