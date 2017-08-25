CEF Weekly Update - Municipal Bond Funds

The Sector

Last week we witnessed breakouts to the upside in the indices of the sector, a clear sign that their run for the year is not over yet. It is not our expertise to determine this, but while the 10-year Treasury is holding above the key ~2.14% yield levels, the strength we have seen lately is probably fueled by the volatility and uncertainty in the equity markets.

Before we drift away in theory crafting, let us stick to the numbers and charts themselves, as we should really be paying attention to them instead of trying to figure out what the cause for a certain price movement was. The real picture behind them is far bigger than what we can fit in an article of this type.

1. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Source: Barchart.com - MUB Daily Chart (1 year)

MUB did not crawl up any further, but it did show strength by holding the pre-breakout levels.

2. VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Interm Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM).

Source: Barchart.com - ITM Daily Chart (1 year)

3. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB).

Source: Barchart.com - SUB Daily Chart (1 year)

To spare you the pain of staring at candlesticks, we might as well check out the numbers:

Source: Barchart.com - ETF Comparison - MUB vs. ITM vs. SUB

TLT vs. MUB

iShares Trust - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF's (NYSEARCA:TLT), is still extremely choppy, but at least it ended the week in green territory.

Source: Barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (1 year)

Pair Trade Research

To come up with pair trade ideas, we have to review all closed-end funds in the sector and this is what we will do, using Z-Score and Discount as the key metrics in order to keep it simple and continue testing whether a portfolio built around this logic will generate profits for us. Up to this point, it is debatable whether the approach is successful mostly due to the technical costs, which continuously weigh in and are perfectly capable of erasing our P&L.

10 Municipal Bond CEFs with highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Last week there were little changes to this list, but now the only funds in the table remaining from our previous recap are BSD, MYD, MUE.

Keep in mind that Average Daily Volume is not among our selection criteria, however, is essentially as important and you do not want to jump in NCB (ADV: 8000 shares), for example, with a number of shares, which represents 20% of its ADV.

10 Municipal Bond CEFs with lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The new additions are: NKG, BLH, NPV.

Bear in mind that BLH is a Term Trust and unlikely to be of real interest to us.

Top 10 by Premium ('most expensive'):

Source: CEFConnect.com

Top 10 by Discount ('cheapest'):

Source: CEFConnect.com

Pair Trades

The criteria for our portfolio remains the same for the upcoming week:

- Short: Top 5 highest Z-Score

- Long: Top 5 by Discount

However, this week, we have finally come up with a conclusion on the pair trade matter after testing the methodology for a month. And it is that technical costs significantly weigh in on the Short side and this kind of trades are far from optimal for anyone who wishes to be really efficient in his trading.

Perhaps we will change the methodology a bit by either reducing our number of CEFs, or potentially creating an amalgamation of the funds we like the most, on either side, and not separating the trades on a week-to-week basis.

Pair Trade Recap

In a nutshell, the pair trade we initiated on 7/17/2017 has been working out, it is purely the lack of efficiency, which makes it a bad trade. Pair trades are not really meant to generate 1% over a month.

Source: Author's software.

Conclusion

This week has definitely had bigger movements in the Municipal Bond closed-end funds sector and we are still trying to figure out the best way to trade this group without taking any directional risk, or at least reducing it vastly.