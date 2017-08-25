Dollar Tree: Solid Growth At An Inexpensive Price

Dollar Tree (DLTR) is, unlike many other retail companies, not negatively affected by the Amazon (AMZN) threat so far -- the company remains in growth mode, and shares are not looking very expensive, which makes them attractive for those seeking some growth play in the retail industry.

During the most recent quarter Dollar Tree surprised with a better than expected top line performance as well as with higher than expected earnings:

Second quarter revenues were up six percent year over year, which was based on new store openings as well as on higher comps sales. Especially the company wide same store sales increase of 2.4% is positive for investors: It shows that demand for Dollar Tree's offerings is growing continuously, despite the growth of global e-commerce alternatives, and it is a big plus for Dollar Tree's margins: As fixed costs per store remain flat, each additional dollar of sales adds about 31 cents in gross profit, which basically drops down to the company's operating profit line unharmed.

Comps sales increases are thus a way for the company to increase its margins as well, which explains how Dollar Tree was able to translate a six percent revenue increase into a 17% operating income hike.

Dollar Tree's net earnings growth rate of more than thirty percent was less meaningful though, as that was heavily affected by a lower tax rate (32% vs. 37%), but we should take a look at Dollar Tree's pre-tax profits, as those bear another nice addition to the company's already high operating earnings growth rate.

We have to take a look at the company's balance sheet here:

We see that Dollar Tree has brought down its long term debt from $7.2 billion to $5.6 billion over the last year, that $1.6 billion debt reduction has made the company's interest expenses decline significantly, which explains why Dollar Tree's pre-tax earnings were up 27% despite operating earnings growing by only 17%.

Dollar Tree's debt originates from its acquisition of Family Dollar in 2015, the company has reduced its debt substantially since:

DLTR Total Long Term Debt (Quarterly) data by YCharts

As Dollar Tree is paying down debt it is not only increasing its profits (due to lower interest expenses), the company could also attract more investors with a cleaner balance sheet. Due to the fact that Dollar Tree is not paying out any dividends and is not spending any money on share repurchases right now, the company can spend a lot of its huge cash flows ($700 million in H1) on reducing its debt levels. I believe that management will continue to use most of the company's cash flows that way, which should bring the total long term debt position to roughly $4 billion by the end of next year.

DLTR PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Dollar Tree's shares look rather inexpensive right now: They are trading at 17 times this year's earnings, roughly 15 times 2018's earnings, and especially relative to the cash flows the company is generating shares are looking quite cheap, as they are trading at a cash flow yield of 9.6%. For a retailer that keeps growing its top line and that generates strong earnings growth that is a rather inexpensive valuation, I believe, which makes Dollar Tree's shares worthy of a closer look.

Takeaway

Things are moving into the right direction at Dollar Tree: New store openings, comps increases, margin expansion, debt reduction and strong EPS growth are all metrics that make Dollar Tree stand out from the retail industry as a whole. Since shares are not trading at an expensive valuation, Dollar Tree could be an attractive investment for those seeking share price gains from a retailer.

