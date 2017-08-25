Myovant Sciences: Near-Term Catalyst And Long-Term Promise

Data from two phase 3 studies led by Takeda should be forthcoming in the near term. Risks include competition, disappointing results, clinical setbacks and dilution.

Shares have risen by only 10% year to date, but I believe they could push higher as the company receives credit for progress made in the clinic.

Year to date shares of Myovant Sciences (MYOV) have risen by around 10%. The company had its IPO in late October of last year with a larger than expected offering backed by the likes of Pfizer and European healthcare fund BB Biotech.

Focused on delivering innovative solutions for women´s health and prostate cancer, management has been quite active on the clinical front. Lead asset reglugolix is an oral, once-daily small molecule gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor agonist that decreases estrogen and progesterone. Interestingly enough, the company received its clinical candidates from Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY) by issuing the latter equity instead of cash, as well as being on the hook for high single digit royalties on net sales.

Going the Distance

In 2017 management has been busy pushing forward pivotal programs with several trial initiations having occurred. In late January dual pivotal trials (LIBERTY 1 and LIBERTY 2) were initiated to evaluate the safety and efficacy of relugolix in female patients with heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids. The primary measure is a clinically meaningful reduction in menstrual blood loss based upon the alkaline hematin method.

Figure 2: LIBERTY phase 3 trial design (source: corporate presentation)

On March 1st the company commenced enrollment in a phase 3 trial (HERO) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of relugolix in treating men with advanced prostate cancer. In this patient population the drug serves to lower testosterone by inhibiting pituitary release of luteinizing hormone and follicle-stimulating hormone. 1,125 male patients with androgen-sensitive advanced prostate cancer who require at least one year of continuous androgen deprivation therapy will be enrolled across sites in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

In late June Myovant initiated a pivotal program consisting of dual phase 3 trials (SPIRIT 1 and SPIRIT 2) to evaluate the efficacy and safety of relugolix in women with endometriosis-associated pain. Each study will enroll 600 women from 18 to 50 years old and will evaluate the treatment with and without low-dose hormonal add-back therapy. Co-primary efficacy endpoints are the proportion of women with reduction in dysmenorrhea (menstrual pelvic pain) and the proportion of women with reduction in non-menstrual pelvic pain.

Promising Data to Date

Data presented throughout 2017 has been encouraging. In May Myovant announced data from a mid-stage placebo-controlled trial led by Takeda to evaluate the ability of relugolix to decrease heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids. Administration of relugolix resulted in a significant decrease in menstrual blood loss from week 6 to week 12 (measured by patient-reported outcomes). The drug candidate showed statistical significance over placebo in the proportion of patients who experienced reduction in menstrual blood loss from a score of at least 120 required at entry to less than 10 from week 6 through week 12. A dose response was observed with the highest proportion of responses in the 40 mg group, where 73% of women achieved amenorrhea from week 6 through week 12.

Figure 3: Dose-dependent reduction in dysmenorrhea (source: corporate presentation)

Later in May results from a phase 2 extension study were presented, with efficacy observed over the full 24 week period shown to be consistent with outcomes during the initial twelve week period. Again, significantly improved dose-dependent reductions in overall pelvic pain, dysmenorrhea, and non-menstrual pelvic pain seen in the relugolix treatment arms compared to placebo with the largest decrease observed in the 40 mg group.

Figure 4: Change from baseline in patient reported overall pelvic pain score (source: corporate presentation)

Other Information

In July the company took great steps to strengthen their executive lineup. Notably, their new General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Matthew Lang last served at Gilead, Chief Medical Officer Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira last served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF), Senior VP of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance Teresa Perney hailed from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Head of Drug Safety and Pharmacovigilance Andria Langenberg served at Medivation (NASDAQ:MDVN).

As of June 30th the company reported cash and equivalents of $154.2 million, comparing favorably to net quarterly loss of $23.3 million.

Top-line results from dual phase three studies being conducted by Takeda should be forthcoming in the next few months. The non-inferiority trials are comparing relugolix to leuprolide in women with heavy menstrual bleeding from uterine fibroids in the first trial and women with pain symptoms from uterine fibroids in the second. If positive, data should support approval in Japan as well as prove useful to Myovant in supporting approvals in the United States and other regions (still pending results from the company´s own pivotal programs).

Final Thoughts

Key institutional healthcare investors own large positions, including QVT with a whopping 37 million shares. BB Biotech, RA Capital, and Great Point Partners all own significant stakes as well.

This appears more as a revaluation play, as the company doesn´t appear to be getting full credit for its extensive late stage clinical work, now having five phase 3 international trials being conducted.

One risk to the story comes in the form of competition from Neurocrine Biosciences´ (NBIX) elagolix. Another risk is dilution in the medium term via secondary offering, which I believe is quite likely. Disappointing data for Takeda-led studies in the near term is also possible, while setbacks involving Myovant-led pivotal studies could significantly impact the stock price.

