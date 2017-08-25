Ulta is a Strong Buy Post Earnings

Investor Thesis

With Ulta's (ULTA) 2Q17 earnings release, we saw an overall 20.6% increase in net sales driven by an increase in their e-commerce by 72.3%. These strong numbers show that Ulta can continue to compete in the retail market as they begin to shift more of their business online. With the stock down over 5% in post market hours, I see a good opportunity for investors to buy up this retail gem.

Second Quarter Earnings Analysis

Despite increasing competition in the retail industry, Ulta continues to gain market share as their in store and online experience continue to exceed its competitors. Net income grew 26.9% since the last quarter while net sales grew 20.6%. This growth in profit is due to an increase in average ticket price by 6.2% and 5.5% transaction growth. Gross profit also rose from 36% to 36.4%, largely in part of better merchandise margins and an increase in leverage in fixed store costs.

As Ulta opens stores in more locations, the greater the synergy between their online and in store experience. Ulta is expanding into more locations such as Fresno, CA and Manhattan, NY that will help decrease shipping times and increase efficiency. I don't believe that expanding their online presence will cannibalize their in store sales either; due to the strength of Ulta's loyalty program consumers will only increase the number of transactions that occur the better the online experience. One of the main reasons why Ulta has continued to see sales increase while other retailers have declined is because 90% of their stores are outside of malls. As malls continue to be phased out, the fact that Ulta owns and operates its stores in prime convenient locations will help it continue to grow in the future.

Ulta operates in a highly segmented market which targets beauty enthusiasts and owns around 4% of the total beauty market share in the US. This leaves much room for growth, and I believe that Ulta's in store experience is what will set them apart from their competition. As Ulta continues to open 20 new stores this quarter, including popular areas such as Manhattan, they will be able to increase their brand awareness to people who may not know about Ulta. Ulta's stores are very distinct, with bright flashy colors that passersby can't miss. On top of that, Ulta has salons in store, which is not only another source of revenue for them but helps draw customers into their stores where they can purchase additional products. This quarter we saw their salon services increase by 7.7%, something that competitors like Amazon (AMZN) can't offer.

Source: Ulta

Comparison

I wanted to take a look at Ulta's valuation metrics to gain a better understanding of how it stacks up to its competitors Amazon, L Brands (LB), and Nordstrom (JWN). Firstly, looking at their PEG's, Ulta came in at the lowest (1.42), followed by L Brands (1.52), Nordstrom (2.42), and Amazon (9.10). Despite high earning numbers in the teens, Ulta is still priced lower than some of its competitors. As Ulta is a faster-growing company than some of its peers, I also took a look at their WACC and ROIC metrics. Nordstrom had the lowest WACC in part because it's a long established brand with credit behind it, but Ulta wasn't too far off at 6%. But when I looked at the ROIC this is where things started to get interesting. Ulta's ROIC was 40.11%, the highest out of all of its competitors by far. Amazon was the next closest at 24.83%. Ulta also has one of the higher Price/Sales ratios out of its competitors, but I believe this is justified due to their high levels of continued growth. Ulta's net sales growth was 20.6%, while Nordstrom's was 3.5% in the most recent quarters. When looking at the differences in growth, we can begin to see why Ulta is priced higher than Nordstrom. As Amazon operates in all types of online retail, I didn't think it'd be very accurate to weigh in on their Price/Sales ratio.

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Same Old Threats

Since Ulta already has a strong loyalty program and retention rate, investors should focus on the number of new customers that they're able to attract. When I last wrote about Ulta I also brought up this issue of not being able to attract new customers into their stores. This most recent quarter I haven't seen much evidence that they've been able to increase their market share, as Ulta saw a decrease in their promotional intensity and increased personal offers through their membership program. This move helps them in the short-term by winning over existing customers but does little to solve this problem. Ulta needs to attract new customers to continue to see sustainable growth.

E-commerce continues to be an important industry to be competitive in. Amazon has the lead in this category, but Ulta has been showing improvements every quarter. E-commerce will only make the beauty industry more competitive, and Ulta will need to hold on to its consumers even tighter if they are going to brave the coming storm.

Conclusion

Ulta has put up another strong quarter, and with the stock down around 5% post earnings, it may be a good time for investors to buy on this dip. Most investors were concerned about light guidance going forward for 3Q but is largely an overreaction to what was very strong earnings in an industry that has lately seen anything but growth. While the threat of e-commerce stars like Amazon trying to get into the beauty market, Ulta has been able to continue to grow despite these threats and by a wide margin. If Ulta is able to continue to expand and capture new customers, I see no reason why this company couldn't stand a chance against its competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ULTA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.