Amazon Kicks Kroger While It's Down

We elaborate, and offer a couple of other illustrative examples. We close by summarizing our method which has picked winners such as Amazon and Alibaba instead of Kroger.

Kroger's swoon after Amazon's announcement Thursday also illustrates the importance of being on the right side of powerful macro trends.

I need your clothes, your boots, and $1.8 billion of your market cap.

Amazon Knocks $1.8 Billion Off Of Kroger's Market Cap

Kroger's (KR) -8% swoon Thursday after Amazon (AMZN) announced it would lower prices at Whole Foods (WFM) exemplifies points we've made recently about the follies of value investing, ignoring macro trends, and attempting to catch falling knives. We elaborate below.

Pay Attention To What's Happening

Four months ago, Seeking Alpha contributor DoctoRx argued Kroger was a threat to Amazon. We were skeptical. Here's how the two stocks have done since.

Amazon threatens every industry it enters. Kroger's $1.8 billion market cap haircut on Thursday after Amazon announced it will lower prices at Whole Foods on Monday exemplifies that. As we've mentioned before, Jeff Bezos is, like Breaking Bad's Walter White, the one who knocks. Even if you knew nothing about Amazon as a business, this chart we included in our response to DoctoRx's article in April should have been enough to make you skeptical that Kroger would be threatening Amazon.

That chart alone suggests a powerful macro trend at work: namely (and, admittedly, somewhat tautologically, in this case), the Amazon effect, which is closely related to another trend, what venture capitalist Marc Andreessen summarized as "Software is eating the world" - software-based companies such as Amazon and Netflix (NFLX) taking ground from traditional competitors such as Sears (SHLD) and Blockbuster. You want to bet against that with valuation metrics? Forget it.

Stop Trying To Catch Falling Knives

We made this point last week in an article on Tanger Outlet Centers (SKT), but the same point applies to Kroger. Investors who bought Tanger based on its attractive dividend yield in January were down close to 30% by last week. We then contrasted it with CoreSite (COR), a REIT that wasn't as cheap as Tanger according to valuation metrics such as dividend yield, but which our system was bullish on, and which was on the right side of the "Software is eating the world" macro trend, while Tanger was on the wrong side of the Amazon effect. That prompted a refutation by Colorado Wealth Management. Here's how both stocks have done in the week since.

Similarly, with Kroger, Dividend Investors cited its attractive 2.1% dividend yield as a positive on Monday. If you bought Kroger then, you're down about 3 times as much as that yield since.

The Folly Of Value Investing

The focus on dividend yields is one example of the folly of value investing, as a bad day in stock performance can wipe out a typical annual yield. Another core problem with value investing is that cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and they often get even cheaper for the same reason. As we pointed out in our CoreSite article, the market is mostly efficient, most of the time. If you build a portfolio of cheap, high-yielding dividend stocks, you're essentially betting that the market is wrong about all of them. What are the odds of that?

Conclusion: What We Do Instead

We use a different security selection approach, one detailed in a previous article (Introducing Bulletproof Investing). In a nutshell, we look for names that a) are going up in price; b) look like they may continue to go up in price, according to option sentiment; and c) are relatively inexpensive to hedge. That method picked winners such as Amazon and, more recently, Alibaba (BABA), and avoided falling knives like Kroger. If you've lost money on Kroger and stocks like it, maybe it's time you considered a different approach as well.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.