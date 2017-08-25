Goldman Sachs: Watch The False Rally And A Wave Lower

Indicators are signaling that upon another move higher in the stock, we could see a false rally followed by a pullback in the stock.

In February of this year, the stock topped out at $255 and subsequently corrected lower.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) stock price is up over 50% since July of last year. In this article, we'll analyze the move higher in February of this year and how the stock faded and corrected lower. There are eerily similarities to the current price action and indicators signaling that upon another move higher for Goldman a pullback may soon follow.

For those who might have missed the earnings report for Goldman Sachs, the bank topped their EPS by 56 cents and beat their revenue target by $370M.

However, the FICC revenue was down 40% for the quarter and was explained by:

"A challenging environment characterized by low levels of volatility, low client activity and generally difficult market-making conditions."

Since Q3 is already half over, the low yields and anemic volatility will undoubtedly have an impact on Q3 earnings. In my opinion, if we see the 10-year remain near current levels of 2.3% and persistent low volatility, we can expect a preemptive press release from Goldman's management by early September warning of a possible earnings miss for the quarter.

There are positive fundamentals developing for the banking sector including higher economic growth prospects and a Fed taper of the central bank's balance sheet that may send yields higher, and at the very least, spike volatility. However, the effects of these fundamentals may not kick in until possibly mid-to-late September or even until the 4th quarter.

As a result, any rally in Goldman Sachs might echo a false move higher that played out in February of this year. As you'll see below, with fading momentum, a lack of conviction behind the February bullish move, the result was a correction in Goldman's stock. I believe on the next move higher in GS, we could see a fake out where we see the rally fail and pull back similar to the February pattern.

If you follow my articles on SeekingAlpha.com, you know that I believe the fundamentals drive stocks, but the charts show the path or course of direction. However, traders place buy and sell orders around trend lines and key levels and also watch momentum indicators for signs of any changes in the trend.

Besides low volatility, yields are holding GS at bay.

Although Goldman is not a typical bank that loans out money to generate the majority of their net interest income, the stock still correlates tightly with yields and in particular is susceptible to the rise and fall of the 10-year.

The 10-year yield is a great indicator for expectations of growth and the overall health of the market. If the 10-year yield is suffering, it translates to a lack of confidence in the market typically leading to lower volatility and lower stock prices of financial firms like Goldman.

The average true range measures price volatility over a period of time. I chose this indicator in particular for Goldman because the firm earns revenue on fixed income trading. As a result, volatility is a critical component to a having a profitable quarter. Although the indicator can be utilized in many ways, in short, a fading ATR typically means less volatility in the current price move. The ATR is not an indicator of direction but rather, the volatility in the current move.

If the ATR rising in a bullish move, it signifies higher volatility and an increased number of traders involved in the move, which should strengthen the move higher. If however, if the ATR is falling in an up move, it signifies low volatility in the up move and perhaps could signify a lack of conviction or a change in trend.

The February move for Goldman Sachs:

In February of this year, Goldman's stock rose to $255 as indicated on the chart with the green arrow.

However, we can the relative strength index which measures momentum, fading and turning lower (red arrow on the RSI) as the up move in price stalled.

On the ATR, we see falling volatility even as the price hit $255 signifying fading price volatility . As GS traded sideways, the volatility and momentum dried up and as a result, both the RSI and ATR fell back.

The ATR picked up again as the March down move in GS accelerated showing increased volatility in the bearish move. The fading ATR in a bullish move (or any move) is a great indicator for a possible reversal in trend.

To bring all of this back to Goldman Sachs, the stock had difficulty keeping its elevated levels in February against the back drop of fading momentum (RSI) and decreasing volatility as shown by the falling ATR. In short, the February move rallied and failed.

I believe the current indicators are signaling that Goldman may be in a similar pattern to the one that played out in February.

The August move higher and the current pull back:

The August move higher stalled as shown by the yellow circle on the chart.

On RSI, the August rally stalled as momentum faded and the ATR put in a lower high. The two indicators show that there weren't enough bullish investors behind the move to maintain a strong follow through.

Ideally, on a move higher, we want to see a rising RSI and a rising ATR showing that both momentum and increased trading activity during the move.

We currently have two red arrows showing falling momentum on the RSI and a falling average true range, meaning there isn't a lot of conviction behind any move higher. When indicators conflict with price, it's usually a tell that there's uncertainty in the market and that not all traders are behind the move.

Again the ATR doesn't signify the direction of the price action, but since it faded during the August move higher while RSI faded as well, in my opinion, it signifies that the next move higher might fade as well.

As a result of this lack of momentum and a lower ATR or volatility behind the up moves, it'll be difficult for any move higher in Goldman to have sustaining power. Of course, it's possible we could see a V turn higher in momentum and in the ATR, pushing up the stock. However, I believe we would also need to see a surge in yields and optimism for growth sooner rather than later to maintain any momentum on a move higher and keep Goldman's stock price elevated.

History doesn't always repeat itself, but as a trader once told me when I worked on a trading desk years ago, always look to left on a chart. Assuming investors and traders are students of history, they'll be cautious about jumping in on Goldman's next move higher if the indicators lack the conviction for a move higher. This lack of conviction in momentum is a great signal for the short-term trend and where the big money (hedge funds) is being put to use or not being put to use.

Since it's infinitely more profitable to trade with the trend, if momentum as a measure of that trend is fading, traders will be hard pressed to go against it and initiate long positions.

With a fading RSI and ATR, momentum is heading lower and traders will likely sell into rallies, capping any move higher. As a result, we might not see a repeat of February price action, but the move might share many similarities And I would suggest employing risk management strategies if you're currently or planning to go long Goldman Sachs.

Watch the rally and fail on a break higher of the $235 level. If momentum and the ATR remain depressed on a break higher of $235, it's likely the rally will fade out around $248 or so. I chose $248, because it's the current range GS is trading in and typically following a range break, a stock trades the length of the range in the direction of the break.

I chose $248, because it's the current range GS is trading in and typically following a range break, a stock trades the length of the range in the direction of the break.

In the long-term, I'm bullish Goldman and the banking industry based on the fundamentals. However, until the fundamentals return showing higher growth, rising yields, and increased volatility, it's likely that investors will expect Q3 earnings and trading income for GS to be lackluster. As a result, any moves higher are likely to have limited momentum behind them and may fade out as quickly as they start.

