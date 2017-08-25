Foot Locker - Is It A Buy At These Levels?

Long-Term Challenges And Temporary Headwinds

Investors who have followed Foot Locker (FL) in the past few months have found themselves in the typical “Cheap vs. Value Trap” dilemma. Shares of the largest third-party retailer of athletic footwear fell more than 50% in less than 4 months, a decline comparable to what happened during the great financial crisis in 2008. The stock is now trading at 7.8x TTM EPS and, considering management’s expectation of a 20%-30% decline in the EPS in the second half of the year, at 9.1x full-year EPS expectations. The question is: Is the market overreacting or are there any legit fundamental problems that justify such a depressed valuation? To understand this we have to give a look at recent results and try to understand what’s happening in the business fundamentals.

In Q2, Foot Locker missed EPS and revenue estimates and posted a comparable sales decline of 6% in the quarter and the first quarter of declining revenue in several years, with a 4.5% YoY decline. The performance clearly fell short of the management’s expectations and highlighted some unexpected weakness in the business that we are trying to understand.

It seems that the recent weakness is a result of two main types of challenges – a long-term challenge and a short-term challenge.

The long-term challenge deals with the disruption taking place in many areas of the retail industry, where consumers' behavior is changing fast and moving towards an omnichannel experience with e-commerce and digital applications playing a very important role. CEO Richard Johnson affirmed the following:

The disruption taking place today in our industry, and in retail in general, is the most significant I've seen in my quarter-century in the athletic business. The fact is that we're seeing mobile technology drive shifts in consumer behavior and spending patterns at a faster pace than our industry has been able to keep up with. With constant access to new influences, trends, information and ideas, consumers' attention spans are getting shorter, and we're seeing that they're moving from one style to the next faster than ever before.

The main problem in this transition is that it’s actually a white space where every company has to be creative, innovative and aggressive in order to enrich the shopping experience and try to gain or at least maintain market share while e-commerce growth and declining foot traffic in malls threaten traditional retailers. The management’s view is confirmed by most of the traditional retailers and indicates a fast-changing environment where retailers find it difficult to change their business model in a proactive way, but are running behind digital innovation and new consumption patterns. It’s good that the company is investing in digital capabilities and developing mobile apps, its own e-commerce platforms a new POS software and back-of-the-house capabilities such as infrastructure and data analytics. But it couldn’t be different. Companies that have been late in embracing the change have found themselves in big problems, just like Foot Locker’s competitor Hibbett Sports (HIBB), which I have previously labeled as a probable value trap due to the huge delay in embracing the digital change. The stock crashed more than 50% since I posted my moderately bearish article, which shows the change is even faster and deeper than I expected.

Foot Locker is doing what every retailer that wants to thrive in the new environment must do. Invest in digital capabilities, enrich the shopping experiences integrating in-store with online services, try to leverage its distribution network to develop/strengthen its digital channel. There is still low visibility into the future shape of the retail industry, so we can’t make any bet on an industry-level. Foot Locker does have some competitive strengths in its huge store base, good brand awareness, and solid financials. It also offers a valuable shopping experience to all those customers who are not too price-sensitive, who value in-store services and don’t show a particular loyalty to one brand. If we are talking about premium athletic products, the risk posed by e-commerce is relatively limited, as the customer usually value the in-store experience and has lower price sensitivity. For lower-priced products, Amazon (AMZN) and other online sales channels are increasing their market share and can be very annoying for footwear retailers. The new environment doesn’t pose an existential threat to Foot Locker, but the risk of a shrinking business is real and is confirmed by both the recent results and the management’s decision to close more stores than anticipated (at least 135 stores instead of the 100 anticipated).

In the short term, some temporary phenomena contributed to the weak performance, such as weaker than expected sales of some Jordan and adidas models, and relatively limited availability of innovative new products in the market. This kind of short-term weakness is expected to continue in the remainder of the year, as some strength in some new Nike (NKE) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) models is expected to be more than offset by the weakness in some Jordan styles and adidas’ platforms in decline such as Superstars, Stan Smiths and Roshe Run.

Phenomena that remain confined in the short-term are not very important for me as an investor. I am more focused on the long-term prospects of the business. In this regard, I continue to see a contraction in Foot Locker’s market unless a new wave of strong momentum in the athletic footwear market starts to act as a rising tide that lifts all the boats. What makes me concerned is the fact that the company posted very bad results and lowered guidance just a few weeks after Nike beat estimates and adidas and Puma raised their guidance. If these brands (which account for the vast majority of Foot Locker’s sales) have such bright prospects, why isn’t this reflected in the results of third-party retailers? Unless the managements of adidas and Puma are lying, the answer can only be that consumers’ spending habits are moving fast towards other channels, such as Amazon, other online retailers and the brands’ online platforms and shops. The problem is confirmed by the weakness in the direct-to-customer business, which produced an overall comparable sales gain of 5.4%, ridiculously low compared to the growth rates in the high teens reported by Nike or adidas.

High Flexibility, Solid Balance Sheet

What I understood from the management’s words and actions in the recent past is that the company maintains a high level of strategic flexibility. The visibility into the future shape of the shopping experience is low and it’s difficult to forecast the company’s success or failure in the new environment.

The approach seems to be the continuous development of digital capabilities, supported by an ongoing effort to optimize the store base, while maintaining free cash flow available for investing opportunities that may arise.

The company repurchased 350,000 shares during the second quarter and returned $41 million to shareholders through quarterly dividends. Anyway, they temporarily halted the repurchase activity after seeing the unexpected weakness in Q2, but there is almost the entire $1.2 billion share repurchase authorization available for the future. The management said:

Our priorities remain the same. Number one is investing in the business. But you've heard us describe that we're thinking about what that CapEx looks like next year and the split between digital stores and our logistics system. But an equally important priority for us is returns of cash to the shareholders, both through the dividend and share repurchase. […] So we've got almost the full $1.2 billion. We recognize value. We do have to navigate that. And about 70% of the cash is offshore, but we do have ability to bring some of that back tax efficiently. And we have our revolver. So with all of that said and flexibility, we recognize value, and we'll proceed accordingly.

Foot Locker generates good free cash flows and has really a rock-solid balance sheet with more than $1 billion in cash and cash equivalents, a current ratio of 5.6 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. This provides firepower for share buybacks and also some growth optionality if the company finds some interesting investing opportunities. I think the management doesn’t have a clear plan for the use of the cash flow the company generates, but it’s not necessarily a bad thing. I think it makes sense to maintain some flexibility considering the fast changes in the business model.

Final Thoughts – Investing in Foot Locker

Investing in Foot Locker at the current price implies the view that the business is going to shrink less than the market is discounting, or that the company will recover soon from the current weakness. Considering the strong divergence in performance between Foot Locker and athletic footwear brands such as adidas and Puma, it’s clear to me that there are some deep underlying changes occurring in consumers' behavior that the company has to face. Sales and comps are declining, margins are contracting, and the store base is set to shrink, although we don’t know by how much. The management’s guidance clearly tells us that the weakness will not fade away in the short term:

Comparable sales are expected to decline in the 3% to 4% range in both the third and fourth quarters.

Gross margin is likely to decrease 230 to 250 basis points in Q3 and 150 to 170 basis points in Q4 on a 13-week basis.

SG&A will likely be up 70 to 100 basis points of the rate of sales in both the third and fourth quarters.

Non-GAAP EPS on a 52-week basis will likely decrease between 20% to 30% in the second half of 2017.

Traffic is seen down a bit, although AUR are seen flat to slightly up.

In the short term the situation is expected to continue to worsen, while there is very low visibility in the longer term. FL is not necessarily a bad stock to own at these levels. After all, free cash flow is good, the dividend is healthy (3.5%), and the rock-solid balance sheet does have some growth optionality. Moreover, the stock is trading at 3.5x EV/EBITDA and less than 8x TTM earnings, indicating a valuation that is even lower than the levels of 2008. Nonetheless, it’s difficult to call the bottom given that the company has just started to see some fundamental deterioration. The potential downside generated by the losing market share and the shrinking store base (as store closures could accelerate) is too big to be ignored. I would prefer buying the stock at higher multiples but only after seeing some positive signs in the industry. For the moment, FL does deserve to be on my watchlist given its solid financials, depressed valuation and overall good qualitative characteristics (it’s still the main third-party retailer in the athletic footwear industry), but I maintain a Neutral rating for now.

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section. If you are interested in having access to my best long and short ideas in the consumer industry, please consider joining Consumer Alpha. A 2-week free trial is available for a limited time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.