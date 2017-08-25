New Gold Is Out Of The Penalty Box

I began buying the shares more aggressively in late July as the value here is just too compelling.

Given the anticipated cash balance by the end of 2017, combined with the free cash flow from operations, investors should start to see meaningful reductions in debt levels.

At this point, the prospects for the company are looking much better.

New Gold (NGD) has been in the penalty box for several quarters, given the capex blowout at Rainy River, the push back of the construction completion date, as well as delays in the permit required to complete the tailings dam at the project.

Recently, the company is starting to show progress on all fronts:

In June, they announced that they expected to receive the amended permit for the tailings dam by Q4 2017, instead of early next year. In late July, the company announced Q2 earnings and stated that Rainy River remains on schedule and on budget. New Gold continues to target first gold production in the next few weeks (September 2017) and commercial production later this November. The capital cost estimate is unchanged from the updated plan announced on January 30, 2017.

Below is a recent photo of the 21,000 tpd plant at Rainy River that will process all of the ore that is extracted from the mine.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Before I get into more details on that aspect, I want to discuss Q2 results and other important news on the company, as the overall health of the operations and the cash balance have been essential for New Gold.

Operating Cash Flow In Q2

The main financial metric that I'm paying attention to in the quarterly results is the operating cash flow that New Gold is generating. That is key, as the company still had to spend $500+ million this year to get Rainy River into production, and they were relying on OCF to partially help fund the remaining capex. Fortunately for New Gold, one of the bright spots has been on the operational side of the business, as margins are outstanding thanks to increases in the amount of gold produced and consistently low AISC.

For Q2 2017, gold production came in at 105,064 ounces - or a 6% increase compared to Q2 2016 and the highest gold output level in the last six quarters. Copper production was flat at 26.4 million pounds.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Thanks in part to operational efficiencies this year, New Gold has already lowered AISC estimates for 2017 to $760-$800 per ounce. In Q2, all-in sustaining cost was just $737 per ounce. The increase in the price of copper is also resulting in higher by-product credits, which are driving down costs.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The strong production and low AISC allowed New Gold to deliver $80 million of operating cash flow in Q2 2017. In fact, they have been consistently generating this amount of OCF every quarter. For a company that is struggling with project cost overruns and high debt levels, it's been vital to maintain this type of reliable cash flow.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If New Gold wasn't blowing through its treasury - spending all of its money on Rainy River - they would generating significant quantities of free cash flow every quarter. Which means when development is complete and Rainy River is in production, the cash balance is going to rise rapidly.

Peak Mines Up For Sale

One interesting development announced in the Q2 report was New Gold has initiated a process to sell Peak Mines (located in Australia).

Peak makes up about 1/4 of New Gold's total production, while New Afton (Canada), Mesquite (USA, California), and Cerro San Pedro (Mexico) make up the remaining balance. Cerro San Pedro is in the residual leaching stage, as production has wound down and this operation will be closed soon.

With Rainy River coming online, the company has decided to focus more on North America and reduce its geographic footprint.

There are other reasons to dispose of this asset:

1. The mine-life is only about 5-6 years (assuming some resource conversion).

2. Peak will also be NGD's highest cost operation once Cerro San Pedro is completely shut down. Last quarter, AISC at Peak came in at $945 per ounce. If you take Peak out of the equation, then when Rainy River is up and running (at $710 per ounce AISC), New Gold should be producing 500,000-600,000 ounces of gold annually at an AISC of ~$550 per ounce. An impressive production and cost profile; Peak isn't really going to be missed. As a side note, New Afton's All-in sustaining costs are negative thanks to its significant copper by-product credits.

New Afton Mesquite Peak Mines Q2 2017 AISC per ounce -$358 $789 $945

3. Peak is a large producer of copper as well, and copper has been soaring lately. There should be more interested parties for this mine - and potentially higher realized value - in the current environment.

4. Selling Peak will also add cash to the treasury, which New Gold could use to repay some of its high-yield debt.

This seems like an opportune time to jettison the asset.

The question is, what kind of sale price can we expect? NGD didn't give a figure, but I'm going to estimate between $100 million and $150 million. If we assume a $900 per ounce AISC going forward, and 100,000 ounces of annual gold production over the next six years (which could be considered a very aggressive assumption), the current pre-tax NPV (5%) is $186.5 million using a gold price of $1,250 per ounce.

However, Peak has significant quantities of high-grade copper, much more than 6 years worth of production (over 20 years if you count all of the resources). There is also significant exploration upside at the mine (both in terms of gold and copper). Peak has been in production since 1992 - that should give investors an idea of the kind of resource expansion that has taken place over the years.

Peak's value is worth more than the figure above because of these facts, but any company that acquires this asset isn't going to pay full price. I would be content with $125-$150 million for this asset - I believe that is ultimately where the sale price will be at. If copper keeps rising, then the price might be a little higher.

I want to briefly mention another positive aspect to this divestiture. Returning to the "proceeds from the sale could be used to repay debt," the company currently pays ~6% interest on its senior notes and credit facility. Repaying $150 million of debt would result in a savings of $9 million per year in interest. Or $54 million over 6 years - which is the mine life assumption that I used above for Peak. In other words, the value of this sale (both in terms of realized price and interest savings) would be around $150-$200 million if we assume a $100-$150 million sale price.

New Gold stated in the Q2 conference call that "there has been a strong demand for this asset over the years and we believe Peak will provide a perspective buyer with an opportunity to unlock its continued potential."

New Gold expects to have a transaction complete before the end of this year.

One other interesting statement about this possible divestiture is NGD also stated in the call that selling the mine:

speaks to the confidence we have in Rainy River's planned start-up.

Liquidity And Year-End Cash Balance Estimate

New Gold spent $160 million in Q2 on Rainy River, but there is still $229 million of remaining capital to achieve commercial production in November.

The concern about New Gold for the last several quarters has been cash and debt levels. However, the company has ample liquidity to finish the build out of the project. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2017, were $199 million, and they still have $174 million undrawn on their credit facility. Plus, given the levels of operating cash flow they are generating each quarter, they should have about $160 million of OCF in the second half of this year.

After factoring in the interest on the debt that is due over the remainder of 2017 and the capex spending planned for their other operations, I'm anticipating New Gold will have about $50-75 million of cash on the balance sheet by the end of Q4. If they sell Peak during that time, then I expect $150-$225 million of cash in the treasury. That's without even tapping the $174 million left on the credit facility.

NGD has about $900 million of long-term debt. Given the anticipated cash balance by the end of 2017 - combined with the free cash flow that the company will generate annually from Rainy River, New Afton, and Mesquite - investors should start to see meaningful reductions in debt levels over the next few years.

Risks Going Forward

The key from the beginning has been to just get Rainy River built and in production. If that occurs, and there aren't any other unforeseen issues (especially on the production side), then the company will easily be able to service its debt.

There haven't been any additional problems over the last 7-8 months, and the mine is basically right on the doorstep of pouring its first gold bar. They are testing the mill now and everything is working as it should.

However, the company isn't in the clear just yet. I believe the concern should now shift to the production side. I'm not going to just assume that Rainy River will ramp up as planned and the mine will produce as expected, especially given how the company completely missed its construction targets (both in terms of costs and timeline).

New Gold also needs to finish constructing the tailings dam at the mine, and this will be a little more challenging during the winter months as they won't receive the permit until Q4. They only have about 6 months of tailings capacity at the starter cell that they built. It's imperative that they don't have any issues with completing the tailings dam once they get approval. If they do, it would have a detrimental impact as they would need to slow down production or halt it entirely until they sorted the issue.

If anything negative springs up going forward - whether it's lower than expected ore grade, production misses, ramp-up delays, etc. - the shares are going to be pummeled as the debt will become a major concern again.

This is still a very fragile stock that investors are only just starting to warm up to again (given the progress and brighter outlook).

The Chart And Technicals

The shares took a drastic tumble in late January 2017 after the company announced the higher capex estimates at Rainy River and pushed back the start-up date of the operation. NGD has only just recently started to recoup some of those losses, as investors have been buying after the recent string of positive news. The stock finally broke above the 200-day moving average late last month and has been building a nice base over the past few weeks. $3.60 is a short-term breakout target. The 50-day moving average is also attempting a bullish crossover of the 200-day. I'm just keeping an eye on the $3.10-$3.20 level, I wouldn't want to see the stock move below that area again. As long as the news stays positive and gold hovers around current levels, I don't see why the stock can't get back to $4.00-$4.50 in the short-term. When Rainy River hits production next month, it will be a milestone for the company and the shares will react accordingly.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Recently Increased My Exposure To NGD

Given how disappointing the news had been out of New Gold earlier in the year, I remained underweight or slightly underweight over the last several months. I wanted to see some targets hit before I upped my exposure. Considering the progress over the last few quarters, along with the breakout in the stock after earnings, I began buying the shares more aggressively in late July. There are still some unknowns and heightened risks, but the news flow is positive and the value here is just too compelling if Rainy River performs as expected from this point forward.

New Gold had 575.8 million shares outstanding at the end of Q2 2017, which gives it a market cap of $2 billion. EV is $2.66 billion. Over the last 12 months, total operating cash flow was around $300 million. In comparison, Alamos Gold (AGI), generated less than half of that OCF over the previous 12 months, yet Alamos trades at a market cap of $2.43 billion and EV is $2.28 billion. EV/EBIDTA is currently 8.53 for NGD vs. 16.54 for AGI. New Gold will be generating well over $300 million annually in operating cash flow when Rainy River is online. Which means the valuation discount to peers is even greater on a forward looking basis.

(Source: Morningstar)

The reason why New Gold is being priced at such a steep discount is because of the debt level and the risk that Rainy River won't meet expectations. This is still a risk that is very much on the table.

I'm not overweighting the stock at this point. I'm at about 4% on NGD and don't plan to go higher than 5% (if I even add more). If I had 100% confidence on production and cash cost levels at Rainy River going forward, then I would be at a 7-8% total weighting given the valuation. But I simply don't have that level of faith, at least not yet. My trust will be built up further as the company hits targets and the news stays bullish.

Going forward, as long as New Afton and Rainy River are productive assets and don't stumble along the way, the company should flourish from here on out. Once they start to generate cash flow from Rainy River and begin to pay down the debt, then the shares will get re-rated higher as investors will start to believe once again in the story.

I also wanted to mention that New Gold's by-product credits from copper are significant, and copper continues to surge. NGD has hedged Cu production for the rest of the year at $2.73 per pound (lower than current prices), but that was just to maintain cash flow levels during the Rainy River construction phase. I doubt that NGD will be looking to hedge production (either gold or copper) after these contracts are exercised/expire. Don't underestimate the copper component for this company.

In summary, there are many bullish developments now occurring for New Gold. Production levels are solid, AISC remains in the first quartile of the cost curve, operating cash flow remains strong and steady, Rainy River seems to be over the hump in terms of construction issues and is about to enter production, the amended permit for the tailings dam is expected to be received earlier, the stock price is breaking out, and copper prices are helping boost cash flows. New Gold is out of the penalty box... at least for now.

