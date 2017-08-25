Martin Midstream LP: 11% Yield LP That Should Cut Its Distribution Again

Martin Midstream LP (NASDAQ: MMLP) offers an attractive 11% distribution. This is a very high percentage considering that most natural gas and crude oil related LPs have a very low or no distribution due to persisting adverse conditions. MMLP cut its quarterly distribution last year by 38% from $0.8125 to $0.50 to survive the natural gas crisis. While I think that the company moved in the right direction, I believe that the cut was not enough. I am expecting another cut within the next six months.

Why?

Firstly, the World Bank does not expect a surge in crude oil or natural gas demand as projected by the prices for the next decade. The World Bank believes that crude oil will trade close to $55 per barrel in 2017 and that natural gas will trade at $3.00 per MMBtu.

Last year, the company reported cash flow from operations (CFO) at $110 million and capital expenditures for $40 million. The distribution paid was $118 million leaving a deficit of $47.7 million. I should point out that the distribution cut was announced late in the year and only applied for the last distribution of 2016.

In Q1 2017, the company distributed $18 million to its investors while posting $56 million in CFO. While you may be chanting and dancing the happy dance, you should note that the vast majority of the CFO came from a substantial decline in accounts receivable and inventory. It was evident that we needed to wait another quarter because higher CFO at the expense of accounts receivable and inventory is not a sustainable option.

In Q2 2017, the picture changed completely. The company reported cash flow used in operations for $10.7 million. The number should be a red flag already. The only acceptable situations where the CFO is negative is when the company is in the very early stages such as seed or growth. After paying capital expenditures and distributing $19.6 million, MMLP had a deficit of $43.6 million. For the year, the distribution coverage is negative considering only CFO. The reason why I only consider CFO and not divestitures is that the latter is not sustainable. Therefore, when I analyze cash flows, I tend to look more to the cash flows for operations to determine dividend sustainability.

For the first six months of 2017, MMLP has perceived $45.7 million in CFO, but it has paid $19.7 million in capital expenditures and $37.7 million in distributions. The deficit is now $11.7 million. The current strategy is not justifiable, and I expect that MMLP will cut the distribution again shortly.

If the company does not want to scare its investors by cutting down the distribution, the other option is to take on more debt, which is also a recipe for disaster. MMLP still has $250 million that it can withdraw from the revolving credit facility. Another source of cash, although limited by the credit facility covenant, would be to issue new debt.

In brief

I think that MMLP is financially sound. However, the company cannot cover the distributions, and I expect another distribution cut within two quarters scaring the investors away. I think that the reduction is necessary if the company wants to survive the low natural gas and crude oil prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MMLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.