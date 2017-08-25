Jackson Hole Today, Gary Cohn Soon Enough

In one sense, whatever Janet Yellen says at Jackson Hole will be irrelevant. The markets will not take it this way, but that is my opinion. I think the odds of Mr. Trump reappointing Ms. Yellen as the Fed Chair are about zero. I am always up for a surprise, but I do not think one is coming here. Gary Cohn, in my opinion, should be the focus of your thinking because Janet Yellen will soon be shown the door.

If I am correct, then the Fed of today will bear little or no resemblance to the Fed of tomorrow. It will be a totally different ballgame, and in my view, most significantly, the talk of raising interest rates will come to a screeching halt. Pragmatism will replace collegiate economic theory as higher rates do no favors for the American economy, and I think that Mr. Cohn understands this well enough.

I was quite amused to read a recent piece quoting Peter Schiff. Peter Schiff, CEO of Euro Pacific Capital, said it's "impossible" for the Fed to unwind its balance sheet. "They're going to blow it up even bigger," he said in an interview with The Street. "The balance sheet is going to go to $10 trillion. There is no way that they can unload these treasuries and mortgage backed securities."

Whoa, now there is a contrarian position. In my estimation, this would send equities to the moon and bond yields to the floor and, maybe, through the floorboards. I have stated, often enough, that it's all about the money, and the creation of this amount of money, from thin air, would have a significant impact on everything, just pick your asset class.

While I do not agree with Mr. Schiff, I find his observations interesting. In my opinion, the only way that type of monetary creation would happen would be if the United States falls back into some kind of recession. If this happened, then Mr. Schiff may be correct. Then Zero, I would state, would not be the bottom for our yields either, along with Europe and Japan.

I, however, am not hoping, or predicting, that kind of "Brave New World." Better to leave Aldous Huxley as the author of novels rather than the predictor of American interest rates. The collateral damage for a $10 trillion balance sheet at the Fed is huge, and the world's other central banks would likely even have bigger numbers.

"It was a masterly piece of work. But once you began admitting explanations in terms of purpose - well, you didn't know what the result might be. It was the sort of idea that might easily decondition the more unsettled minds among the higher castes-make them lose their faith in happiness as the Sovereign Good and take to believing, instead, that the goal was somewhere beyond, somewhere outside the present human sphere; that the purpose of life was not the maintenance of well-being, but some intensification and refining of consciousness, some enlargement of knowledge. Which was, the Controller reflected, quite possibly true. But not, in the present circumstance, admissible." - Aldous Huxley, Brave New World

"Admissible," a word loaded up with possible definitions. I think we all might agree on one precept, however, which is that "admissible," as directed by Congress, is far more difficult than "admissible," as proffered by the Fed. This is also why I think Mr. Cohn is on his way to become the new Fed Chairman.

Far easier for unelected officials, sitting in the American Counting House, to rewrite the rules, than for Congress to undertake the same task. "Erratic, determined, ferocious," you may apply what adjectives you like to Mr. Trump, but "idiot" is not one that I would append. Mr. Trump, I would bet, can figure out that changing the people and the composition of the Fed is a far easier route, to accomplishing his goals, than arguing with Congress for months, if not years.

If Congress is the avenue of deployment, then my expectations for accomplishment are very low indeed.

"Mr. Trump, what have you accomplished?" Answering, or the people believing, "Not so much" will not play out well in the next American elections. Our independent central bank is then one way around the dilemma, and I expect Mr. Trump to take this tact. There are always a variety of ways to get things done, and innovation and re-invention are long part of the Trump pile of munitions.

"My style of deal-making is quite simple and straightforward. I aim very high, and then I just keep pushing and pushing and pushing to get what I'm after." - Donald J. Trump, Trump: The Art of the Deal

"Push" will come to "shove" in Congress. "Push," under Mr. Cohn's direction at the Fed, will be a far easier task. After his tenure at Goldman Sachs, I am quite sure he knows how to "push 'em back."