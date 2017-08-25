Costco A Screaming Buy After Thursday's Ridiculous Selloff

By Parke Shall

We were aggressively adding Costco (COST) shares yesterday on what we believe was an unwarranted sell off on further news of Amazon's (AMZN) plans to monetize its new found ownership of Whole Foods (WFM). We believe the Amazon effect has already been priced in after Costco lost a significant amount of market cap when the deal was first announced and we also think that Costco is going to be the least affected by this out of all grocery retailers. This morning we wanted to explain why.



As you can see from the chart below, the entire grocery sector got smashed yesterday after news broke about how Amazon plan to leverage its newfound ownership of Whole Foods through discounting. Kroger (KR) and Sprouts (SFM), rightfully so, got it the worst.

Among other things, it was reported that Amazon members would be receiving substantial discounts at Whole Foods and that price cuts across the board are likely to happen. CNN Money reported,

Amazon said Thursday that its takeover of Whole Foods (WFM) will close on Monday, and its first order of business will be to make some items more affordable, according to a release. "Whole Foods Market will offer lower prices starting Monday on a selection of best-selling grocery staples across its stores, with more to come," the company said in a statement. Items that will be marked down on Monday include organic avocados, organic brown eggs, organic salmon, almond butter, organic apples and organic rotisserie chicken. Amazon said it'll keep the markdowns coming, and that Amazon Prime members will get additional discounts at Whole Foods. "Everybody should be able to eat Whole Foods Market quality -- we will lower prices without compromising Whole Foods Market's long-held commitment to the highest standards," Jeff Wilke, CEO of Amazon Worldwide Consumer, said in a statement.

Yesterday's selloff comes after an already significant sell off that took place when Amazon's deal to purchase Whole Foods was announced to begin with. Zooming out and looking at a longer range chart, you can see the broader sector-wide sell off that occurred months ago when Amazon's original plans to purchase Whole Foods were made public. Look at the sharp decline in mid-June. Sprouts was bid all the way back up. Costco and Kroger's declines yesterday continue to add to the market cap that has been slashed from each company, as neither stock has recovered since then as Sprouts has.

This brings us to our first reason we're buying COST aggressively. Costco shares lost a significant amount of value when the Amazon and Whole Foods merger agreement was initially announced. The stock was on a trajectory to continue expanding its multiple and, while it was trading aggressively, it had great earnings numbers and same-store sales numbers to back it up. Costco shares were slated for a run to $200 before this merger news hacked off about $25 per share in value or roughly $10 billion off of the company's market cap.



Priced into that drop were fears that Whole Foods would start to attract some of Costco's customer base. We argued vehemently that this was a fallacy and that Whole Foods customers are likely a different breed from those who shop at Costco. We wrote a series of articles after Costco shares dropped that we would encourage you to read at length.

Even if the Whole Foods deal took away from Costco, which we don't believe it will, that impact has already been priced in to the tune of $10 billion plus in market cap.



Secondly, let's look at the details of what was announced yesterday. Basically, the gist of the situation was that Amazon Prime members are going to be able to start receiving benefits and discounts at brick-and-mortar stores and that broad discounting would take place. The fear across the sector was that these discounts would take Amazon members who already shop at places like Costco and push them out to Whole Foods.



This argument is a fallacy also. As we wrote in detail in our recent article, "Costco is Amazon and Amazon is Costco", Costco and Amazon are both very similar business models that run parallel to one another, not perpendicular to one another. Costco is memberships for those who want to buy in bulk and those who savor the brick and mortar experience. Costco also offers free shipping to all of its members on everything they order online. Amazon is an online only service that, at the least, is going to take usually between 12 to 24 hours before you can get your product. We argued in this past piece that there is a gap to fill there and that it will result in Amazon owning Costco-like distributor warehouses for those who want to eventually pick up same day.



When it gets to that point, we actually see Costco as a potential acquisition candidate and not a company that will be negatively affected by the news. Costco members are like Prime members in the sense that they love their membership. This recurring revenue program and the perks offered to members continue to make Costco the absolute best in breed when it comes to retail, with a model and management team that are second to none. This, combined with the extraordinary numbers it continues to post, are reason enough for us to believe Costco continues to deserve a premium multiple. Right now it trades at a modest 23X earnings, one of the lowest PE ratios it has traded at in months. Traditionally, COST has traded between 26X and 31X earnings.

With the extraordinary numbers it continues to post, it's reason enough for us to believe Costco continues to deserve a premium multiple.



We believe yesterday's move lower in Costco to be foolish. While we easily can see the effect that this news may have on Kroger or Sprouts, as they are far more likely to see their business cannibalized by Whole Foods, we still continue to believe that Costco is Amazon-proof. Because of this, we believe the selloff in shares yesterday to be wholly unwarranted and we believe that, even at this relatively aggressive valuation, this represents a great time to step in and buy Costco for the long term. Yesterday, as the stock fell to the $150 level, we stepped in and started to add to what was already a small Costco position by purchasing calls out to October.



The selloff in Costco shares was nothing more than panic that was not thought through properly by the market. Again, other grocers may see a negative effect from this news but we believe Costco has shown that it is Amazon-proof time and time again with its fantastic same store sales numbers. Thus, the market's misjudgment on Costco makes for an incredible buying opportunity for a well run business that has, and will continue to, stand the test of time.



If the stock continues to fall today we will look to add, getting more aggressive as shares get cheaper. We may utilize some long dated calls and we may purchase some shares out right as well.

