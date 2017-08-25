Dynavax Tipping Forward. Finally.

Dynavax (DVAX) recently cracked the $1 billion market cap level, and it focuses on challenges of infectious and inflammatory diseases and cancer with unmet needs. Toll-Like Receptors (NYSEMKT:TLR) are important receptors that help recognize and respond to the presence of pathogens. TLR activation can be used to enhance immune response to vaccines, cancer, and inflammation. Dynavax has candidates in three main catagories: adjuvants, cancer immunotherapy modulators, and modulators of immune-mediate disease. Lead candidate HBsAg-1018 is an investigational recombinant Hepatitis B antigen plus proprietary adjuvant, 1018. The company is in phase 2 studies for candidate AZD1419 in asthma with Astra Zeneca (AZN), phase 1/2 studies for SD-101 + Anti PD-1 in head and neck cancer, and phase 1 studies for SD-101 + Anti IL-10 (conducted by Merck, MRK) in multiple malignancies. Finally, the company rounds out its pipeline with preclinical candidate DV281 in lung cancer. The company website pipeline figure is shown below:

Human DNA encodes 10 homologous TLRs that selectively or semi-selectively recognize different parts of viruses or bacteria. Four of these TLRs recognize either DNA or RNA and are triggered by the genomes of microorganisms taken up by cells in endosomes. Specifically, Dynavax has identified novel oligonuceotides that selectively activate TLR9 (found in plasmacytoid dendritic cells and B cells) and has gone on to develop compounds that activate TLR7 and TLR8. Dynavax proprietary platform is composed of unique formulations of TLR9 agonists that mimic the natural response to viral and bacterial infection, which are composed of short DNA segments optimized for TLR9 stimulation.

TLR9 agonists focus immune response to specific naive T cells, which stimulates Type-1 interferon-dependent development into functional Th1 helper cells, and B cell activation specific for the same antigen. Simply put these mechanisms result in antibody production for the purpose of neutralizing the virus or bacteria. But TLR inhibition is also a mechanism that can be exploited for therapeutic benefit. Taken in reverse, TLR stimulation can induce strong inflammatory responses, some of which may inappropriate, become chronic, and/or lead to autoimmune and disease states. Applications for TLR inhibitors include skin inflammation and liver fibrosis. B cells, plasmacytoid dendritic cells, and neutrophils that express TLR7 and TLR9 are TLR inhibitor target cells. TLR7 and TLR9 inhibition can lead to control of overproduction of interferon alpha and subsequent autoantibody production by B cells.

Lead candidate HBsAg-1018 (HEPLISAV-B) is a hepatitis B surface antigen plus TLR9 agonist whose regulatory approval path has not been an easy one, and the company is not out of the woods quite yet, though indications seem positive. The original Biologics License Application (BLA) was submitted to FDA in April 2012. FDA issued a complete response letter (CRL) to Dynavax in Feb 2013 requesting an additional clinical trial to increase the safety database. In March 2016, the BLA was resubmitted to the FDA. The FDA issued a second CRL to Dynavax in November of 2016. See press release here. In February of 2017 DVAX resubmitted the BLA, and FDA established August 10, 2017 as PDUFA action date. On August 3, 2017 the company announced by press release that a new PDUFA date was set by FDA for no later than November 10, 2017, and that a path forward was tentatively established. It was reported that FDA Advisory committee voted 12 to 1 (with 3 abstaining) that safety data for HEPLISAV-B supports licensure for immunization in adults. Moreover a statistical analysis plan was generated, and this looks promising for the company, in spite of further delay due to major changes in the BLA submission being required.

Hepatitis B is a viral disease of the liver that can become chronic and can lead to cirrhosis, hepatic cancer,and death. The CDC estimates that approximately 850,000 persons are living with HBV in the U.S., and remains a growing unmet need. The global market for Hepatitis B is estimated to reach $3.5 billion by 2021, with a CAGR of 2.5% (punctuated with up to 20% growth for some years, like 2015 in the U.S.). In Phase 3 trials, HEPLISAV-B showed higher and earlier protection with fewer doses than a currently licensed hepatitis B vaccine. The most frequently reported adverse events were injection site pain, fatigue, headache and malaise, all of which were similar to standard of care vaccine. Importantly, Dynavax has worldwide commercial rights to the candidate.

AZD1419 is a novel candidate drug for the indication of asthma (and possibly expanded to COPD), under our worldwide collaboration with powerhouse pharma AZN. AZD1419 is a TLR9 agonist and represents a novel mechanism for the treatment of allergic respiratory disease. AZD1419 therapy attempts to change the basic immune response to allergens to reduce asthma symptoms. In contrast, the current standard of care includes corticosteroids and bronchodilators, which temporarily treat the symptoms of the underlying disease. Preclinical studies conducted by DVAX and AZN show that AZD1419 is capable of producing long lasting disease response effects in mouse immune models. A nice video of the technology can be viewed here. DVAX has completed a Phase 1 study in healthy subjects which demonstrated an acceptable safety and tolerability profile and proof of mechanism observed through induction of interferon regulated genes stimulated by AZD1419. DVAX and partner AZN are currently designing a Phase 2 study in moderate to severe asthmatics. Dynavax would be eligible to receive milestones and royalties on worldwide sales of approved products and has the option to co-promote the product in the United States. According to the World Health Organization, asthma affects 300 million people worldwide and has a treatment market of over $15 billion per year. This treatment may also apply to COPD (a candidate for label expansion), with a global market expected to reach over $14 billion by 2025.

In June 2017 DVAX announced data for SD-101 + KEYTRUDA highlighting an ORR in 7 out of 7 patients native to anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 therapy in melanoma. Complete response rate was reported at 29% (compare to 33% ORR and 6% CR with KEYTRUDA monotherapy). These encouraging findings were presented at ASCO 2017. In 12 patients with advanced melanoma who previously failed anti-PD-1 treatment, tumor shrinkage was observed in 42%, and 17% had partial response. SD-101-induced tumor shrinkage was also observed in non-injected visceral lesions. These early findings are very encouraging for DVAX. The market for melanoma is estimated to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 15.5% to $5.6 billion by 2023 according to GlobalData.

Q2 2017 report indicated net loss for 2Q 2017 was $20.3 million ($0.41 per share), compared to $29.0 million ($0.75 per share) Q2 2016. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $127.0 million at end Q2 2017. The company initiated a January 2017 restructuring and cost reduction initiative that has reduced general and administrative expenses about $3.5 million per quarter. The company issued an at-the-market sales agreement of stock during 1H of 2017 which resulted in net proceeds of $88.2 million. The company should have enough cash runway through most of 2018.

Strong Bio regards DVAX as a greatly derisked biotechnology investment compared to prior years. Due to the promise of its asthma/COPD and cancer treatment candidates, the company has a lot of upside potential and high powered partners with which to achieve its goals. DVAX is a nice watchlist candidate, and probably worthy of a small initial position. Although there are good treatments for Hep B, this is differentiated in that it is a Hep B vaccine, with preventative efficacy, and that is a potential notable for the stock. SD-101 is a hot candidate and should be on the clinical watchlist for sure. Yahoo 3 analyst consensus target at $24 per share, currently trades near $17.

Risks for DVAX exemplify the potential delays that can be caused by regulatory hurdles. The delayed launch has impeded investors for several years, but the stock has taken an upward turn of late. The company currently has no marketable products with revenues to carry a positive or neutral cash flow, and FDA approval would be required to propel it from a forward-lean to a marching position. Competition is going to be a factor for the company, but given its powerful partners, some of the competitive risk is factored out by the opinions of experts from some of the greatest pharmaceutical companies in the world. The toll-like receptor agonists and inhibitors are novel, so there is a risk that there could be unforeseen complications that might make some of these first-in-class treatments difficult to approve, but safety data seems to indicate they are well-tolerated. Its downstream pipeline is somewhat immature, so it may require patience for this stock to pay out if the Hep B market launch is slow or does not penetrate.

