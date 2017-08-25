U.S. Oil Production: Plugging A Knowledge Gap In Production Data

We wrote an article yesterday discussing how production figures are determined under the various EIA reports, and in particular the Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR"). Today, let's talk briefly about the adjustments made within that report.

There is a line item in the WPSR that acts as a balancing item and it's called "unaccounted for crude oil". This ever present figure is dynamic and changes depending on the report.

The Plug

The EIA's WPSR as a whole is essentially a calculation, and the weekly crude oil quantities are linked by the following balance relationship.

Stock change is the difference between stock builds and draws. Since stocks (i.e., inventories) are much more certain, that certainty pushes back against the other variables in the equation. Imports, exports and refinery inputs are also decently accurate, which leaves domestic production as the more "questionable" estimate, and in the WPSR production is a calculated estimate.

Thus, if the EIA knows that inventories changed by X amount and have greater confidence in the data surrounding the other components (i.e., imports, exports, and refinery inputs), then any difference between what's happening to inventories and the calculated supply/demand must go towards a plug ... in this cased called "unaccounted for crude oil".

In times when "real" production is higher (as measured using the more accurate Petroleum Supply Monthly ("PSM") figures vs. the estimated WPSR production), the plug can turn positive because inventories are increasing and if every variable is unchanged, then production is being underestimated in the WPSR.

The opposite can happen when real production lags behind what's estimated in the WPSR. In such a case the adjustment/plug can turn negative because more crude is coming out of inventories than what estimated WPSR production figures are showing.

Normally the adjustments are just noise as they're small and immaterial. Moreover, since data in the PSM is used as one input into the WPSR, eventually the difference will be whittled away as the WPSR tamps up or down its production estimates based on what's happening in the lagging 2 month PSM data.

However, in a year when shale production is forecasted to grow significantly, the WPSR could overestimate US production at the outset, and the plugs may swing wider. In the past few months, we've seen the WPSR estimate a higher US crude production figure, only to then have the PSM report lower production figures later. For May 2017, the WPSR's production estimates were over 150K bpd higher than the PSM, which means the WPSR is showing 4-5M more crude oil flowing into the market/inventories than reality. We believe it's likely this has continued into June - August based on this chart.

This chart measures the difference in production between what's reported in the PSM vs. the WPSR, and then compares that to the 4 week rolling average of adjustments being reported in the WPSRs.

Certainly not all of the "adjustments" in the WPSR is related to production, but in a rapidly increasing shale production environment like today, there's a high likelihood that the WPSR estimates overstated production growth. We'll know more shortly as the PSM for June is set to be released next week.

For now we believe the WPSR continues to overestimate production in the US, and likely by at least 100K bpd. We'll continue to update this chart going forward in our weekly review of the WPSR, as we think it may be useful to give us an indication of where production could be headed.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.