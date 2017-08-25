What Adamas FDA Approval Really Means

In after-hours trade on Thursday, Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) announced that it had received FDA approval for its drug GOCOVRI. This drug is used to treat Parkinson's patients for the treatment of Dyskinesia. The truth is that the gains for Adamas are just beginning. The stock traded higher by 36% in after-hours as soon as the results were released. There is more value to be created, because this is a first for the Parkinson's disease community. That's because prior to GOCOVRI approval, there were no FDA approved products to treat Dyskinesia in Parkinson's patients. This FDA approval secures for Adamas the ability to market the drug with zero competition in place. In essence, GOCOVRI is the first FDA approved drug to reduce Dyskinesia and OFF time in Parkinson's disease patients given levadopa. This is important since patients taking levadopa experience hyperkinetic movements. This approval will finally bring relief for Parkinson's patients that have desperately needed such a treatment due to long-term levadopa therapy.

Phase 3 Data

The drug from Adamas, GOCOVRI, was approved because of positive results from two phase 3 clinical trials. In the first phase 3 trial patients that were given GOCOVRI showed a statistically significant reduction in Dyskinesia. They saw a reduction in Dyskinesia by 37% on the Unified Dyskinesia Rating Scale. That compares to placebo only achieving a 12% reduction. This all happened over a 12 week treatment period. Even the second phase 3 study had positive results as well. In the second clinical trial, patients that took GOCOVRI saw a 46% reduction on the Unified Dyskinesia Rating Scale. That compares to placebo, which only saw a 16% reduction. As can be observed in both trials, the drug showed greater reduction of Dyskinesia compared to the placebo. To top it off GOCOVRI met the secondary endpoint in both trials. The measurement of the secondary endpoint dealt with an increase in functional time daily. That was considered "ON" time without troublesome Dyskinesia. Patients treated with GOCOVRI showed a 3.6 and 4.0 hour increase in functional time daily. That compares with patients treated with placebo that only showed a 0.8 and 2.1 hour increase at week 12. In my opinion, these results solidify the efficacy of GOCOVRI in Parkinson's patients with Dyskinesia. It is finally good to see that an FDA approved treatment will be available for them.

Market Opportunity

The market opportunity for GOCOVRI is pretty good. There are about 200,000 Parkinson's disease patients in the U.S. with Dyskinesia. That only accounts for the known cases. That is because there are about 1 million patients in the United States that develop Parkinson's disease. The most commonly used therapy for Parkinson's is levadopa. Patients that remain on the therapy for at least 10 years or more may develop Dyskinesia or involuntary movements. That's where this new drug GOCOVRI will come in. It will reduce the amount of Dyskinesia that each patient experiences each day for taking long-term levadopa therapy. The best part is that there is another opportunity with GOCOVRI, because Adamas is moving on to test the drug in patients with Multiple Sclerosis (NYSE:MS) with walking impairments. There are about 2 million people worldwide and 400,000 in the United States with Multiple Sclerosis. It is estimated that 80% of MS patients have a walking impairment. With the MS market expected to reach $24.8 billion by 2024, that is a huge market. Even if you account for only 80% of MS patients having a walking impairment, that would still give a $19.84 billion market opportunity. That's why the story for GOCOVRI just doesn't end with Dyskinesia treatment.

Financials

According to the 10-Q Sec Filing, Adamas Pharmaceuticals has cash and cash equivalents of $144.9 million as of June 30, 2017. The company believes that it has sufficient cash to fund operations for the next 12 months. There are two things to point out here. The first is that a company with only 12 months of cash left does not wait until the end to raise. Secondly, now that GOCOVRI has been approved it will likely cost a lot of money to launch it. Adamas anticipates that the drug could be available by the 4th quarter of this year, and formally launched in January of 2018. That means in anticipation, there is a possibility the company could raise cash in advance of the launch.

Risks

When thinking about risks, there isn't that much in the way for Adamas. That is because it will be the only FDA approved drug to treat Dyskinesia. If there is a risk it would have to be low initial uptake of the drug. That means that the first few months may see a slow start with respect to sales. That would be the risk involved with the launch of the drug. A second risk would be a secondary offering as noted above. In order for the company to have enough cash to launch the drug it will likely need more capital.

Conclusion

Two positive phase 3 trials led the way for FDA approval. GOCOVRI was able to beat out placebo in both trials very easily. The market opportunity for GOCOVRI is pretty good in Dyskinesia patients, but it could end up potentially being better in the MS market. The financials might need some work before the company launches its drug in January of 2018.

