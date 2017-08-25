Maybe A Small Allocation To TIPS Makes Sense After All: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

We contemplated the use of gold, not as an investment but rather as a store of value that holds well against inflation, in yesterday’s post. However, there is another financial instrument designed especially for that purpose, and which has a good record of performing as intended, namely Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

Right on cue, financial advisor Adam Hoffman, CFA has published an article spelling out the ABCs of TIPS, as follows:

TIPS and Treasury bonds share very similar features. Both are issued by the US Treasury. Both have fixed interest rates that are paid semi-annually. TIPS and Treasuries are both issued in maturities of 5, 10, and 30 years. The largest difference between TIPS and Treasuries is the adjustment to principal based upon inflation. TIPS, as the name implies, provides protection against rising inflation. This is accomplished by the principal of the bond changing based upon changes in the inflation rate. If inflation increases, the principal of the TIPS is increased as well and vice versa. This results in the fixed coupon being applied to a larger principal amount, which increases the interest payment. At maturity, the investor would receive the higher of $1,000 or the inflation-adjusted principal.”

It is worthwhile to read the whole article, as Adam always adds unique insights. His goal this time is to explain why many investment firms are currently recommending TIPS, based on a calculation that they are undervalued compared to regular Treasuries. But he warns against the assumptions underlying this formulaic approach, noting:

We believe that the recommendation is based partly upon the premise that inflation cannot remain low for much longer. We caution against the view that just because something is at a low (or high) level for an extended period of time that it must move to a higher (or lower) level...Outside of a brief spike in 2014, Japan’s inflation rate as measured by their all-items CPI has been at almost zero for a decade.”

This is a great point. Japan is not the only country where inflation has failed to make the comeback that was predicted. Members of the Fed have been looking for, and actively trying to stoke, inflation for nearly a decade now but have mainly triggered asset-price inflation. They, and their fellow global central bankers, have understood just how devastating a deflationary spiral could be and, for better or worse, have chosen policies meant to forestall that possibility.

That brings me back to TIPS and to gold. TIPS, with the right timing and strategy, could supercharge inflation protection. Gold, on the other hand, holds up against inflation and seems to be the refuge of choice against fears of governmental and systemic instability, which may be more apt to coincide with deflation (at least that is what happened in the last financial crisis).

Gold seems a tad more versatile, according to this analysis, but I’m not totally sure. Past performance is not indicative of future results, as they say, and in any case, I’m not here to argue that one is better than the other. To the contrary: I have stated that I don’t view gold as an investment, and I don’t view TIPS as an investment either. To my mind, they are best seen as wealth preservation vehicles – that is, as cash equivalents, each biased in a different direction, each having advantages over inflation-ravaged dollars. In that sense, maybe it makes sense for investors to allocate a small portion of their portfolios to both gold and TIPS, redeeming each in its time of favor.

