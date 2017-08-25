Facebook: The New Network Station

Facebook (FB) continues to show efforts for continuous innovation to attract new advertising revenue. The company’s efforts to stream MLB games, college football, and the planned addition of original TV shows are great examples of this. I think Facebook’s efforts to add TV-style streaming will help to grow the company’s revenue.

TV pulled in $71.3 billion in advertising revenue in 2016, making it the largest source of ad spending last year. However, this year marked the first time where digital advertising revenue exceeded standard TV advertising revenue. So, it makes sense for Facebook to stream TV-style content as the shift to online viewing continues.

Facebook and Sports (MLB & College Football)

Earlier this year, Facebook sealed a deal with MLB to stream 20 live baseball games. This can be a way to target advertisers’ marketing to fans of the specific teams. Of course, the usual advertising that is associated with baseball games such as beer, food, etc. can be advertised during these games along with team-specific ads.

Facebook recently secured a deal with the digital sports network, Stadium to stream 15 college football games. The 15 games will be split into 9 conference USA games and 6 Mountain West games. These games should create significant engagement among the specific fans. Live streams like this tend to spark many live comments, which gives viewers an active role instead of just passively watching the games.

More engagement increases the likelihood of advertising being seen and acted upon in my opinion. With engagement many people are watching an event and commenting while watching. Instead of being distracted, they are focused on the event and the posts from other fans. This will keep them on the site and make it more likely that they will see advertising that is targeted towards them.

Facebook and Original TV Shows

Outside of sports, Facebook has plans to produce scripted TV-style shows. Facebook is working with Hollywood studios to produce this content. The company is estimating to have a production budget as high as $3 million per episode. This puts Facebook’s budget in-line with the average cost for a one-hour drama TV show.

Facebook is targeting the 13 to 34 age group, with an emphasis on the 17 to 30 range. This is likely to help get more younger viewers on to the site. I think this has a high chance of working since this age group is accustomed to viewing content online.

The recent estimation from eMarketer shows that Facebook is likely to see less usage from the 12 to 24 age group. The company states that these users will be going to Facebook owned Instagram and to Snapchat (SNAP). So, Facebook’s TV shows could get more of this age group to become more engaged with the standard Facebook website. Or, the company could broadcast the shows on Instagram to captivate this audience.

Valuation is Reasonable for a High-Growth Stock

Facebook is trading at 26X estimated EPS for 2018. Although this is higher than the S&P 500’s (SPY) forward PE of 18.7, it is a reasonable valuation for a company growing earnings at over 20% annually. Facebook is expected to grow earnings at about 26% annually over the next five years (consensus).

Facebook’s high earnings growth rate is reflected in the low PEG ratio of 1.2. This shows that the stock is reasonably priced as a result of the above average growth rate. If we look at the last 5 years, Facebook grew earnings at about 67% per year while the stock increased at about 55% annually. The stock was trading with a PEG between 1 and 2 for most of that time.

If the stock grows at 82% of its earnings growth rate for the next five years, the stock would still gain about 21% annually. That is a stock that I want to hold on to, which I plan on doing.

Conclusion

I think sports streaming and Facebook’s original TV shows will bring in additional advertising revenue. The MLB and college football games can easily be targeted to specific fans. The TV shows can also be marketed to the target audience on Facebook and Instagram to bring in the viewers.

I like how Facebook has a continual eye on finding new sources of revenue. This will help to ensure that the company’s high growth rate will continue for the foreseeable future. Given the expected earnings growth rate of 26% for 2017 and 22% for 2018, I think the stock can easily gain about 20% over the next 12 months for a price target of $200.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you like my analysis, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published. The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.