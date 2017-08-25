Lexicon Pharmaceuticals: Stock Out Of Favor But Fundamentals Improving

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) missed Q2 revenue estimates but beat on EPS. The revenue miss should be attributed to collaboration revenues falling short of expectations (but the company reiterated the full-year collaboration revenue guidance). Xermelo generated $3.6 million in net sales in Q2, which is within my $3-5 million estimate range (a ballpark assumption as I had no reliable data to base the estimate on). Ex-U.S. partner Ipsen received a positive CHMP opinion and Xermelo should receive EMA approval before the end of Q3. The second quarter was a productive one for Lexicon with several sotagliflozin data readouts and the company expects to report additional data in the following months while partner Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) intends to file an NDA for type 1 diabetes in 1H 2018 (it could be as early as Q1 2018). I am reiterating my bullish view on Lexicon as everything seems to be heading in the right direction.

Xermelo net sales of $3.6 million in Q2, 443 patients on therapy as of June 30

Xermelo net sales in Q2 were $3.6 million, which is solid for a first full quarter after the launch in early March. Lexicon provided the following details on the earnings call:

95% of 270 top tier prescribers have been detailed and the company continues to see solid uptake among lower decile prescribers.

A third of all patient enrollments are coming from top prescribers.

All of the 20 high volume centers that prescribe SSA therapy have written a Xermelo script.

Aided awareness among physicians is high and 8 of 10 of surveyed physicians intend to write a Xermelo script in the future.

As of June 30, 443 patients are on Xermelo (paid prescriptions). Assuming a 15% gross to net discount (I don’t think discounts are high since there are no approved competing products), the annualized net sales run rate is approximately $25 million, which means that the quarterly run rate at the start of Q3 was already around $6 million.

On the negative side (if we can call it negative), management says that expectations surrounding Xermelo’s efficacy are high, which is a double-edged sword – patients are expecting to see a benefit as quickly as few days, but not all patients see a rapid benefit. The company intends to educate physicians and patients to try to temper their expectations and that patients should stay on the drug for at least 12 weeks. Managing expectations is important if we want to see high patient satisfaction and compliance.

There also appears to be a significant difference between physician estimates of how many patients are not controlled by SSA therapy (40-45%) and what patients are experiencing (the company’s survey indicates that more than 80% of patients are not adequately controlled). This is another long-term opportunity – raising awareness among patients so that they go to their physician and ask for Xermelo.

Xermelo was included as a recommended treatment option for adults inadequately controlled by SSA therapy in the latest NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in June and it was also included in the NCCN Drugs & Biologics Compendium. Management said on the earnings call that they are seeing good traction with physicians with NCCN guidelines in hand and that the guidelines will provide payers with better guideposts on the reimbursement side.

And speaking of reimbursement, the majority of payers are reimbursing Xermelo even when coverage decisions haven’t been made yet. For now, plans that cover two-thirds of lives have placed Xermelo in a favorable formulary position. The LexCares program continues to be extremely useful and makes the process as smooth and as fast as possible.

And finally, ex-U.S. partner Ipsen has received a positive CHMP opinion on Xermelo last week and an approval decision should be made before the end of Q3. Lexicon should start collecting ex-U.S. royalties as soon as late Q4 or Q1 2018.

I am pleased with the progress Lexicon has made so far and think 2017 sales could reach $20 million and that Xermelo could exit 2017 with a $40 million-plus annualized net sales run rate (quarterly sales of at least $10 million).

Sanofi on track to submit NDA for sotagliflozin in 1H 2018, additional data to be announced in the following months

Lexicon announced additional positive efficacy and safety data from the U.S. Phase 3 inTandem1 study in May and the company presented new positive efficacy and safety data from the inTandem2 study and two presentations on pivotal data from the inTandem1 study at a medical conference in June. The inTandem3 study results were also reported in June, where sotagliflozin demonstrated superiority compared to placebo in the proportion of patients with A1C below 7% at week 24 and no episode of severe hypoglycemia and no episode of DKA after randomization.

Lexicon said that its partner Sanofi intends to file an NDA for type 1 diabetes in the U.S. and EU in 1H 2018 (or as early as Q1 2018) and that the meeting with the FDA in June was positive. Below are the upcoming milestones for sotagliflozin:

September 11-15, 2017 – Two oral presentations (inTandem2 and JDRF studies) and two poster presentations (dose ranging and inTandem1 studies) at the 53rd Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Lisbon.

Q3 2017 - Pooled continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) data from inTandem1 and inTandem2.

2H 2017 – Initiation of several Phase 3 sotagliflozin studies in type 2 diabetes (T2DM) by Sanofi.

Phase 3 trials in type 2 diabetes should start to ramp up in the following months. Sanofi is in charge of these trials with financial contribution from Lexicon capped to $100 million. Lexicon expects to incur the largest part of these costs this year and in 2018. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, phase 3 trials results should be announced in 1H 2019 (at least from trials that were posted so far).

Financial overview

Lexicon ended Q2 with $231 million in cash and equivalents. The company expects R&D costs to decrease in 2018 as type 1 diabetes trials wind down and as its contribution to type 2 diabetes phase 3 trials reaches the $100 million cap in 2018. The company expects the cash on hand to last at least through 2018 and possibly longer if revenues Xermelo’s revenues and royalties exceed expectations and as the company receives development and regulatory milestone payments from Ipsen and Sanofi.

Lexicon also announced that it has exercised its option under its collaboration agreement with Sanofi to co-promote sotagliflozin in type 1 diabetes. The decision allows the company to play a significant role in sotagliflozin’s commercialization as well as to receive a higher share of net sales (up to 40%) and its share of commercialization costs will be capped at 40%.

State of the SGLT2 market

The SGLT2 market continued to expand in the second quarter. JNJ’s Invokana sales are down more than 20% Y/Y in Q2 due to the higher risk of lower limb amputation not seen in competing products and due to payer pressure. Invokana has also been placed on Express Scripts’ 2018 exclusion list and I expect Invokana to continue to lose market share to Farxiga and Jardiance. The SGLT2 market has reached an annualized net sales run rate of $3 billion in the second quarter.

Source: JNJ, AZN, LLY earnings reports (LLY splits the gross profit for Jardiance with Boehringer Ingelheim – I doubled the gross profit LLY receives to reflect this, but net sales are probably somewhat higher).

The uptake of these three products gives us an idea of how sotagliflozin’s launch could look like, but it’s important to note that sotagliflozin will be launched in type 1 diabetes first (probably in 2019), followed by the type 2 launch (2021 at the earliest), while competitors are limited to type 2 diabetes (for now).

Conclusion

Lexicon is making significant progress on all fronts. Xermelo is off to a solid start in the U.S. and should be approved in the EU by the end of Q3 and sotagliflozin has successfully completed three Phase 3 trials. Sanofi intends to file an NDA for type 1 diabetes in the U.S. and the EU in 1H 2018 and several phase 3 trials in type 2 diabetes should start to ramp up in the following months. And finally, two early stage pipeline candidates are worth mentioning – LX2761, an SGLT1 inhibitor currently in phase 1 trial for the treatment of diabetes and LX9211, which should enter the clinic this year. Upcoming catalysts include:

Additional sotagliflozin type 1 diabetes phase 3 data in Q3 2017.

Potential approval of Xermelo in the EU in Q3 2017.

Phase 1 data of LX2761 in healthy subjects and patients with type 2 diabetes in 2H 2017.

