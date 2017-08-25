Is Progenics Lying To Everyone? Not Very Likely!

To suggest that management is deliberately misleading investors and attempting to pull a fast one on the FDA is unfounded at best, and scurrilous at worst.

There are legitimate questions Progenics should answer about the structure of its resumed trial; it will have the opportunity when it presents detailed results Sep. 1.

Some questions were raised recently about the accuracy of the clinical results and conclusions of Progenics' resumed clinical trials of Azedra.

"No man has a good enough memory to make a successful liar." - Abraham Lincoln

A recent article on Seeking Alpha raised some interesting questions about the accuracy of statements by Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX). regarding the results of, and conclusions drawn from, its critical Phase IIb trial of Azedra.

The author parses the data at length and suggests that the results as presented do not actually reach the primary endpoints of the study. Progenics has repeatedly stated that it has met its endpoints, and plans to conduct a detailed presentation of its results September 1 at an upcoming conference.

Furthermore, the author suggests that Progenics may have unilaterally shifted the goal-posts of success, perhaps violating the terms of its Special Protocol Assessment agreed with the FDA. Were that the case, the whole trial might be called into question, or the SPA status revoked.

Could Progenics be deceiving everyone? Well, anything's possible. But in the world of the probable, the notion that Progenics is engaged in a concerted effort to deceive investors, the medical community, and the FDA is desperately far-fetched. We will have a much clearer view of things in September.

The Cost of Lies

The simple fact is that Progenics playing a game of smoke and mirrors would be radically more costly to the company than fessing up to inadequate results would be. A company with a cash-producing drug and lots of cash runway, as well as a promising pipeline, can weather the hit of a drug candidate going bust or needing another trial. Progenics has all those things.

However, were it to be discovered that Progenics was trying to draw inaccurate conclusions, unilaterally shift the goal-posts on endpoints, and generally imply results that aren't there, the company would face dire consequences.

Progenics would be slammed with a class-action lawsuit within hours of the unmasking of duplicity. Most shareholder class-actions are spurious, but Progenics' management spending six months claiming to have met their endpoints, while knowing the opposite was true, would probably fit into the small set of legitimate actions.

And that would be just the start of Progenics' woes. The stock would take a brutal, and perhaps permanent, pasting. The market would lose all confidence in the statements of the company and no amount of begging and genuflecting by Progenics could convince investors that Azedra was a one-time thing; all future reports and results from the pipeline would be suspect. Management heads would certainly roll.

In sum, the comparison of costs and benefits suggests that Progenics is being forthright about Azedra. Saving some short-term pain in exchange for a devastating wound a couple quarters down the line makes no sense for any of the stakeholders within the company.

The Truth Will Out

But what if, one might ask, Progenics' management are presenting data through rose-tinted glasses with the aim of playing a longer con? Specifically, what if the aim were to somehow fool the FDA into giving approval despite dodgy evidence?

Unfortunately for that supposition, the FDA is rather punctilious when it comes to assessing data. The suggestion that Progenics may have shifted the goal-posts of its endpoints, or otherwise unilaterally altered the structure of their trials, seems ludicrous on its face. Eventually the company will have to face the reckoning of a PDUFA, and no amount of hand-waving could throw it off.

The FDA will eventually get to the truth of the matter. Then the cost of deceit would not simply be the rejection of the NDA, but also the loss of the agency's confidence. Were Azedra shown to be a tissue of false promises, Progenics would find any future special considerations and designations, such as orphan drug or fast-track status, hard to win (assuming the company actually survived the firestorm).

A Call for Clarification

All that said, Progenics should move expeditiously to answer the questions about its data and conclusions. In particular, it should address the specific terms of the SPA agreement it is working through. It seems obvious, to me at least (the recent critic seems to suspect that Progenics decided to shift its endpoints and requirements of its own accord, so it's not obvious to everyone), that Progenics is using terms defined by the SPA, since it has repeatedly stated that that is what it is doing. They could be lying, but probably not.

All of these questions should all be easy to clarify, and doing so would shine a welcome light for worried investors. It would also give clarification on the status of the SPA, and the FDA's imprimatur on the resumed Phase IIb trial.

Investors should pay close attention to the September presentation and to the forthcoming NDA. Giving some more details will help bolster the bull case as the NDA proceeds and Azedra moves a step closer to fast-track approval.

