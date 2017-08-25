Insmed's Impending Phase 3 Top-Line Results: Our Deep Dive And Recommendation

We recommend buying Insmed shares ahead of the pivotal Phase 3 readout but recommend a conservative portfolio allocation given the uncertainty shrouding this classic binary event.

Insmed expects to release results from the pivotal Phase 3 CONVERT study in the "September ± one month" time frame.

The balance of patients between SoC and Arikayce arms and eliminating false positive cultures are also critical factors for Phase 3 success.

Phase 3 success will ultimately be determined by the performance of SoC since Arikayce alone will likely be efficacious.

In our previous article, we performed a deep, scientifically-driven, fundamental analysis on a promising biotech company (SBBP is +160% since our article published). For this article, we abide a similar process but with a focus on the imminent, pivotal Phase 3 readout which promises to be a classic biotech binary event.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is a biotechnology company seeking to treat pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) with its Phase 3 asset Arikayce. Arikayce is a liposomally encapsulated version of the intravenous antibiotic amikacin. Arikayce is uniquely designed to deliver inhaled amikacin directly to the lungs. We will leave it to readers to research the basics of NTM and its inherent challenges, the drawbacks of standard of care (SoC), and the unmet need in refractory patients. The purpose of this article is an analysis of the imminent Phase 3 top-line readout.

A challenge in biotech investing is ascertaining the likelihood of success for top-line data readouts from clinical trials. Insmed's Phase 2 trial investigating the efficacy of Arikayce in NTM patients missed its primary endpoint but achieved statistical significance on a meaningful secondary endpoint which is the current primary endpoint in the Phase 3 trial. As we addressed in our previous article, clinical development comes with many forks in the road and Insmed's Phase 2 readout provided hope for NTM patients that Arikayce could work if an appropriate Phase 3 trial was structured to indicate efficacy over SoC.

Understanding the potential readout of a trial is seminal to biotech investing success. A component of this comprehension is knowing the detailed evolution of Phase 2 to Phase 3 trial design and what the changes between the trials could mean for the final data readout.

Figure 1 details the Phase 2 baseline demographics and characteristics table published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine. We present our own table in Figure 2 which includes all relevant Phase 2 to Phase 3 trial changes, the advantages and disadvantages, and the importance of each cell rated via a simple descending heat index. We will analyse the key data points in the table and provide a final view.

Figure 1: Phase 2 Baseline Demographics and Characteristics in the mITT Population

Source: Olivier, K. et al. Am J Resp Clin Care Med, Vol 195 No 6, Mar 15, 2017

Figure 2: Juggernaut Capital's Simplified Analysis of the Pressure Points Impacting Phase 3 CONVERT Success

Source: Juggernaut Capital Research

Negatives: Why the Phase 3 trial may not achieve statistical significance:

1. Analysis of the Phase 2 data indicates patients in the Arikayce arm were generally easier to treat which may have artificially inflated statistical significance and may not be replicated in the Phase 3 trial:

Arikayce arm patients had lower bacterial loads

The Arikayce arm had less Amikacin-resistant patients; this patient group is excluded in the Phase 3 trial

2. False positives constitute a meaningful risk to the Phase 3 program. If a positive culture appears suspicious a genotype analysis will be performed to verify whether the infection is from another bacteria (thereby constituting a negative culture) or a relapse (a positive culture)

3. An unknown is the severity of the patients in the Phase 3 versus those enrolled in Phase 2. Lack of clarity on patient severity could have a detrimental impact on data.

4. To date, there have been no SoC trials in a patient population this large and for a duration as long as the Phase 3 CONVERT trial. If patients respond better than anticipated to SoC, Arikayce will have difficulty separating from SoC to achieve statistical significance.

5. The Phase 2 trial was run at USA and Canada clinical sites. The Phase 3 trial is being run in 18 countries. Expanding the clinical site scope from two to 18 countries could introduce different NTM strains and ultimately confound data.

6. The control arm may perform better than expected if baseline characteristics and demographics (i.e.: resistance loads) are more balanced in the Phase 3 than they were in the Phase 2 trial.

7. There were almost twice as many Macrolide-resistant patients in the control arm. As a reminder, Macrolide therapy is part of SoC. An imbalance of Macrolide resistant patients in the Phase 3 trial could skew results depending on where the imbalance lies and it is not clear what the impact was of this imbalance in the Phase 2 data.

8. The Phase 2 trial did not include smokers. The Phase 3 CONVERT trial will include smokers that will be stratified and may potentially help demonstrate efficacy in this subpopulation. Nevertheless, introducing this new patient group presents a meaningful unknown.

9. The Phase 3 trial will include patients that were on SoC in six of the last twelve months. If SoC is optimized the control arm will have better than expected results.

10. Any patients currently on Amikacin treatment could have a detrimental impact on Arikayce data.

11. We are likely to see higher adverse events in the Phase 3 experimental arm since the control arm is SoC. Arikayce's structure as an inhaled therapy (liposomes) is likely to produce data with higher rates of bronchiectasis and cough.

12. The open-label design of the Phase 3 trial will likely have a negative impact on secondary outcomes and may hinder the robustness of Insmed's NDA.

Positives: Why the Phase 3 trial may achieve statistical significance:

1. Insmed is focusing the Phase 3 population on the patients that drove statistical significance in the Phase 2 study (MAC NTM patients). These patients are treatment refractory and, therefore, most difficult to treat so positive Phase 3 results would constitute a major victory for Insmed.

2. A Phase 3 treatment duration of six months versus the Phase 2 treatment duration of 84 days provides Arikayce additional time to demonstrate efficacy over SoC.

3. An approximate discontinuation rate of 25% was expected in the Phase 3 trial. However, management has indicated the discontinuation rate is lower than 25% which could imply less challenges with adverse events and a patient population that is adhering well to treatment.

4. While a conversion delta of 15% of Arikayce efficacy is needed over SoC to achieve statistical significance, a conversion delta of at least 10% may be approvable given the profound unmet need in this indication.

5. Exclusion of CF patients may tighten results in favor of Arikayce since the drug was not as well tolerated in these patients.

6. Exclusion of Amikacin-resistant patients is a clear positive for Insmed's Phase 3 program as those patients would not respond to Arikayce treatment.

7. Three negative consecutive culture conversions are needed for a patient to have achieved culture conversion in the Phase 3 trial. This is a higher bar than in the Phase 2 trial with the single culture conversion requirement but this also provides a higher bar for SoC to achieve culture conversion. Therefore, three consecutive culture conversions should help Arikayce demonstrate efficacy.

8. Exclusion of the M. abscessus strain is a positive for Insmed's Phase 3 program as this is a more challenging strain to treat.

Our call: We recommend buying Insmed shares ahead of the pivotal Phase 3 readout but recommend a conservative portfolio allocation given the uncertainty shrouding this classic binary event.

NTM patients have limited options so we hope Arikayce achieves statistical significance in the Phase 3 trial. However, we see several unknowns in the trial that makes a confident prediction difficult. Phase 3 success will ultimately come down to the balance of patients in the Arikayce and SoC arms, the ability to eliminate false positive cultures, and the performance of SoC versus Arikayce.

Scenario analysis (with a lens only on primary outcomes and assuming no safety signals or unusually elevated adverse events):

1. Base case: 15% Arikayce conversion delta is achieved versus SoC should translate into share price of +50-65% from current levels

2. Best case: 20+% Arikayce conversion delta is achieved versus SoC should translate into share price of +75-100% from current levels

3. 'Meh' case: 10% Arikayce conversion delta is achieved versus SoC should translate into share price of +15-20% from current levels

4. Worst case: Arikayce performing as well as SoC should translate into share price of -70-80% from current levels

Note: We estimate Insmed has approximately six month's worth of cash remaining and expect the company to raise dilutive funds if the Phase 3 trial data is positive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

