Donnelley Financial Solutions: An Undervalued FinTech Spin-Off

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE: DFIN), a software and services spin-off from RR Donnelley back in October 2016, is one of the most compelling values in the market today. It’s simply way too cheap. At approximately $20 per share, the Company is trading at about 6.2x EV/Fiscal 2017 Projected EBITDA. I believe the stock is worth at least $35 per share or 9.0x EV/2017 EBITDA, which represents a premium of 75%.

DFIN is based in Chicago, Illinois and led by Dan Leib (CEO) and Dave Gardella (CFO). The company provides regulatory compliance, communications, and data analytics solutions to a variety of different types of corporations, mutual funds, and financial companies (e.g. MetLife, P&G, BlackRock, Berkshire Hathaway etc.). The company is asset lite with attractive EBITDA margins in the 15-20% range and strong recurring revenues (approximately 60-70% of total revenues).

There are a few primary reasons why DFIN is poised to move significantly higher in the coming months. First of all, financial performance in Q3 and Q4 2017 should handily beat the comparable performance in Q3 and Q4 of 2016. There was a lot of noise (e.g. separation costs, distractions etc.) in Q3 and Q4 of 2016 because of the company’s spinoff from RR Donnelley. Management is guiding to $175-180 million of Adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2017, meaning that DFIN should outperform Q2 and Q3 2016 by approximately $22-26 million of EBITDA. The comparable for Q2 2017 was extremely difficult due to a few large capital markets transactions in Q2 2016. That’s why the stock sold off in early August.

Second, there is no longer a “future seller” ownership overhang in the stock. RR Donnelley owned approximately 20% of DFIN up until the end of June 2017 when they sold their shares in a secondary offering.

Third, from a valuation standpoint, DFIN is incredibly inexpensive. Its competitors are valued significantly higher. For example, Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) trades at 19.5x EV/Projected 2017 EBITDA. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) is currently valued at 14.0x EV/EBITDA, Computershare Limited (ASX: CPU) trades at 14.6x EV/EBITDA, Informa plc (LSE: INF) trades at 14.3x EV/EBITDA, and DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DST) is currently valued at 8.4x EV/Projected 2017 EBITDA. In my opinion, there is no reason why DFIN should be valued at less than 9.0x EV/EBITDA. The company has significant recurring and sticky revenue, no customer concentration, and a broad offering of software and service solutions that would be attractive to any one of its competitors.

Fourth, the company is poised to continue paying down debt from the spin. It has already paid down over $100 million since October 2016, and I expect another $100 million to be paid down by the end of this year as DFIN continues to generate strong earnings and accounts receivable are collected, putting the company at approximately 2.3x net debt/EBITDA (the lower end of its estimated range).

Finally, if the stock doesn’t achieve a higher and more reasonable valuation in the market, my guess is that the management team will put the company up for sale in Q3 2018 after the tax-free spin restrictions go away. Broadridge Financial Solutions has been on an acquisition spree lately. It wouldn’t surprise me if Broadridge makes a run at DFIN sometime in the next year or so. In the meantime, I expect the DFIN management team to continue being opportunistic in growing their business, improving the balance sheet, and strengthening the value proposition to clients as a critical FinTech solutions provider.