There Is A Reason Why JA Solar Stock Is Going Nowhere

It is futile to invest in a stock where the management works against shareholders.

The Company now has a cash position that far exceeds its market cap.

JA Solar (JASO) announced blowout Q2 results last week. Unfortunately, the Company continues to be uninvestible as the management appears set to take the Company private well below the Company’s intrinsic value (see previous reports for further details).

The results nonetheless offer interesting insights into the solar industry.

Total shipments of 2,389 MW were well above the guidance of 1,550 to 1,650 MW. The Company, as expected, cited strong China demand as the reason for the outperformance. However, we are somewhat at a loss as to how the Company could have so far exceeded guidance in a quarter where the Company should have been capacity constrained. In our view, 50% above guidance in a peak quarter stretches the credibility of management's narrative. We would not be surprised if the management made a conscious effort to suppress the excitement about the stock due to the pending LBO.

Net revenue of $878 million represents a 44.7% year-over-year increase and a 61.2% sequential increase. Gross margin of 12.9% showed a healthy 120 basis points sequential increase although the number is a significant reduction from year earlier levels prior to the Q3 2016 ASP implosion.

Earnings per diluted ADS of $0.42 were far ahead of Q1 2017 EPADS of $0.03. Unfortunately, stockholders did not benefit from the outsized beat as the stock barely moved post earnings due to the LBO cap.

Key Operations Info

China and India are becoming increasingly important markets for the Company. For Q2, geographic shipments splits were as follows: 59% to China, 17% India, 8% NA, 5% Europe and Japan each.

Q2 ASP of $0.383 was firm as expected and the Company expects Q3 ASP to be around $0.37.

The Company costs continue to march lower. Multi-module cost are now 30 cents down from 31 cents in Q1. Blended cost, including mono modules, at 31 cents, is down from 32 cents in Q1.

The Company expects costs to increase in Q3 due to material cost increases (mainly poly). Management stated that Q3 poly price has been going up due to unexpected demand. (Readers can see Daqo New Energy's (DQ) report for more color about poly competitive vectors).

On July 13, there was a fire at the Company’s cell production facility in Yangzhou, Jiangsu province. The Company estimates a loss in cell production capacity of 500 MW per annum as a result of the accident. Therefore, the Company expects its year-end cell capacity to be 6.5 GW, instead of the previous guidance of 7.0 GW. The Company now expects year-end module capacity to be 7.0 GW, instead of the previous guidance of 6.0 GW. Year-end wafer capacity guidance remains unchanged at 3.0 GW. The Company expects to restore the lost cell capacity by the first quarter of 2018.

Guidance

For Q3, the Company expects total shipments to be in the range of 1,600 to 1,700 MW. For the full year 2017, the Company raised its shipment guidance to a range between 6.5 and 7.0 GW, up from 6.0-6.5 GW in the prior guidance. While this appears anemic, it should be noted that seasonality this year was disrupted by Q3 China tariff expiration.

Just about the only downside we see from the results is that the Company has reduced its project guidance from 200-250 MW to 100-150 MW.

LBO From Hell For Shareholders

In spite of the strong results, thanks to the pending LBO, the Company’s Price to Book value has now reached an all-time low of about 0.3!

The Company’s cash hoard continues to improve and the Company ended with cash and cash equivalents of $477 M. The cash alone exceeds the $295M market cap of the Company. Management can now buy the shareholders out with the cash at the company and still have a comfortable amount of cash for operations!

As a sad commentary on China capital market maturity, we are flabbergasted that, given the large financial incentive, there are no competing offers to the management LBO.

Our View of JASO: Avoid.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.