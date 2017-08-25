Finally, All Trading Tactic Roads Led To The Consistently Profitable D-Play

Although it was developed and perfected last, what I termed the Dividend Play, proved to be my most consistently profitable trading tactic simply because it was the safest, easiest to understand, and worked profitably up to about 90% of the time I utilized it during a neutral or upwardly trending market. Consequently, I recommend against utilizing this strategy during a volatile or bear market. Furthermore, by paying careful attention to macroeconomics, domestic politics, and any company specific news or press releases, you can effectively increase your win-loss ratio by additional percentage points. I know this because I traded this strategy 73 times, profiting just under 98% of the time that netted me an average profit of $350.00 per trade.

Researching And Developing The D-Play Trading Tactic

After researching and charting numerous high quarterly dividend paying securities (.35 or more), I determined that in most instances, approximately 70% of the time, the market prices of these securities increased as they approached their all-important x-date. This did not mean that their prices appreciated in a straight line, as is normal their prices usually rose and fell, yet in most instances trended higher as their x-dates approached. This makes complete sense because the promised interest gathering over the past three months will be paid as dividends to the holder of the shares up to but not including x-date.

Consequently, I bought shares as close to their dividend declaration date announcements as I could get. The reason for this urgency became evident after the usual announcement was made. When the announcement signified that the dividend would be maintained or increased, the stock price usually increased rapidly and usually long before I even received word of the announcement and the information it contained. Armed with this knowledge, I was determined to be positioned right at the front of the line to receive this knowledge as quickly as possible after its announcement was released.

To my chagrin, in spite of diligent headline hunting and requesting e-mail notification of each company's press releases, more often than not, I was beaten to the punch, as indicated by the usual price jumps, even before I received news of the latest dividend declaration announcement. Consequently, I made critical decision not to wait for the dividend declaration announcement before placing any bids. Rather than that, I chose the more risky approach by anticipating the announcement date and by buying the stock prior to that date to more fully take advantage of the announcement day jump in price. Obviously, the downside of this approach was that the dividend declaration might as well declare a dividend cut, or worse, a dividend suspension. This is a primary reason for not employing this strategy during a down market when dividend cuts are more likely to occur.

Preparation To Employ and Trade The D-Play Trading Tactic

To accomplish my goal, I began by making a list of those high dividend yielding and paying stocks I had previously traded and were familiar with. I added to this list with a visit to the Dividend Detective - Big Dividend Stock List web site, which at the time listed the current top 100 dividend yielding securities. That list has grown to cover the top 800 high dividend yielding securities.

My then completed list contained approximately 50 companies, which I decided to trade utilizing this strategy. This allowed me approximately 200 yearly trading opportunities, or 4 quarterly opportunities for each of the 50 companies selected. Then, with my list complete, I opened one of my all-time favorite web sites, Dividend Investor.com.

I love this site and use it often to research dividend yields, declaration dates, x-dates, payment dates, and historical performance of their dividend payments of each company I am interested in trading. Log onto this site with the URL I provided and follow my instructions.

Begin by clicking on the quote heading located toward the upper left side of the page. In the box provided type in the symbol of the company you want to research, type in CQP for this example, and hit enter on your keyboard. Now scroll down the page. You'll learn a bit about the company, its dividend yield according to previous day's closing price, which you'll find a bit further on down the page, and other information you might find useful. One caution, it's always best to do your own math and verify all information before acting upon it. This is true for this site as well as any other investment site you might visit. For our purposes, we are most interested in the dividend declaration date, the x-date, and the historical record of the dividends paid.

Obviously, we like to see this amount rising or at least staying the same; however, for this strategy, it's the next click of the mouse on the Dividends Paid Since button that will bring us to the information we are most interested in. It provided the historical record, over the past 5 years (more if you chose to pay) of declaration dates, x-dates, and payment amounts. Now you are ready to add some information to the list of stocks you've compiled. I prefer to utilize an excel spreadsheet, which I employ regularly for all my market calculations, and most significantly to track my investment history, including dividends received, my portfolio trading history, and an accurate account of the exact dollars I invested and earned since I began investing, in August 2008.

Back to Dividend Investor's historical view: For the purpose of this strategy, my primary interest is to determine the approximate date of the upcoming dividend declaration announcement. Consequently, I scan the declaration date column and concentrate on the present quarter's upcoming declaration date. I am writing this in August, consequently, I am immediately interested in the October declaration dates as listed for the previous 4 years. Then, I add the earliest and latest declaration dates to my spreadsheet, 10/21 - 24. This means that there is a good chance that the upcoming dividend declaration announcement will fall sometime between the 21st and 24th day of October. Now, do the same with the entire list of securities you've selected to trade this strategy.

Trading The D-Play Tactic

After completing my list, I created a spread sheet listing those securities nearing their next anticipated x-date, which will be replaced by others as time marches on and their x-dates approach. It is from this spreadsheet that I will do the actual trading. I utilized The following excel spreadsheet during 2015-2016.

The upper grouping contains the list of stocks that have already declared. The first two columns to the right of the symbols, I added the recent declaration dates and the now guaranteed dividend promised. In the Bid column, I added the bids that I had made. In the cost column, I added the cost of my bids that were accepted and closed. I then listed the x-dates and followed that column with the column that listed the dates 2-business days prior to the x-dates.

I did this because my research indicated that 2-business days before the x-date, more often than not, proved to be the optimal time to close each trade had I not already done so.

The yield column listed the effective yields I'd earn for the bids both made and/or accepted. In the sell column, I listed the prices I decided to sell each security for. In the sold column, I listed the price I actually sold each position for. This was followed by the column that listed the number of shares that I actually traded.

Column L listed the last dividend paid, and that was listed while doing the research prior the time the most recent declarations were issued. The two week high and low columns listed the previous two-week highs and lows I had obtained from the historical data offered by Yahoo Finance, a screenshot of which is posted below.

I utilized this to determine the prices of the bids I intended to place for the purchase of each security. Consequently, if the trading range over the past two weeks has been between 6.21 and 5.90 as pictured above, I would place my opening bid at the low range of the two-week span, at $5.90 or a tad higher. I repeat this formula with all the other companies that I anticipate will soon be making their quarterly dividend declarations. Then I watch and wait.

One final adjustment to my D-play spreadsheet was that I order the stock symbols, not alphabetically, but according to when I believed the date of their dividend declaration will occur, with the earliest anticipated placed at the top of the list.

In the final column just prior to the notes, I listed the dates between which I expected the upcoming declaration date would be posted. I obtained these dates as above mentioned from DividendInvestor.com.

Some Additional Notes

At times, the number of shares I was able to purchase was not the usual 1000 shares I bid on. Also, there were instances I halved the number of shares I bid for because of the high price per share. As a rule, shares priced above $20.00 I bid for in lots of 500. Anything below I bid for in lots of 1000, and if the price was really low, I sometimes bid for those lots of 2000 shares.

With each purchase, I am able to figure my yield percentage, useful for my decision whether or not to keep the stock in the event I decided that keeping it and collecting the dividend is a more attractive alternative than selling it prior to the x-date. Remember, I am, and was, basically a long-term investor always seeking to enhance my portfolio's yearly dividend receipts. The D-play tactic was simply a way for me enhance my yearly earnings and further enjoy the game.

Through exhaustive research, I have concluded that the day before the x-date is really not the optimal time to attempt the sale, in fact, more often than not; it's the day before the day before the x-date that has proven to be the best time to attempt the sale. I found this to be the case for two reasons: In many instances, higher prices are reached 2 days before the x-date, and if that day happens to fall on a market down day, I still have the opportunity to sell the shares on the following day under potentially more favorable market conditions.

There are some very good market days when the S&P is up substantially. These are usually good days to exit those positions you hold that have received a nice price bump at which time you should sell and take the profit. Do this because a bird in the hand is often worth more than two in the bush. I've locked in my profits on a quick jump that was at least partly due to the favorable market, which might not be so favorable tomorrow or in the following days. Additionally, the company might issue a press release at any moment announcing the sale of several million additional common shares, which almost always drives down its price at least for a few days or more. Finally, because you still have plenty of time to trade this security, you can sell your position and immediately place a bid to buy it back in the neighborhood of the original low-ball initial bid, hoping to repeat the process. Because the market and individual stocks never move in a straight line and often move up and down along a parabolic curve, it makes it possible to buy low and sell high over several days. I have, on several occasions, been able to accomplish several trades of the same stock between its declaration date and its x-date at a very handsome profit. In fact, while watching the stock's movement, you'd be surprised how well you can gauge the bottom and top of each parabolic curve, buying near the bottom and selling near the top of each curve.

No, I haven't forgotten the downside because bad things happen. In those instances when market conditions or bad company or sector news affects share price negatively, I always advise taking a more detailed look at the company before making your final decision. Because I am a long-term dividend investor and because I purchased a company's stock at an attractive dividend yield, I might be inclined to add it to my portfolio. Never forget the added benefit of collecting attractive dividend yields. However, if after careful review, you decide against keeping your position, attempt to sell it at what you believe is the most risk adverse opportune moment and suffer the loss gracefully. When anticipating the declaration date and making my bids prior to their announcements, I profited approximately 85% of the time, not the near perfect record I claimed when I waited for the declarations to be made. Consequently, the greater risk/reward strategy utilized was the reason for the success rate percentage drop; however, it was offset by an average of greater gains per trade. It's your choice to make.

Always be cognizant of the fact that you are assuming increased risk by attempting to purchase shares prior to their declaration date and you must determine whether the added risk is worth the potentially added reward. Obviously, your former high rate of success will be somewhat lowered. Depending upon your research and trading ability your success might drop by approximately 15%.

And for the skeptics visiting, who don't know me as well most of my loyal followers do, I've added the following screenshot that only captured a small slice of the 2011 spreadsheet that recorded the many trades I made utilizing a variety of the trading tactics already discussed. However, the vast majority were traded utilizing the D-play trading tactic. Pay special attention the dates of the buys and sells recorded.

Hopefully, I produced what I promised and your patience has been rewarded.

